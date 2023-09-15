"HE IS SO FINAL BOSS": ARMYs thrilled as DAZED KOREA drops pictures of BTS' RM x Bottega Veneta for its 2023 October issue

On September 15 KST, DAZED KOREA rolled out new cover photos for their 2023 October issue. Gracing the pictures is BTS' RM decked in Bottega Veneta, looking dapper as he strikes flamboyant poses. In the three pictures unveiled by the magazine thus far, the BTS leader is seen rocking a blue buzz-cut hair while donning stylish fits from the Fall Winter 2023 collection of the Italian fashion house, for which he is a brand ambassador.

In dark hues of rich brown and black, RM gives off autumn vibes. The idol is winning the hearts of BTS fans a.k.a ARMYs over the internet once more as one fan writes the following.

"HE IS THE MOMENT": BTS' RM is a stunner in latest DAZED KOREA photos

It was in March of this year when Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta announced RM of BTS as their new brand ambassador, and since then the hype surrounding their collaboration has been colossal. Meanwhile, DAZED KOREA's posts on the 'gram read "RM and Bottega Veneta's one heart one mind. The attitude, the path and the call."

Fans cannot help but admire the 29-year-old artist's new project with the fashion brand and DAZED KOREA, as they have always claimed that BTS' RM is the perfect choice Bottega Veneta.

On the other hand, the latest photos for DAZED KOREA were taken by renowned photographer Mok Jung-wook, who also clicked pictures for RM's album Indigo.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Wild Flower rapper was seen attending a Bottega Veneta-sponsored art exhibition, also covered by DAZED KOREA. Fans are loving these collaborations and are talking about the latest photoshoot on X, while trending "RMxBOTTEGAVENETA".

Additionally, DAZED KOREA has already worked with BTS members like - j-hope, Jimin, and very recently, with Jungkook as well for the Fall 2023 issue.

More on the BTS leader

BTS' RM recently celebrated his 29th birthday on September 12 and held a Weverse live titled "Belated Birthday" on September 14 where he talked about his next album being in the works, adding it may be brought out next year. He further mentioned that the details of his special project will be revealed in October this year.

Meanwhile, his last release was his solo debut album Indigo, which came out in December 2022 and it contained ten songs, boasting notable collaborations with industry seniors and fellow music sensations like Erykah Badu, Tablo, Anderson .Paak, Colde, and more.

BTS' RM not only entered Billboard 200 (the Top 200 Albums chart) but became the first K-pop soloist to spend six weeks on the list with his Indigo.