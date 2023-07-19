“Taehyung in red should be illegal”: BTS fans celebrate as Singularity singer is declared Cartier’s new brand ambassador

On Wednesday, July 19, BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, was announced as luxury jewellery brand Cartier’s newest ambassador. The news was confirmed by Arnaud Carrez, the International Senior Vice President of Cartier and Chief Marketing Officer. He welcomed BTS' V on board while stating that the Singularity singer perfectly matches the ethos of the French luxury brand:

“We naturally selected V in order to express a panther’s charm and aura. V, who is overflowing with individuality and a powerful aura, will make decisions driven by his creativity as a dancer, musician, and art lover, and he will showcase a style of his own as well as his grace.”

BTS’ Taehyung joined a long list of A-listers, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chinese actress Gong Li, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as Cartier’s global ambassador.

“Taehyung in red should be illegal,” wrote Twitter user @moonlitvk sharing pictures of his official Cartier campaign, where the idol is dressed in a red blazer and pants with no shirt, showing off some exquisite jewellery.

"Looking so gorgeous": BTS’ Taehyung sports Panthère de Cartier necklace costing $26,700; leaves fans gushing in viral pictures

A new photoshoot with CARTIER BRAND AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG coming soon it seems!



BTS' V / Kim Taehyung is dazzling in Red with golden hair and peeking chest as the New Cartier Brand Ambassador and Face of Panthère de Cartier campaign!

BTS’ V starred in his first-ever campaign for the French luxury jewelry brand Cartier. Decked in red from head to toe, the Christmas Tree singer posed shirtless with his golden blonde hair and Cartier’s dazzling piece giving the idol's look the finishing touches. He wore a red double-breasted jacket and pleated straight-fit cuffed hem trousers from Suit by Ami Paris (past collection).

This was one of the few times the Stigma singer gave ARMYs a glimpse of his bare torso. Notably, the Panthère de Cartier necklace he wore carved out of white gold, onyx, emeralds and diamonds, costs a whopping $26,700.

Cartier marks the idol's second solo luxury brand, first being the French luxury fashion brand CELINE. Fans are hoping the Sweet Night singer attends the brand's events with fellow ambassadors -- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chinese actress Gong Li, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

The Sweet Night singer took over worldwide Twitter trends with his pictures going viral, with hashtags “Taehyung X Cartier,” “V Please,” “TaeTae,” “Kim Taehyung,” “BTS’ V,” and “Cartier” trending. Check out some of these fan reactions below:

V has Been Named as d NEWEST CARTIER BRAND AMBASSADOR,& d FACE of latestPanthèredeCartier campaign



FIRST CELINE,NOW CARTIER,GO GET 'EM TAETAE

CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OJ9q19phJv MY BABY KIM TAEHYUNG IS THE CARTIER'S BRAND EMBASSADORV has Been Named as d NEWEST CARTIER BRAND AMBASSADOR,& d FACE of latestPanthèredeCartier campaignFIRST CELINE,NOW CARTIER,GO GET 'EM TAETAECONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNGWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGxCartier @BTS_twt twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Cartier's Panther Necklace was sold out within minutes after BTS’ V was announced as the brand’s new face. Additionally, its official website also crashed because of the traffic and engagement caused by the Sweet Night singer. So far, Bangtan’s 95-liners Jimin and V are the only members endorsing jewelry brands. The former is in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

BTS’ Taehyung shares pictures announcing his brand ambassadorship with Cartier

Shortly after the official announcement, the Singularity singer took to his personal Instagram account to share pictures from his Cartier shoot. Tagging the brand’s official Instagram account, the BTS singer shared dazzling pictures from his first-ever photoshoot. At the time of writing, the post has 4,693,295 likes.

He also shared Instagram stories with the caption “Cartier” accompanied by the tongue-out emoji. Notably, he had previously been spotted wearing a Tank Louis Cartier watch during the filming of his first-ever variety show Jinny’s Kitchen and during informal events like sending his bandmate, J-hope, off to the military in April 2023. At the time he wore a Cartier Tank Vermeil watch.

Now that he is the brand ambassador, fans are waiting for more exciting contents from the Singularity singer.