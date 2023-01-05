What happened with Gloria Trevi? Assault cult lawsuit allegations explained 

Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi and her former producer Sergio Andrade have been accused of exploiting minor girls in the 1990s. The musician is facing a new civil lawsuit from two accusers, both of whom have identified themselves as Jane Does.

As per documents obtained by the Rolling Stone and viewed by Variety, the victims have alleged that Trevi and Andrade used their “role, status, and power” to abuse them across a span of several years, starting when they were aged 13 and 15, respectively.

The two victims have defined themselves in the suit as “survivors of childhood s*xual abuse, battery, assault, m*lestation, and abuse” and claimed that they have suffered “substantial emotional distress, anxiety, nervousness, anger and fear.”

Prior to the latest allegations, both Trevi and Andrade were arrested in 2000 for abusing minors in the 1990s. Multiple victims accused them of having alleged connections to a cult-like s*x ring.

Gloria Trevi served four years in a Chihuahua jail but was eventually acquitted of charges in 2004 due to insufficient evidence. She continued to have a thriving career following her release and maintained her innocence.

During an emotional speech at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Trevi claimed that a “big producer” manipulated, abused and punished her for several years and that she had to suffer “17 years of humiliation.”

Although Trevi did not name the producer, she allegedly hinted towards Andrade. The latter was also convicted of corrupting minors after spending four years awaiting trial but only served one year of prison time.

Two anonymous female victims recently filed a lawsuit against Gloria Trevi claiming that the singer groomed and exploited them when they were minors and procured them for her ex-producer Sergio Andrade in the early 1990s.

Trevi was described in the lawsuit as a “famous and popular pop star and one of the most highly compensated female artists in Latin America,” while Andrade was dubbed as “one of the most successful music producers in Mexico.”

The filing also described Trevi as “Mexico’s version of Madonna” while Andrade was described as her “behind-the-scenes production ace.”

The plaintiffs claimed that the former approached them when they were 13 and 15 years old and lured them to join Andrade’s music training program, claiming that it was an elite star-making opportunity.

However, they were allegedly turned into Andrade’s s*x slaves and faced years of alleged abuse, mostly in Los Angeles County. The 30-page civil lawsuit states:

“[Trevi and Andrade] used their role, status and power as a well-known and successful Mexican pop star and a famous producer to gain access to, groom, manipulate and exploit [the victims] and coerce s*xual contact with them over a course of years.

The legal document also claimed that a third defendant who worked with Gloria Trevi and Andrade as a choreographer, dancer and assistant was also allegedly involved in the offense. However, the individual was not named in the filing.

Both plaintiffs are seeking real and punitive damages, but the amount is likely to be decided at the time of trial.

