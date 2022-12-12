What happened at the Bad Bunny Mexico concert? Fans turned away from show due to ticketing issues

On Saturday, December 10, Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour landed in a controversy when hundreds of fans were stranded after being denied entry to the Mexico City concert.

After getting entangled in a ticket fiasco during Taylor Swift's November concert, American company Ticketmaster has once again become the center of the drama. According to Vulture, security pointed out that many attendees visiting Estadio Azteca possessed tickets that were invalid, i.e., they were either fake, duplicated, or canceled by Ticketmaster.

Valeria León @valerialeony Miles de fans de #BadBunny fueron parte de un fraude por la clonación de boletos y víctimas de los precios estratosféricos de revendedores, hasta $70mil por boleto! Lo que llevó a que en la segunda y última fecha en el @EstadioAzteca esperaran formados por siete horas Miles de fans de #BadBunny fueron parte de un fraude por la clonación de boletos y víctimas de los precios estratosféricos de revendedores, hasta $70mil por boleto! Lo que llevó a que en la segunda y última fecha en el @EstadioAzteca esperaran formados por siete horas 😨 https://t.co/SmCBGyMQMW

After the drama ensued, the Mexico-based Twitter handle of the company issued apologies to the affected fans and promised a refund. Here's a translation of the response tweeted by Ticketmaster Mexico:

"Ticketmaster apologizes to fans and announces refund to legitimate ticket purchasers who have been unable to access today's Bad Bunny concert, Mexico City, December 9, 2022."

The apology and refund promise issued by Ticketmaster Mexico (image via Twitter/@Ticketmaster_Me)

Amidst all the chaos, the company also elaborated that the blunder took place due to an "unprecedented" number of counterfeit tickets, which overwhelmed Ticketmaster Mexico's systems. Thus, many "legitimate" tickets were tagged as invalid.

The first point of the apology tweet read:

"The inconveniences in the accesses were the consequence of the presentation of an unprecedented number of false tickets, which caused an unusual crowd of people and an intermittent operation of our system. This created confusion and complicated entry to the stadium, with the unfortunate consequence that some legitimate tickets were denied entry."

Thus, the ticket sales and distribution company has ensured that fans who had legitimate tickets and were denied entry to the 80,000+ capacity stadium will get a refund. The organization will address the requests of ticket-holders who were unable to access the "sold out" Bad Bunny concert as per their electronic records.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Thousands of Bad Bunny fans were denied access to his concert yesterday in Mexico City due to their tickets being fake, duplicated, or cancelled by Ticketmaster.



The show was reported to be 100% sold out with an official capacity of 87.5K. Thousands of Bad Bunny fans were denied access to his concert yesterday in Mexico City due to their tickets being fake, duplicated, or cancelled by Ticketmaster. The show was reported to be 100% sold out with an official capacity of 87.5K. https://t.co/vvd9Vg5Bot

Fans looking to avail of the refund will have to submit their requests to Ticketmaster Mexico via the company's email ID, [email protected].

Besides the generation of the repayments, Ticketmaster has also confirmed its meeting with the Mexican government's PROFECO, Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer).

Furthermore, the company has confirmed that PROFECO will collaborate with them to resolve the issues and find out the facts while also helping the impacted ticket holders. Ticketmaster has also promised to assist the authorities with the ultimate penalization with regards to the sale of counterfeit tickets.

Despite Ticketmaster's efforts at damage control, many netizens and Bad Bunny fans were quick to react to the news and share their opinions while trolling the ticket sales company.

Jay @jswarley29 @PopCrave Ticketmaster watching this exact thing happen 50 times over with every date during the Era’s Tour like: @PopCrave Ticketmaster watching this exact thing happen 50 times over with every date during the Era’s Tour like: https://t.co/TJKaPUhOri

Erick 🆘 @AlejandroLuvss oh it’s over for them @PopCrave Ticketmaster has the bad bunny fans and the Taylor swift fans against themoh it’s over for them @PopCrave Ticketmaster has the bad bunny fans and the Taylor swift fans against them 😭 oh it’s over for them

єνу🤍 @oxevyxo @PopCrave These artist need to go through a different ticket seller . It’s ridiculous this keeps happening with multiple artist you would think they would have an better system already . @PopCrave These artist need to go through a different ticket seller . It’s ridiculous this keeps happening with multiple artist you would think they would have an better system already .

Squidward (Christmasussy) @EnigmasSquid @PopCrave And the same thing happened at Dua Lipa's concert, Coldplay and Corona Capital Festival, y'all rlly need to spread these news cuz' buying tickets for concerts in Mexico is HELL @PopCrave And the same thing happened at Dua Lipa's concert, Coldplay and Corona Capital Festival, y'all rlly need to spread these news cuz' buying tickets for concerts in Mexico is HELL

CHESTER @nozchart @PopCrave OHH THEY ARE GOING DOWN THIS TIME @PopCrave OHH THEY ARE GOING DOWN THIS TIME

majojojo; @loubvre @PopCrave @stayswiftiee same thing happened at Harry’s show 2 weeks ago in México city, not to that many people but i saw a lot of tickets that were duplicated. A friend of mine couldn’t access and she bought her ticket on Ticketmaster’s web site. @PopCrave @stayswiftiee same thing happened at Harry’s show 2 weeks ago in México city, not to that many people but i saw a lot of tickets that were duplicated. A friend of mine couldn’t access and she bought her ticket on Ticketmaster’s web site.

Sant ☀️ @dorotheacowboy @PopCrave Lowkey I don’t want Taylor to come to Mexico. This will continue to happen and many fans will be left disappointed and without refunds. @PopCrave Lowkey I don’t want Taylor to come to Mexico. This will continue to happen and many fans will be left disappointed and without refunds.

✦ @annatariel @PopCrave @Ticketmaster if the eras tour does this for even a single night it is OVER for you @PopCrave @Ticketmaster if the eras tour does this for even a single night it is OVER for you https://t.co/ZSlFymMYnE

Steve’s Mastercard @PaidBySteve 🏻 please someone do something radical @PopCrave Ticketmaster Moment🏻 please someone do something radical @PopCrave Ticketmaster Moment 👍🏻 please someone do something radical

Lita_Bobita ⁷ 🏖🏟🐙💜 #JIN #TheAstronaut @Lita_purple825 @PopCrave Remember when some ARMYs were checking their tickets and Ticketmaster tried to tell them that they transferred their tickets to other people when they in fact didn’t. @PopCrave Remember when some ARMYs were checking their tickets and Ticketmaster tried to tell them that they transferred their tickets to other people when they in fact didn’t.

Did Bad Bunny react to the fiasco?

☀️🌊❤️ @sanbenito WOW!!! QUE NOCHEE!!! GRACIAS MEXICO!!! GRACIAS AMÉRICA POR LA MEJOR EXPERIENCIA DE MI VIDA!!!! LOS AMOOOO CON MI VIDA!!!! ME LLEVO ESTA GIRA EN EL CORAZÓN PARA SIEMPRE!! QUE VIVA AMÉRICA LATINA!!! QUE VIVA LA MÚSICA EN ESPAÑOL!!! att. BENITO, DE PUERTO RICO PAL MUNDO ENTERO! WOW!!! QUE NOCHEE!!! GRACIAS MEXICO!!! GRACIAS AMÉRICA POR LA MEJOR EXPERIENCIA DE MI VIDA!!!! LOS AMOOOO CON MI VIDA!!!! ME LLEVO ESTA GIRA EN EL CORAZÓN PARA SIEMPRE!! QUE VIVA AMÉRICA LATINA!!! QUE VIVA LA MÚSICA EN ESPAÑOL!!! att. BENITO, DE PUERTO RICO PAL MUNDO ENTERO! ❤️❤️

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, did not respond to the controversy. However, in a recent tweet, the Bullet Train star and two-time Grammy Award winner thanked his Mexican and American fans for the "best experience" of his life.

Translated into English, he wrote:

"Wow!!! What a night!!! Thank you Mexico!!! Thank you America for the best experience of my life!!!! I love you with my life!!!! I take this tour in my heart forever!! Long live Latin America!!! Long live music in Spanish!!!"

On the professional front, the Puerto Rican rapper is expected to star in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie El Muerto (2004).

