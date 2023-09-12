"There's more to gain from doing things at my own pace": BTS' Jungkook talks about self-acceptance in Dazed Autumn 2023 exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Dazed, BTS' Jungkook talked about many things, including how he has coped with negative thoughts, unproductive days, and more. The idol elaborated on issues he used to deal with in the past but has confronted them using his own methods, whether it be self-acceptance or facing challenges head-on.

Expand Tweet

During his conversation with Dazed, Jungkook expressed how he used to blame himself for missed opportunities but later realized that he should take matters into his own hands and stated:

"Rather than dwelling on missed opportunities and blaming myself for being lazy... I accept who I truly am and focus on what I can do. There’s more to gain from doing things at my own pace."

Expand Tweet

Dazed, a British lifestyle magazine established in 1991, is published bimonthly. It explores topics such as music, fashion, film, art, and literature and is under the umbrella of Dazed Media, an independent media group recognized for its diverse storytelling across print, digital, and video platforms.

"I change quickly": Jungkook talks about his life at the very present moment

Expand Tweet

During his online interview with Dazed, Jungkook discussed his current thought process and described the kind of person he is at the moment by stating:

“I think I’m the type of person who is honest with their emotions. I change quickly. I have to do the things I want to do right now.”

As the golden maknae's life transformed when the seven members of the group began Chapter 2, pursuing individual endeavors and releasing solo albums, it provided him with sufficient time to rethink things, including laziness, that were undermining his ambition and making him dislike himself, resulting in a lack of self-esteem. He commented:

“Ever since I changed my perspective, I’ve found more positive traits within myself.”

Expand Tweet

Earlier, as a singer, Jungkook wanted to receive love from ARMYs for his work and stated that he never took their love for granted. However, it's different now as he wants them to feel better because of him, and the Seven singer stated:

"Because I get so much love and support from the fans, I want those people to be more confident, to have more self-assurance because of me, and that’s the reason why I try to do my best."

Earlier, Jungkook used to delete the songs he didn't like, and there were times when he would keep deleting the song until it became pleasing to his ear. But now, if it's good, he accepts it and goes with it because he has gained more confidence in himself and started accepting himself.

"When I hear the music and it’s good, I just proceed with it regardless of the genre. It feels really good to hear people say, ‘Oh, he can pull off any genre.’"

Jungkook, through his debut single Seven, wanted to show a mature side of himself to ARMYs.

"It was important for me to show how much I’ve grown as a solo artist through taking on new challenges."

Expand Tweet

Jungkook further stated that since he has accepted himself as he is, the present him in 2023 wants to keep things simple, going with the flow.

“You know when you think of something and it just goes on and on, down this deep rabbit hole? That can lead to positive conclusions but, for me, sometimes it led to negative ones. But now that I’ve gained some self-confidence, I’m more able to exclude those unnecessary thoughts.”

Concluding, he said:

“I’d be white, and I can colour it in whatever colour I like.”

Jungkook is currently working on his new album and a single, as shared by him on Suchwita.