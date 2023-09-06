"SO PROUD OF YOU": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to co-headline the Global Citizen Festival 2023

On September 6, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was announced as the first K-Pop soloist to co-headline the upcoming Global Citizen Festival 2023, which will be held on the Great Lawn in Central Park, NYC. Global Citizen made the announcement through their social media handle on X and Instagram.

The Global Citizen Festival 2023 will be hosted by the international organization Global Citizen. Its primary objective is to remind global leaders and governments to fight against abject poverty, promote social justice, take action on climate change, and support education for women and girls. It is an international education and advocacy organization aiming to bring substantial change in society.

As soon as the announcement was made, ARMYs couldn't help but feel proud of the golden maknae for participating in such a thoughtful endeavor to promote important issues affecting people's daily lives. They took to social media to share their views and opinions about the event, and one user stated:

Expand Tweet

"I'm happy to take part in it": Jungkook is proud to participate in the festival

Expand Tweet

As Jungkook is confirmed to co-headline the Global Citizen Festival alongside artists including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, fans are both proud and sentimental about his joining the important festival that aims to mitigate poverty, promote equity, and tackle climate change.

The Seven singer is also excited about his upcoming endeavor and expressed his feelings regarding the participation in the Global Citizen Festival through a press release. The statement says:

"I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Meanwhile, ARMYs are over the moon after hearing Jungkook's statement, stating that they should aim higher and celebrate his new achievement of becoming the first K-Pop soloist to co-headline the event. Moreover, they are astonished that Jungkook will be performing in front of more than sixty thousand people, as the Great Lawn has that much capacity.

Take a look at how fans are reacting as BTS' Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to co-headline the Global Citizen Festival 2023:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free, and anyone can attend. Free tickets can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen application and exploring its website, taking various actions, including signing petitions related to mitigating poverty and promoting equality, calling global leaders to take action, and participating in other available activities on the platform.

The only other group that has performed for the Global Citizen Festival is none other than BTS. In 2021, BTS took the stage in Seoul as part of Global Citizen Live. In this global event, 65 artists performed on six continents to rally for immediate efforts against poverty and environmental conservation.

Expand Tweet

In more recent news, Jungkook continues to reign over the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Excl US charts for seven consecutive weeks, holding the No.1 with his single Seven.

The idol has also recently departed for his overseas schedule from Incheon International Airport. He has informed ARMYs that he will soon release a new single and a mini-album by the end of November on Suga's talk show, Suchwita.

Jungkook is set to light up the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023, in New York City.