Natalie Merchant Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

On November 29, Natalie Merchant confirmed a show at Hershey Theatre in 2023, according to an announcement from Hershey Entertainment. The artist will be performing on April 22 next year as part of her Keep Your Courage tour. Fans can purchase tickets from www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will go on sale on December 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The alternative rock artist will begin her U.S. tour after the release of her ninth studio album Keep Your Courage on April 14, 2023. Natalie Merchant produced her new album with two duets featuring vocalist Abena Koomson-Davis in collaboration with the group Lanasa, Syrian virtuoso clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, and horn arrangements by jazz trombonist Steve Davis.

Natalie Merchant Tour 2023: Venues, dates, and more

Given below are the dates and venues for Natalie Merchant's Spring U.S. tour:

April 15, Poughkeepsie, NY— Bardavon, 1869 Opera House

April 18, Pittsburgh, PA — Byham Theater

April 19, Charlottesville, VA — The Paramount Theater

April 21, Philadelphia, PA — Kimmel Cultural Campus

April 22, Hershey, PA — Hershey Theatre

April 24, Greenville, SC — Peace Center Concert Hall

April 26, Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 27, Fort Lauderdale, FL — Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

April 28, St. Augustine, FL — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30, Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Symphony Hall

May 9, Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium

May 10, Boston, MA — Emerson Colonial Theatre

May 13, Cleveland, OH — KeyBank State Theatre

May 14, Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

May 16, Carmel, IN — The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

May 17, Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater

May 19, Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

May 20, Milwaukee, WI — The Pabst Theater

June 2–3, New York, NY — Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

June 28, Providence, RI — Veterans Memorial Auditorium

June 30 – July 1, Washington, DC — John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts

July 8, Chautauqua, NY — Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

September 20, Spokane, WA — Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

September 22, Seattle, WA — Venue TBA

September 23, Portland, OR — Keller Auditorium

September 26, San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

September 27, Saratoga, CA — The Mountain Winery

September 29, San Diego, CA — Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

Date TBA — Los Angeles, CA — Venue TBA

The Keep Your Courage’ vinyl LP edition includes four bonus tracks from previous albums that were unreleased on vinyl. Fans who order the vinyl early from the artist's official website and Nonesuch.com will receive limited-edition red vinyl with access to an exclusive, virtual, pre-release event.

Natalie Merchant’s new album tracklist includes songs such as Big Girls, Come on, Aphrodite, Sister Tilly, Narcissus, Hunting the Wren, Guardian Angel, Eye of the Storm, Tower of Babel, Song of Himself, and The Feast of Saint Valentine. It will also feature bonus content including Spring and Fall: To a Young Child (from the 2010s Leave Your Sleep) and Butterfly (from 2017’s Butterfly).

The tracklist also features Giving up Everything (from 2014’s Natalie Merchant), and Frozen Charlotte (from 2017’s Butterfly which is the original version on 1998’s Ophelia).

Natalie Merchant is one of the most respected American recording artists. She was previously the lead vocalist and lyricist of the alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs. She released one platinum, two double-platinum, and one triple-platinum record with the group.

The artist's nine albums as a soloist have a combined sale of seven million copies. Fans can find more information about the artist's upcoming tours on Hershey Entertainment and Natalie Merchant's official website.

