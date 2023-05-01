“The most beautiful idol”: BTS’ V’s fans gush over him as he personally cooks and performs for them in the final episode of Jinny’s Kitchen

The tenth and final episode of Jinny’s Kitchen aired on April 28 and was the perfect end to BTS’ V’s debut variety show. In the last episode of Jinny’s Kitchen, the Singularity singer surprised fans who were visiting him by cooking some yummy food for them and also by putting on a dance performance for them.
Jinny’s Kitchen is the spin-off of the tvN variety show Youn’s Kitchen, which starred Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung as the owner. Unlike its previous counterpart, where the team focused on Korean main courses, Jinny’s Kitchen focuses on Korean snacks and treats, is run by Lee Seo-jin (called Seo Jins in Korean), and boasts cast members Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and the youngest intern, BTS’ V.
At the end of their shoot, word spread that BTS’ V was stationed at Bacalar in Mexico, and fans gathered to see the Singularity singer and bid him and the rest of the cast farewell. BTS’ V was touched by fans’ gesture, and in return, cooked and danced for them as a thank-you gift.
BTS’ V cooked and danced on Run BTS as a thank-you gift for Mexican fans
In December, BTS’ V was spotted at the airport leaving for a mystery schedule to Bacalar, Quintana Roo, Mexico, which was later revealed to be for filming the reality show, Jinny’s Kitchen. Fans were happy to know that BTS’ V was reuniting with his Wooga Squad besties Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik and making his variety show debut outside of Bangtan activities.
Although it was the Sweet Night singer’s debut variety show appearance outside of group activities, he took charge of various departments in Jinny’s Kitchen, including cooking, mopping the floor, and entertaining guests.
For the tenth and final episode of Jinny’s Kitchen, BTS’ V showcased his incredible growth throughout the season by cooking some chicken starters and corndogs for Mexican fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of him and dance to Bangtan’s hit song Run BTS.
Additionally, ARMYs noticed that although Jinny’s Kitchen team reached their sales goal of 12K pesos (Mexican currency) on the last day of filming and closed the restaurant, the Sweet Night singer cooked some chicken starters and corn dogs and also danced on Run BTS for fans and the cast and crew cheering for him. This bit was aired in the special “Behind the Scenes” segment of the episode.
Fans loved the Sweet Night singer’s impromptu dance performance, which went viral on TikTok in no time, drawing millions of views and likes within a day. ARMYs are witness to BTS’ V’s hard work, sincerity, and growth on Jinny’s Kitchen; from being an amateur to now an almost professional cook, the singer has come a long way.
Not only has he mastered a couple of Korean dishes and snacks, but he has also become a pro in other departments of the kitchen as well. Prior to the filming of Jinny’s Kitchen, BTS member V took cooking and Spanish lessons.
Thanks to his incredible growth, his co-workers soon trusted him to cook full meals for himself in the kitchen, including chicken, ramyeon, and hot dog meals, among others. BTS member V himself acknowledged his own growth and potential and confessed that fans would be proud to see him become a pro chef now.
BTS’ V shares some behind-the-scenes pictures from Jinny’s Kitchen on Instagram
On the last day of Jinny’s Kitchen’s telecast, BTS member V shared some behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Jung Yu-mi and Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik. Dressed in casual wear, the Jinny’s Kitchen squad was sitting on a wooden bridge, surrounded by the ocean, looking radiant.
He also shared a photo with the caption:
“Thank you so much for loving Jinny's Kitchen so much until now and I love you.”
Fans can watch all the episodes of Jinny’s Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video.