What happened at the Bad Bunny Mexico concert? Fans turned away from show due to ticketing issues

On Saturday, December 10, Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour landed in a controversy when hundreds of fans were stranded after being denied entry to the Mexico City concert.
After getting entangled in a ticket fiasco during Taylor Swift's November concert, American company Ticketmaster has once again become the center of the drama. According to Vulture, security pointed out that many attendees visiting Estadio Azteca possessed tickets that were invalid, i.e., they were either fake, duplicated, or canceled by Ticketmaster.
After the drama ensued, the Mexico-based Twitter handle of the company issued apologies to the affected fans and promised a refund. Here's a translation of the response tweeted by Ticketmaster Mexico:
"Ticketmaster apologizes to fans and announces refund to legitimate ticket purchasers who have been unable to access today's Bad Bunny concert, Mexico City, December 9, 2022."
Ticketmaster apologized to fans after many were forced to miss the last concert of Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour
Amidst all the chaos, the company also elaborated that the blunder took place due to an "unprecedented" number of counterfeit tickets, which overwhelmed Ticketmaster Mexico's systems. Thus, many "legitimate" tickets were tagged as invalid.
The first point of the apology tweet read:
"The inconveniences in the accesses were the consequence of the presentation of an unprecedented number of false tickets, which caused an unusual crowd of people and an intermittent operation of our system. This created confusion and complicated entry to the stadium, with the unfortunate consequence that some legitimate tickets were denied entry."
Thus, the ticket sales and distribution company has ensured that fans who had legitimate tickets and were denied entry to the 80,000+ capacity stadium will get a refund. The organization will address the requests of ticket-holders who were unable to access the "sold out" Bad Bunny concert as per their electronic records.
Fans looking to avail of the refund will have to submit their requests to Ticketmaster Mexico via the company's email ID, [email protected].
Besides the generation of the repayments, Ticketmaster has also confirmed its meeting with the Mexican government's PROFECO, Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer).
Furthermore, the company has confirmed that PROFECO will collaborate with them to resolve the issues and find out the facts while also helping the impacted ticket holders. Ticketmaster has also promised to assist the authorities with the ultimate penalization with regards to the sale of counterfeit tickets.
Despite Ticketmaster's efforts at damage control, many netizens and Bad Bunny fans were quick to react to the news and share their opinions while trolling the ticket sales company.
Did Bad Bunny react to the fiasco?
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, did not respond to the controversy. However, in a recent tweet, the Bullet Train star and two-time Grammy Award winner thanked his Mexican and American fans for the "best experience" of his life.
Translated into English, he wrote:
"Wow!!! What a night!!! Thank you Mexico!!! Thank you America for the best experience of my life!!!! I love you with my life!!!! I take this tour in my heart forever!! Long live Latin America!!! Long live music in Spanish!!!"
On the professional front, the Puerto Rican rapper is expected to star in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie El Muerto (2004).