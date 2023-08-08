"They are watching a movie together": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung attend the VIP premiere of Concrete Utopia

On August 8, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook graced the VIP premiere of the highly anticipated Korean movie Concrete Utopia at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Songpagu, Seoul. During the premiere, only Kim Tae-hyung appeared at the photo wall, striking poses for the press. However, according to South Korean media outlet Dispatch, Jungkook was present at the event but did not participate in the photocall.
Despite not having a photo of Jungkook and V together, fans remain hopeful for such an image. The Hwarang actor arrived at the event to show support for his close friend Park Seo-joon, who plays the lead character in Concrete Utopia.
It goes without saying that fans are thrilled about the prospect of Jungkook and V watching Concrete Utopia together, fueled by speculations circulating on the internet that the duo will be seated side by side in the cinema.
"He effortlessly owns the spotlight:" Fans go gaga over Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook at the Concert Utopia VIP premiere
At the VIP premiere of Concrete Utopia, Kim Tae-hyung wore a red jacket over a white round-neck t-shirt and light blue jeans. The idol struck adorable poses for the press, showcasing his blonde hair and necklaces. His photos and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, causing fans to swoon over his latest look.
Meanwhile, fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Jungkook felt disappointed, hoping for even a selfie of V and Jungkook together. Nevertheless, the news of the duo attending the VIP premiere brought immense joy to fans.
Check out some fans' reactions to Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung's appearance at the VIP premiere of Concrete Utopia:
Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik, a member of Wooga Squad, also graced the VIP premiere of Concrete Utopia, showing his support for Park Seo-joon.
It's worth noting that Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung from BTS had previously demonstrated their support for Park Seo-joon by attending the VIP premiere of Dream, starring Park Seo-joon and IU, on April 24, 2023. The event took place at Megabox COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, creating a wave of excitement as the duo made their entrance.
Concrete Utopia revolves around a devastating earthquake that leaves Seoul in ruins, with the Hwanggoong Apartment building as the only resilient structure. Survivors find refuge in this building.
Young-tak (portrayed by Lee Byung-hun) emerges as a temporary leader among the residents, guiding them through the challenges. Young-tak's efforts focus on protecting the community from external threats.
Once a civil servant, Min-Sung (played by Park Seo-joon) is chosen by Young-Tak to assist. Working alongside Young-tak, Min-sung becomes a crucial helper. Myeong-hwa (Park Bo-young), Min-Sung's wife and a devoted nurse, tends to the injured, providing vital care during this critical time.
In other news, V recently released a preview of his upcoming album Layover, scheduled for release on September 8, 2023. Jungkook, on then other hand, plans to unveil a new single and mini-album by November 2023.