Duran Duran UK and Ireland Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Duran Duran recently confirmed their 2023 UK and Ireland tour, and fans will be able to purchase tickets soon. The band's shows will be part of their Future Past Tour.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10 am on November 25 via the Ticketmaster website, where more information about the show is also available. Ticket prices begin at £64.70 with booking fees.

Presale will be available on the Three+ rewards app from 10 am on 22 November 22. However, it is only available for Three mobile customers. Fans will need to download and register on the Three+ app before the presale begins.

A Ticketmaster presale will take place at 10 am on November 24. To gain access to the presale, one needs to sign up to the Ticketmaster website. Following the sign-up, fans will receive an email with presale links to receive tickets early.

Duran Duran UK and Ireland Tour 2023: Dates, venues and more

Duran Duran will begin their tour in Manchester on April 29 and travel across London, Leeds, and Birmingham for their shows. The band will conclude the tour in Dublin on May 7.

The tour will support the artist's latest album, Future Past, which marks the band's first release in six years and is their fifteenth studio album. Here are the details of the dates and venues for the band's tour:

April 29, Manchester - AO Arena

May 1, London - O2 Arena

May 4, Leeds - First Direct Arena

May 5, Birmingham - Utilita Arena

May 7, Dublin - 3Arena

In 1982, Duran Duran filmed and recorded one of their three London dates at Hammersmith Odeon which will be released on Nov. 25 for Record Store Day with live performances of songs such as "Hungry Like The Wolf" and "Girls On Film".

The band just concluded their tour in North America, where they performed three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles alongside Nile Rodgers and Chic. Fans have enjoyed the artist's hits, including songs from new albums including Give It All Up, Invisible, and more. For the upcoming tour, fans are hoping for the band to perform their hit tracks Hungry Like the Wolf, Rio, Girls on Film, and Notorious.

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the class of 2022, and the band performed three of their tracks.

During the induction ceremony, the band gave their acceptance speech and announced that their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, was unable to join Duran Duran on stage since he was battling stage four metastatic prostate cancer at the time.

Taylor had kept his illness secret after being diagnosed four years ago and wrote a letter for the band to read out during the ceremony.

The emotional letter was also published on duranduran.com after the news was confirmed.

Duran Duran has a record of selling over 100 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling musicians. The band has 30 top 40 singles in the UK Singles Chart and 21 top 40 singles in the US Billboard Hot 100.

The artists have won several awards, including two Brit Awards in which they won the 2004 award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

They also won two Grammy Awards, an MTV Video Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a Video Visionary Award from the MTV Europe Music Awards.

