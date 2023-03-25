So What Music Festival 2023: Lineup, dates, venues, tickets, where to buy, and more

Dallas' popular So What Music Festival is set to make a comeback this year with its 15th edition, and fans couldn't be more excited. The festival, managed under a new partnership between Third String Entertainment and Disco Donnie Presents, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The festival is scheduled to take place on June 24 and 25 at the historic Fair Park in Dallas. The two-day festival will feature an impressive lineup of artists, headlined by The Used, Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, and Thursday. Thursday will be performing their acclaimed War All The Time album, making it a special moment for fans of the band.

Tickets for So What Music Festival 2023 are available on their official website:

https://sowhatmusicfestival.com/

Single-day tickets for the So What Music festival are priced at $99, while two-day passes are priced at $289. The squad pack, which consists of four tickets under one pack, is priced at $297 and comes at a discounted price https://sowhatmusicfestival.com/

So What Music Festival 2023 promises to be a weekend to remember, as these iconic artists come together to celebrate their love for music.

The complete lineup of artists for the So What Music Festival is as follows:

Thursday

The Used

Pierce The Veil (Headliner

Sleeping With Sirens

The Color Morale

Dallas Forever The Sickest Kid

Head Automatica

The Sons of Disaster

Millionaire

Maylene

Oceano

Breathe Carolina

More artists for the So What Music Festival are yet to be announced.

So What Music Festival 2023 is set to make waves as it features a star-studded lineup that includes some of the biggest names in music.

The Used is an American rock band from Orem, Utah, that formed in 2001. The band consists of lead vocalist Bert McCracken, guitarist Joey Bradford, bassist Jeph Howard, and drummer Dan Whitesides. They released eight studio albums, including their self-titled debut album in 2002, and their most recent album, "Heartwork," in 2020. They will be one of the main headliners of the So What Music Festival.

Another headliner at the So What Music Festival is Pierce the Veil, an American rock band from San Diego, California, United States. Brothers Vic and Mike Fuentes founded Pierce The Veil in 2006. Their unique sound, which blends post-hardcore, emo, and punk influences, has earned them a dedicated fanbase. The band released four studio albums, including Misadventures in 2016

The third Headliner is Sleeping With Sirens, an American Rock Band formed in Orlando, Florida. Sleeping With Sirens consists of lead vocalist Kellin Quinn, guitarists Jack Fowler and Nick Martin, bassist Justin Hills, and drummer Gabe Barham. They released six studio albums, including Feel in 2013 and How It Feels to Be Lost in 2019.

Last but not least, Thursday is an American rock band, formed in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1997. The band currently consists of Geoff Rickley, Tom Keeley, Steve Pedulla, Tim Payne, and Tucker Rule.Formed in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1997, and Thursday is considered pioneers of the post-hardcore genre. They have released six studio albums, including "Full Collapse" in 2001 and "No Devolución" in 2011.

The So What Music Festival has been running since 2007

It is an annual music festival that takes place in Grand Prairie, Texas. The festival, with a reputation for being the first to introduce the festival world to future stars like G-Eazy, features a diverse lineup of popular and up-and-coming artists from various genres, including rock, metal, punk, and alternative music. In addition to live music performances, the festival also offers a variety of activities such as merch booths, food vendors, and artist meet and greets.

So What Music Festival first started in 2007 and has since grown into a popular event for music fans in Texas and beyond. The festival typically takes place over a weekend in March and attracts thousands of attendees each year. Some of the past performers at the festival include Take Back Sunday, Underoath, The Used, Beartooth, and many more.

There are several reasons why this Festival is so popular. First, they offer a unique and immersive experience that cannot be replicated by simply listening to music on the radio or streaming services. The live performances create an energetic and vibrant atmosphere that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

