James Martin Tour dates 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, and more 

Popular celebrity chef James Martin announced his culinary tour in 2023 and is all set to visit Edinburgh next year.
He will be traveling and engaging his audience with live demonstrations and cooking tasks. This comes after his last hit tour, which took place in 2022.
Martin will visit the Capital's Usher Hall on November 8, 2023. Tickets for the same will go on sale at 10 am on December 2 on the Ticketmaster's UK website. The presale access link will also be available there.
James Martin Tour 2023: Dates, locations, and more
Here are the dates and venues for the upcoming James Martin Tour in the UK.
October 19, 2023, BLACKPOOL - Opera House
October 20, 2023, SOUTHEND - Cliffs Pavilion
October 23, 2023, BIRMINGHAM - Symphony Hall
October 24, 2023, OXFORD - New Theatre
October 25, 2023, SWANSEA - Arena
October 26, 2023, TRURO - Hall For Cornwall
October 27, 2023, BATH - Forum
October 28, 2023, PLYMOUTH - Pavilions
October 29, 2023, CARDIFF - Wales Millennium Centre
October 31, 2023, YORK - Barbican
November 01, 2023, NOTTINGHAM - Royal Concert Hall
November 02, 2023, LLANDUDNO - Venue Cymru
November 04, 2023, SHEFFIELD - City Hall
November 06, 2023, LIVERPOOL - Philharmonic Hall
November 07, 2023, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 - City Hall
November 08, 2023, EDINBURGH - Usher Hall
November 09, 2023, GLASGOW - SEC Armadillo
November 10, 2023, MANCHESTER - Bridgewater Hall
November 11, 2023, EASTBOURNE - Congress Theatre
November 12, 2023, LONDON - Palladium
James has been entertaining and educating the country for around three decades with his advanced culinary skills both on-screen and via his best-selling cookbooks.
More than 30,000 people turned up to see the chef on his 18-date tour this year, packing out theaters and arenas across the UK.
The chef is known for his delicious dishes and the audience has been all praises for his ability to make the biggest and best bacon and cheesebutty, huge Yorkshire puddings, and the retro Funny Feet ice cream.
The chef's tour will include fun, laughter, food, and live music. He mentioned that he will be cooking live on stage and hopes for the audience to pick up some tips.
The well-known chef presented James Martin's French Adventure in 2017 and James Martin's American Adventure in 2018 for ITV.
In November 2021, he won the Most Influential Chef, Cook, and Food Writer's award, as well as Best Cookbook, for Great British Adventure: A Celebration of Great British food at the Great British Food Awards.
Meanwhile, Martin also partnered up with potato company Albert Bartlett in 2021 to create a new menu for the launch of SpudULike by the James Martin chain of restaurants.
He also teaches at The Kitchen – Cookery School at Chewton Glen, a cookery school, and a dining restaurant in New Milton, Hampshire. The chef additionally launched a range of premium French wines in September 2021 that are produced in the village of Névian near Narbonne in the Corbières region.