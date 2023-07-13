The highly anticipated Global Citizen Festival will rock New York City once again on September 23, 2023. The festival is known for its mission to combat extreme poverty and to spread a global message about various social changes.

Global Citizen Festival will take place at the New York Central Parks' Great Lawn. The gates for this highly anticipated event will open at 2 pm, but the events will kick off at 4 pm. The festival will end at approximately 10 pm.

The festival features a star-studded lineup and boasts some of the biggest names in the industry, with the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids taking the spotlight at the festival.

Global Citizen Festival tickets are available for free: Here's how to claim it

The Global Citizen festival tickets are free and have different ticketing systems than other music festivals. To secure a spot, attendees need to take action on the Global Citizen app or website by engaging with various initiatives and causes. Festival attendees can earn valuable points that can be used as entries into the ticket draw.

According to the Global Citizen Festival website, there will be five draws for festival tickets, and one can enter each draw multiple times. To enter, attendees will need at least 60 points per ticket draw.

Don't be disheartened if someone is not chosen in the initial draw. Attendees can keep participating and enter each subsequent draw for more chances to win.

Here are the opening dates for the Global Citizen Festival draw:

July 11, 2023 – July 31, 2023

August 1, 2023 – August 14, 2023

August 15, 2023 – August 28

August 29, 2023 – September 11

September 12, 2023 – September 19

After each ticket draw ends, lucky winners will be notified by email the following day. Additionally, attendees can conveniently check the 'Entered Rewards' section of their profile on the Global Citizen app to see if they are fortunate recipients of the Global Citizen Festival festival tickets.

More about the artists performing at Global Citizen Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers is an American rock band that has influenced generations with their unique blend of rock, funk, and punk. Their energetic performances and hits like Under the Bridge and Californication have made them a staple in music history. With over 80 million records sold worldwide, RHCP is a legendary force in the industry.

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ms. Lauryn Hill is a highly regarded artist known for her versatility and soulful blend of hip-hop, soul, and reggae. She is a Grammy-winning musician, and her solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, is considered a classic. Her impact on the music scene undeniably makes her an influential figure.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Her confident and empowering lyrics have catapulted her to stardom. With chart-topping hits like Savage and WAP, Megan is at the forefront of the modern hip-hop scene. Her success and numerous awards reflect her significant impact on the music industry.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray is an emerging American singer-songwriter who gained popularity through YouTube. His introspective pop music resonates with listeners, and his debut album Kid Krow received critical acclaim. Conan's relatable lyrics and authentic storytelling have earned him a devoted fanbase, showcasing his potential as a rising star.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that has taken the K-pop scene by storm. With their powerful performances and diverse sound, they have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Hits like God's Menu and Back Door showcase their musical prowess. Stray Kids' international success and numerous awards solidify their status as a leading force in the industry.

