Besame Mucho, the Latin American music festival, will return for another edition, scheduled for December 2, 2023, at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The return of the festival was announced via a post on the official Instagram page:

Fans can register on the official website for the presale, which begins February 24, 2023, at 10:00 am. PT. General tickets for Besame Mucho 2023 are available from February 24, at 12:00 pm PT.

Basic general tickets start at $250 plus processing fees. General plus tickets start at $500 plus processing fees. VIP tickets start at $600 plus processing fees.

Gloria Trevi, Los Bukis and Mana to headline Besame Mucho 2023

Besame Mucho's 2023 edition will feature performances from several Latin American musicians, most notably, the headliners across the festival's three stages, Gloria Trevi at Te Gusta El Pop? stage, Mana at Rockero Stage, and Los Bukis at Las Clásicas Stage.

The full lineup for Besame Mucho 2023, along with their respective stages, is listed below:

Rockero Stage

Mana

Homres G

Natalia Lafourcade

La Ley

Ska-P

Aterciopelados

Maldita Vecindad

Enanitos Verdes

Plastilina Mosh

Molotov

Bomba Estereo

Mago de Oz

Los Amigos Invisibles

Cafe Tacvba

Angels of Hell

Duncun 1HU

Mikel Erentxu

Vampires VIlma Palma

L.A Union ft. Rafa Sanchez

Harycan CIA

Las Clásicas Stage

Los Bukis

Alejandro Fernández

Pepe Aguilar

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Conjunto Primavera

Banda El Rocodo

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Ramon Ayala

Los Angeles Azules

La Adictiva

Grupo Niche

Los Invasores de Nuevo León

Cardenales de nuevo león

Banda Machos

Mi Banda El Mexicano

Canaveral banda

Caballo Dorado

Los Lobos

Los Caminantes

Industria

Los Karkiks

Banda Zeta

banda vallarta show

Ronda Bogota

Te Gusta El Pop? stage

Gloria Trevi

Camila Cabello

Reik

Emmanuel

Jesse & Joy

Belinda

Amanda Miguel

Magneto

Ilegales

Mala Fe

Kala Lana

Mar Solis

More about the artists at Besame Mucho 2023

Gloria Trevi is a Mexican singer-songwriter and businesswoman best known for her 13 studio albums and accompanying singles, including her greatest commercial success, No Querias Lastimarme. The record peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Latin chart. Trevi has been acknowledged as the 'supreme diva of Mexican pop' due to her continued success.

Mana is a Mexican band considered the most successful Latin American band of all time, with over 40 million record sales and a string of Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, among others, in their roster. The band is best known for their album Amar es Combatir.

Los Bukis is considered one of the greats of the Mexican music genre of Grupero, which originates in the rural popularity of 1970s Mexican rock groups. They are best known for their album Me Volvi an Acordar de Ti, which sold a million copies in just a few weeks upon its release in 1986.

Camilla Cabello is a Cuban-American singer-songwriter best known for being a member of the pop and R&B group Fifth Harmony, which remained part of till 2016. Following her departure from the band, she released her eponymously titled debut studio album in 2018 to critical acclaim, which became a chart-topper in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, the UK, and the US, among others.

