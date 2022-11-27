James Martin Tour dates 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, and more 

Popular celebrity chef James Martin announced his culinary tour in 2023 and is all set to visit Edinburgh next year.

He will be traveling and engaging his audience with live demonstrations and cooking tasks. This comes after his last hit tour, which took place in 2022.

Martin will visit the Capital's Usher Hall on November 8, 2023. Tickets for the same will go on sale at 10 am on December 2 on the Ticketmaster's UK website. The presale access link will also be available there.

James Martin Tour 2023: Dates, locations, and more

Here are the dates and venues for the upcoming James Martin Tour in the UK.

October 19, 2023, BLACKPOOL - Opera House

October 20, 2023, SOUTHEND - Cliffs Pavilion

October 23, 2023, BIRMINGHAM - Symphony Hall

October 24, 2023, OXFORD - New Theatre

October 25, 2023, SWANSEA - Arena

October 26, 2023, TRURO - Hall For Cornwall

October 27, 2023, BATH - Forum

October 28, 2023, PLYMOUTH - Pavilions

October 29, 2023, CARDIFF - Wales Millennium Centre

October 31, 2023, YORK - Barbican

November 01, 2023, NOTTINGHAM - Royal Concert Hall

November 02, 2023, LLANDUDNO - Venue Cymru

November 04, 2023, SHEFFIELD - City Hall

November 06, 2023, LIVERPOOL - Philharmonic Hall

November 07, 2023, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 - City Hall

November 08, 2023, EDINBURGH - Usher Hall

November 09, 2023, GLASGOW - SEC Armadillo

November 10, 2023, MANCHESTER - Bridgewater Hall

November 11, 2023, EASTBOURNE - Congress Theatre

November 12, 2023, LONDON - Palladium

James Martin @jamesmartinchef Following a sell-out 2022 tour, I’m delighted to announce James Martin Live will visit 20 locations in 2023. Join me for mouth-watering dishes, fun, laughter, food and some live music! Tickets go on sale 10am on 2nd December, sign up for pre-sale access: eepurl.com/id6ZDr Following a sell-out 2022 tour, I’m delighted to announce James Martin Live will visit 20 locations in 2023. Join me for mouth-watering dishes, fun, laughter, food and some live music! Tickets go on sale 10am on 2nd December, sign up for pre-sale access: eepurl.com/id6ZDr https://t.co/tg7gURVoqp

James has been entertaining and educating the country for around three decades with his advanced culinary skills both on-screen and via his best-selling cookbooks.

More than 30,000 people turned up to see the chef on his 18-date tour this year, packing out theaters and arenas across the UK.

The chef is known for his delicious dishes and the audience has been all praises for his ability to make the biggest and best bacon and cheesebutty, huge Yorkshire puddings, and the retro Funny Feet ice cream.

The chef's tour will include fun, laughter, food, and live music. He mentioned that he will be cooking live on stage and hopes for the audience to pick up some tips.

The well-known chef presented James Martin's French Adventure in 2017 and James Martin's American Adventure in 2018 for ITV.

In November 2021, he won the Most Influential Chef, Cook, and Food Writer's award, as well as Best Cookbook, for Great British Adventure: A Celebration of Great British food at the Great British Food Awards.

James Martin @jamesmartinchef Another fine day at @thekitchenatcg see you at lunch time Another fine day at @thekitchenatcg see you at lunch time https://t.co/NpceiyAGZ2

Meanwhile, Martin also partnered up with potato company Albert Bartlett in 2021 to create a new menu for the launch of SpudULike by the James Martin chain of restaurants.

He also teaches at The Kitchen – Cookery School at Chewton Glen, a cookery school, and a dining restaurant in New Milton, Hampshire. The chef additionally launched a range of premium French wines in September 2021 that are produced in the village of Névian near Narbonne in the Corbières region.

Poll : 0 votes