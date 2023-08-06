"My heart cannot handle this": Fans emotional as BTS' RM performs unreleased song at Suga's concert while hinting at a possible military enlistment

On August 6, during Suga’s D-DAY concert tour finale in Seoul, BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, graced the stage alongside Suga for a combined performance. By sharing an unreleased song with his devoted fans, RM's melodic words carried a heartfelt dedication towards the ARMY.

Before the passionate notes of his composition filled the air, the BTS leader revealed the reason for its release, disclosing that he had crafted this special piece as a gift to the fans in light of his impending military enlistment. This revelation added another layer of emotion to an already energetic and overwhelming occasion, leaving fans both surprised and deeply moved.

BTS’ RM surprises fans with a new unexpected and heartfelt song as well as announces his soon-to-happen military enlistment

BTS’ Suga answered the prayers of almost all the fans around the world after he invited his fellow bandmates to perform along with him during the last leg of his concert series D-DAY, which ended on August 6. Starting on August 4, Suga brought over Jungkook on the first day, Jimin on the second, and BTS leader RM on the third and final days.

While the previous two days were filled with exhilarating joy and unmatchable energy, the last day came as an emotional and overwhelming disaster for the fans. This day was marked by a live performance by group leader RM. This was his first stage performance in a long time since he was last seen on stage.

As soon as RM climbed the stage, the stadium went wild with excitement and surprise. Both stars started performing by harmonizing together as well as singing their own songs. On such an occasion, BTS’ RM revealed the most unexpected surprise on the stage: a new and unreleased song specifically written by him for the fans.

Though the title of the song is not yet confirmed, it is something around the lines of the word “dandelion,” which resembles one of his previous songs, Wild Flower. A lyric from the song goes,

“You are my dandelion, I see you come back to me.”

After listening to the song, ARMYs eyes were filled with tears due to its heartwarmingly smooth and deep lyrics.

He also mentioned that this song will soon be released officially and that it has another profound meaning. He announced that he brought the song before the fans to pay a tribute to them and their love and support before enlisting in the military, as he mentioned that it would be his last live performance before he enlists.

RM announces his military plans (via Weverse)

He further said that his short hair is not due to the military program but simply due to the weather, and that his enlistment still has a bit more time to go. Fans were utterly shocked by the announcement anyway but absolutely loved the song. While mentioning his impending enlistment, he said,

“I think this will be the last time I'm standing on stage before enlist, so I brought you a gift, I'll show you my unreleased song.”

As emotional and heavy as the moment was, fans did not fall back on supporting their favorite leader and showered his new endeavor with praise through social media.

He is the biggest strength of his brothers & armys Thank u for ur healing words namu I luv him pic.twitter.com/k5L0MVBAiH "You are my dandelion, i see you comeback to me" — RM, unreleased song 🤍He is the biggest strength of his brothers & armysThank u for ur healing words namuI luv him

Fans deciphered that dandelions from RM’s song signify something contained in a dream and hope, but something temporary that disappears easily. They even compared RM’s current haircut to that of a dandelion flower's petals. According to them, the lyrics express a sense of reassurance and commitment by the star to his fans. They convey comfort, love, and the intention to stay close despite challenges.

Overall, Namjoon’s song was undoubtedly the winner of the night, as the all-round night was one of the dreamiest days a BTS fan could ever experience. Seeing V in the stands, members Jin and J-hope temporarily back from the military to support Suga at the concert, RM’s duet with Suga, his new song, as well as announcing his military enlistment, paved the way for one of the most wholesome concerts a BTS fan might have ever been to.