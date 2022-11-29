Weird Al Yankovic Australian Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates and more

Weird Al Yankovic confirmed his Australian theatre tour for March 2023. It will be the artist's first appearance in Australia in nearly six years. The musical comedian and his band will be visiting the country for their The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

The upcoming tour will be a sequel to the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent and Ill-Advised Vanity Tour that took place across North America in 2018. As per reports, this tour is a musical comedy that will emphasize original mean non-parody fan favorites from the artist's 14-album catalog.

Stand-up comedian Emo Phillips will also support Yankovic on the trek that is scheduled to kick off in Melbourne at the Palais Theatre and conclude in Brisbane at the QPAC Concert Hall.

Weird Al Yankovic Australian Tour: Venues, dates, and more

Here are the dates and venues for the artists' 2023 Australian tour:

March 10, Melbourne - Palais Theatre

March 13, Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall

March 15, Sydney - Enmore Theatre

March 18, Perth - Astor Theatre

March 20, Brisbane - QPAC Concert Hall

Fans can access the presale at 11 am local time on December 1, before the general sale goes live on December 2. The artist's pre-sale can be signed up for on the TEG Dainty website.

Tickets for the Melbourne show can be accessed via the Ticketmaster website, where fans can check out the ticketing information for other dates as well. VIP meet-and-greet package details can be found on the TEG Dainty website.

Weird Al Yankovic has previously mentioned that he doesn't often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America. Therefore, it’s a thrilling prospect for him to return to Australia to perform. He has performed at the Australian Falls Festival with some headlining shows in the past.

More about Weird Al Yankovic

The artist performed an orchestral Strings Attached tour in 2019. Weird Al Yankovic was also in the headlines this year due to the subject of the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Daniel Radcliffe portrayed Yankovic, while Evan Rachel Wood portrayed Madonna, and Rainn Wilson was Dr. Demento. Weird Al Yankovic has not published a new album since Mandatory Fun that came out in 2014.

Weird Al Yankovic received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 following many years of fan-driven campaigns. In March 2018, he published a track called The Hamilton Polka. The polka medley included multiple songs from the musical Hamilton. The track has the distinction of becoming the first polka song to chart on Billboard's Digital Songs Sales Chart.

In July 2020, when Hamilton premiered on Disney+, the artist published a video version of The Hamilton Polka that synched his tracks to video clips from the series. In March 2020, he released two remixes of tracks by Portugal. It was The Man: Feel It Still and Live in the Moment.

Weird Al Yankovic’s 2020 collaboration with the band for their single Who's Gonna Stop Me was published for Indigenous Peoples' Day. The artist has also mentioned that it has gotten harder to come across songs to parody in a period of micro-niche genres, making it difficult to figure out what songs would have a lasting impact.

