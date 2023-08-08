“We are so gonna be spoiled”: ARMYs psyched as BIGHIT reveals plans to release 5 MVs for all tracks in BTS’ V’s upcoming solo album Layover

BTS’ V had fans rolling with exhilarating joy as he finally announced his new and first solo album on August 8, 2023. Titled Layover, the idol's debut solo studio album which will have a surprising number of five music videos.

Scheduled for release on September 8, 2023, the date also holds another significance as it marks the birthday of V’s cherished pet dog, Yeontan. As Yeontan’s photo can be seen on the album’s cover as well, it defines the noteworthiness of the album partly being a tribute towards his beloved dog.

Rysaa 🍁𝓛𝓪𝔂𝓸ꪜ𝓮𝓻🍁 @Rysaa17 pic.twitter.com/Cn5StPjMTV Not only does it have a 70s r&b vibe and a yeontan feature, there's 5 MVs too???? We are so gonna be spoiled

The news about five music videos reportedly being released shocked everyone as the album possesses only five songs, meaning all of them will be getting a music video representation, which is a rare feat in the music world. However, this caused even more excitement for the fans about what V has in the store for them.

BTS' V to release 5 music videos for his new album Layover

The past 10 days have been a roller coaster ride for the BTS fans, witnessing a series of massive events, from Jungkook’s first solo performance in Korea and inkigayo win to Suga’s concert finale featuring RM, Jungkook, and Jimin on stage together.

Jin and J-hope even took a day off from their military activities for attending this concert. Amidst all this, the news of Suga’s enlistment and Namjoon’s new song emerged, culminating in the announcement of V’s first ever solo album.

On August 8, BTS' company BigHit rocked the ARMY world by releasing the news of Kim Taehyung aka V’s solo album, Layo(V)er, which will officially be released on the coming September 8. The Cartier ambassador's admiration for his pet dog can be seen through the album’s cover image as well as the concept images.

K⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @tksovers Taehyung releasing his solo debut album on Yeontan's birthday, having him as the cover of his Digital album, a photocard of Yeontan and having him in the shoots and music videos…..yall pic.twitter.com/VKD58E2K8C

Yeontan will play a big role in this album as its source of inspiration. Subsequently, the news that excited the fans the most was the revelation that it will be a visual album. This means the album has six official tracks, with one of the tracks being the piano version of another track.

Basically, the album has five songs, each of which will be accompanied by their own music videos. In this way, fans will be able to experience a diversity of stories, visual aids and settings through the song and not only its lyrics and music. The fans were pleasantly shocked by this as the BTS star totally made their day with the news of these 5 MVs.

Sethy⁷ @KnjMyLife



- Tracklist:

1. Rainy Days

2. Blue

3. Love Me Again

4. Slow Dancing

5. For Us

6. Slow Dancing (Piano ver.) Taehyung's solo album “Layover” will be released Friday, September 8! with five tracks and a bonus track and all the five tracks have an MV- Tracklist:1. Rainy Days2. Blue3. Love Me Again4. Slow Dancing5. For Us6. Slow Dancing (Piano ver.) pic.twitter.com/xUCy5BOyEU

Moreover, not only was the news about these 5 MVs merely announced but also the officiall announcement about what each song will represent was released by BTS in a written form:

1. Rainy days:

This track will envelope V’s soulful voice with a fusion of the sounds of rain and everyday mundane noises, which is sure to send the listeners into a dimension beyond the ordinary.

2. Blue:

This song will be a tribute to classic Rhytms&Blues genre infused with contemporary elements, lending a unique charm to the composition.

3. Love Me Again:

V’s signature low-pitched voice will be the focal point of this song which will be a breezy contemporary composition with an alluringly lingering vibe.

4. Slow dancing:

This track will be the focus track of the album. Just as the title suggests, it will be a romantically retro style song describing liberty in its own free-spirited style.

5. For Us:

Serving as an epilogue, this pop track will stay etched in the minds of listeners, leaving a lasting impression of the entire album. It will shine with V's distinct vocals and unique lyrics that stir deep emotions.

6. Slow dancing (piano version):

This will be the intrumental version of the fourth track played on a piano to immerse the viewers further and connect with them on a soulful level.

All these songs will present themselves as the perfect testimonies of BTS' V’s musical style and do justice to his artistry. As the news of a whopping amount of music videos had fans’ jaws dropping, many took to Twitter to share their reactions:

🔍⍤⃝🔎ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ is coming👼🥢👥🪞🦋 🃏🐳👩‍🚀 @BlackSwanLGO @PLAYYPENN The way its not KTH1 anymore. We finally have a name, "layover". 5 mvs, I can't wait

🔥VanteKoo💧𐤀 @sizurano

5 MVs!!!



V IS COMING

LAYOVER IS COMING

KIM TAEHYUNG IS COMING

KTH1 IS COMING

pic.twitter.com/aMXISvlGU1 This is amazing!! It's happening!! I'm really emotional right now! The masterpiece is coming!!5 MVs!!!V IS COMINGLAYOVER IS COMINGKIM TAEHYUNG IS COMINGKTH1 IS COMING

Rysaa 🍁𝓛𝓪𝔂𝓸ꪜ𝓮𝓻🍁 @Rysaa17 pic.twitter.com/Cn5StPjMTV Not only does it have a 70s r&b vibe and a yeontan feature, there's 5 MVs too???? We are so gonna be spoiled

Rochelle ⁷ 07.21💜 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @doeeyejk 🥳 we just keep winning. @heythere_deedee YES! 5 mvs though🥹🥳 we just keep winning.

yunh 🧚🏾‍♀️🎸 I Layo(V)er @Gunkakv Y'all DONT UNDERSTAND I WANT TO CRY RN. We're getting music with JUST TAEHYUNG. No unfair line distributes, more of his natural, baritone voice over standards. 5 MVS, VISUALS, VOCALS, MERCH WITH JUST HIM. WE'RE FINALLY GETTING MUSIC FROM KIM TAEHYUNG AND IT DOSEN'T FEEL REAL.

With the arrival of this album, Taehyung will become the last member of BTS to release solo music after a hiatus from group activities since 2022. As all the other members have already showcased their individual styles through their respective endeavours, it will be another magical experience to witness what V has in his bag for the fans.