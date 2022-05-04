Los Bukis US Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Mexican band Los Bukis have announced new dates for their Una Historia Cantada Tour. These newly announced dates are the closing dates for the band’s reunion chapter.

The band will begin this new set of shows on July 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. They will then make stops in Las Vegas and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Seattle at The Gorge Amphitheater on Friday, August 26.

Los Bukis had previously announced dates for their performances in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Morelia. The American leg of the tour is going to be extremely special since the band last performed in the United States 27 years ago.

With the recent announcement, Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price acknowledged the band in a press conference and officially declared May 3, 2022 as Los Bukis day in Los Angeles.

Los Bukis Una Historia Cantada 2022 tour dates

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA – LA Memorial Coliseum

August 26 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheater

Una Historia Cantada tickets

Tickets for the general public will go on sale from May 6, 10.00 am PT on Livenation and Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders will be able to purchase their pre-sale tickets at 12 pm PST on May 3 through Citi Entertainment.

More about Los Bukis

Los Bukis (Little Kid) is a Mexican Grupera band from Ario de Rosales, Michoacan. The band was founded in 1975 by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís. The band’s first song Falso Amor (False Love) became popular throughout Latin America. The songs were written by Marco Antonio, who also wrote and produced albums for artists such as Marisela, Rocío Dúrcal, Beatriz Adriana, Lucero, El Pegasso de Emilio Reyna or El Pega Pega and María Sorté.

The band’s album Me Volvi a Acordar de Ti released in 1987 and sold one million records within a few weeks after the launch, earning the album diamond status. The band disbanded in 1996 and then reunited to release a re-recording and music video of their 1986 hit Tú Cárcel with Marco Antonio Solís, Joel Solis, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio Cortez, Jose Javier Solis, and Pedro Sanchez. A few weeks later, Jose Pepe Guadarrama also rejoined the band.

The band announced the Una Historia Cantada reunion tour on June 14, 2021. While the original schedule only featured four dates, the band extended the tour due to high demand.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee