North to Shore Summer Festival, a new music, culture, and tech festival inspired by the Southwest festival in Texas is set to be held in New Jersey from June 4 to June 25, 2023.

The festival, which will take place in the cities of Atlantic City, Ashbury Park, and Newark, is set to feature performances by artists such as Halsey, Demi Lovato, and Stephen Colbert, as announced via a post on its official Instagram handle.

Presale will be available on March 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons may access the presale using the Code SHORE. General Tickets are available from March 17, 2023, at 11 am local time and are priced at $538 plus processing fees. Some concerts are also completely free.

Presale and Tickets can be accessed via the official North to Shore Festival website - https://northtoshore.com.

Demi Lovato, Natalie Merchant to headline North To Shore

The inaugural edition of the festival will be headlined by several artists, including singer-songwriter Demetria Devonne Lovato, who is best known for her second studio album, Here We Go Again.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart upon its release in 2009.

Also present will be singer-songwriter Natalie Anne Merchant, who broke into the music scene as a vocalist for the band 10,000 Maniacs, before rising to prominence with her second studio album, Ophelia, which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full schedule of artists along with their performance dates and venues across the three cities is given below:

June 7, to June 11, 2023, North to Shore at Atlantic City :

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall:

Yuengs, Wings, & Zings Comedy and Open Mic Night with Michelle Tomko

Anthony Krizan

Amanda and Teddy Duo

Weir-Wolves

Resurrextion: Allman Bros Tribute Band

Anchor Rock Club:

North to Shore Opening Night Dance Party Featuring Joe Mcginty and The Losers Lounge

Miss Cantaloupe/ Molly Ringworm

Boardwalk Hall - Adrian Phillips Theater:

Gavin DeGraw / Colbie Caillat at

Jay Wheeler

Resorts Super Theater:

Remember Jones: BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE

June 14, to June 18, 2023, North to Shore at Ashbury Park:

Stone Pony:

Brian Fallon

Stone Pony Summer Stage:

Demi Lovato

The B52’s

Wonder Bar:

Sensational Soul Cruisers

Dentist with Special Guests Little Hag and Low Light

Nicole Atkins

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw

Clarence Clemons Celebration: Jarod Clemons and the Late Nights – A Musical Celebration of the Life & Music of the Big Man, Clarence Clemons.

The Turf Club/Asbury Park African American Music Project:

Vintage Turf Club Show

The House of Independents:

The Haunting w/ Echo Plum + Surf Haven

June 21, to June 25, 2023, North to Shore at Newark

Prudential Center:

Santana

Alanis Morissette with Special Guest Aimee Mann

NJPAC:

Halsey with Live String Ensemble

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Marisa Monte

Natalie Merchant

More about the artists headed to North to Shore 2023

Anthony Krizan is a singer-songwriter and producer best known for his work with the jamband Spin Doctors, whose single, Two Princes, was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1992 Grammy Awards.

Southside The New Jersey band Johnny and the Asbury Jukes had their biggest hit with the album Hearts of Stone, which peaked at number 112 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was their only charting album.

