Besame Mucho, the Latin American music festival, will return for another edition, scheduled for December 2, 2023, at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The return of the festival was announced via a post on the official Instagram page:
Fans can register on the official website for the presale, which begins February 24, 2023, at 10:00 am. PT. General tickets for Besame Mucho 2023 are available from February 24, at 12:00 pm PT.
Basic general tickets start at $250 plus processing fees. General plus tickets start at $500 plus processing fees. VIP tickets start at $600 plus processing fees.
Gloria Trevi, Los Bukis and Mana to headline Besame Mucho 2023
Besame Mucho's 2023 edition will feature performances from several Latin American musicians, most notably, the headliners across the festival's three stages, Gloria Trevi at Te Gusta El Pop? stage, Mana at Rockero Stage, and Los Bukis at Las Clásicas Stage.
The full lineup for Besame Mucho 2023, along with their respective stages, is listed below:
Rockero Stage
- Mana
- Homres G
- Natalia Lafourcade
- La Ley
- Ska-P
- Aterciopelados
- Maldita Vecindad
- Enanitos Verdes
- Plastilina Mosh
- Molotov
- Bomba Estereo
- Mago de Oz
- Los Amigos Invisibles
- Cafe Tacvba
- Angels of Hell
- Duncun 1HU
- Mikel Erentxu
- Vampires VIlma Palma
- L.A Union ft. Rafa Sanchez
- Harycan CIA
Las Clásicas Stage
- Los Bukis
- Alejandro Fernández
- Pepe Aguilar
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- Conjunto Primavera
- Banda El Rocodo
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- Ramon Ayala
- Los Angeles Azules
- La Adictiva
- Grupo Niche
- Los Invasores de Nuevo León
- Cardenales de nuevo león
- Banda Machos
- Mi Banda El Mexicano
- Canaveral banda
- Caballo Dorado
- Los Lobos
- Los Caminantes
- Industria
- Los Karkiks
- Banda Zeta
- banda vallarta show
- Ronda Bogota
Te Gusta El Pop? stage
- Gloria Trevi
- Camila Cabello
- Reik
- Emmanuel
- Jesse & Joy
- Belinda
- Amanda Miguel
- Magneto
- Ilegales
- Mala Fe
- Kala Lana
- Mar Solis
More about the artists at Besame Mucho 2023
Gloria Trevi is a Mexican singer-songwriter and businesswoman best known for her 13 studio albums and accompanying singles, including her greatest commercial success, No Querias Lastimarme. The record peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Latin chart. Trevi has been acknowledged as the 'supreme diva of Mexican pop' due to her continued success.
Mana is a Mexican band considered the most successful Latin American band of all time, with over 40 million record sales and a string of Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, among others, in their roster. The band is best known for their album Amar es Combatir.
Los Bukis is considered one of the greats of the Mexican music genre of Grupero, which originates in the rural popularity of 1970s Mexican rock groups. They are best known for their album Me Volvi an Acordar de Ti, which sold a million copies in just a few weeks upon its release in 1986.
Camilla Cabello is a Cuban-American singer-songwriter best known for being a member of the pop and R&B group Fifth Harmony, which remained part of till 2016. Following her departure from the band, she released her eponymously titled debut studio album in 2018 to critical acclaim, which became a chart-topper in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, the UK, and the US, among others.