Open'er 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates and more as Lizzo is set to headline festival

Open'er 2023, Poland’s biggest music festival, has confirmed that Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be their headlining acts this year. The festival will take place from June 28 to July 1, 2023 at Poland's Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport.

Last month, organizers announced Arctic Monkeys as the first headlining act for Open'er Festival 2023. OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves were also added to the lineup soon after. On November 25, organizers confirmed that the Polish festival will also have Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age as headliners.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased from their official website. As per the website, regular tickets will go on sale from November 29. A 4-day ticket is priced at 949 PLN (approximately $210). 2-day, weekend tickets can be purchased for 689 PLN (approximately $152), and 1-day tickets are priced at 449 PLN (approximately $99).

For children, tickets are available at lower, discounted rates. For those wishing to camp on-site, a separate camping package is available for 4 and 2-day tickets. Final call tickets for will go on sale starting June 6, 2023, and will offer similar tickets and packages at higher rates.

Lizzo

Lizzo will be the headlining act for the first night of the concert, i.e. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Her performance at the Open'er Festival will mark her very first time performing in Poland.

The artist recently concluded her North American, which brought Cardi B and Missy Elliott to perform Rumors and Tempo respectively, at LA’s Kia Forum.

In February and March 2023, the artist will also have shows featuring Joy Crookes in the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile, the singer's HBO documentary, Love Lizzo, was released on November 24. The documentary contains clips featuring the singer during her beginning years as an artist.

In the documentary, besides talking about how underconfident she initially used to be, Lizzo also said that she never thought she would be performing songs on-stage in front of thousands of people one day.

Queens of The Stone Age

Queens of The Stone Age will be performing at the festival on Friday, June 30, 2023. The band has not been seen playing a headlining set for any festival since 2018.

Besides Open'er, the Grammy-nominated band will also be performing at the Southside Festival and Hurricane Festival taking place in Germany in June 2023.

In brief, about The Open'er Festival

The Open'er festival was first organized in Warsaw in 2002 as an Open Air Festival. From the following year to 2005, the festival took place in Kościuszki Square in Gdynia. Since 2006, the festival has been moved to Gdynia's Kosakowo Airport.

The Open'er Festival has won the Best Major Festival prize at the European Festivals Awards ceremony in 2009, 2010, and 2019. It is one of the biggest festivals in Poland.

In the past, the festival has featured some of the most popular artists from around the world, including Blur, Prince, Coldplay, The Strokes, Snoop Dogg, The White Stripes, Sigur Ros, Franz Ferdinand, Kanye West, Muse, Kings Of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Justice, Mumford & Sons, and Interpol.

