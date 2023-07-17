"Excited for what is coming next": BTS' RM's fans express excitement as Bangtan's leader drops a major hint regarding his next solo album

On July 16th, BTS' RM hosted a Weverse Live for ARMYs, and this marked his first live stream in three months. Bangtan's leader spoke about many things, including Jungkook's latest hit single SEVEN, a possible reunion with other members, and what fans can expect from his new album. He revealed he is in the midst of working on his new album, tentatively titled RM4, and that it is going well.

Additionally, BTS' RM confessed that his new album is completely different from his previous album Indigo. Notably, Indigo was his first-ever full album after having previously released two mixtapes - RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018.

"I wish I could tell you about my next project, but I don't think I have much to say because it's so in the middle. It's going well and it's 180 degrees different from Indigo. Many people are helping me and I’m having fun," he said.

ARMYs are excited about the Indigo singer's new album and took to social media to express their thoughts on the same.

"His versatility is terrifying" - Fans express excitement as BTS' RM reveals his new album will be completely different from Indigo

BTS' RM dropped a major hint regarding his upcoming album. Bangtan's leader revealed that it will be completely different from his debut solo album Indigo. By his own admission, Indigo was a personal record or archive of his 20s and consisted of 10 songs, including the powerful title track Wildflower featuring Youjeen of Cherry Filter.

The new album tentatively titled RM4 is expected to drop either by the end of this year or early next year. While Bangtan's leader has been careful not to reveal too much about his new album, on Colde's Blue Room, he shared that he has been working round the clock in his studio to complete the album. BTS' RM also revealed that just like Indigo, his new album will also feature many guest artists, including Colde.

Initially, when ARMYs noticed that BTS' RM is sporting a buzz cut, they panicked thinking it was related to his impending military enlistment. However, he clarified that he cut his hair because it was too hot in Seoul, and maintaining long hair was tough. However, fans now believe his haircut is related to RM4.

The Still Life singer has now revealed additional information about the upcoming album and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. They are excited that RM4 will be completely opposite to Indigo and took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

shreya @bisonyeondan mono was 180° different from RM, indigo was 180° different from mono, and RM4 will be 180° different from indigo. RM4, i've never longed for anything more and i hope you know you're dearly awaited

Additionally, BTS' RM has been sharing pictures and videos with his collaborators. Earlier this month, he shared a series of pictures of himself traveling and at leisure with the caption "Expect the unexpected." ARMYs believe Bangtan's leader is preparing them for his new album and hinting that it will be completely unexpected.

Indigo featured collaborations from Anderson .Paak, Colde, Mahalia, Youjeen of Cherry Filter, Tablo of Epik High, Erykah Badu, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco, and Park Ji-yoon. ARMYs are now wondering which other Korean and international artists will be included in his next album. They are also hoping he collaborates with at least one Bangtan member for the album.

BTS' RM also spoke about a possible reunion with the other Bangtan members

christa⁷ 💜 SEVEN @ryuminating The members who haven’t enlisted yet are going to get together soon. We’re all talking in our group chat. The members who haven’t enlisted yet are going to get together soon. We’re all talking in our group chat.

BTS' leader also revealed that he and other members of the group have been planning a reunion. The Wildflower singer confessed that all the members keep in touch via their group chat.

"The members who haven’t enlisted yet are going to get together soon. We’re all talking in our group chat," he said.

While Jin and J-hope are currently serving in the military, the other five members are busy with their solo projects, albums, brand promotions, and other endeavors.

He praised Jungkook's new solo single SEVEN and even confessed to bumping into V at the agency's gym. Fans are hoping that the other five members - RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V have an almost OT7 reunion.