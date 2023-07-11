“Nothing to do with military”: BTS’ RM’s friend eAeon clarifies Bangtan’s leader’s new buzzcut has nothing to do with his impending enlistment

For the past couple of days, BTS’ RM has been posting photos and videos on social media sporting an almost buzzcut look, and fans panicked, thinking that Bangtan’s leader is cutting his hair short to enlist in the military.

BTS’ RM’s friend and Korean indie singer eAeon shared a picture of them on the newly launched app Threads. He mentioned in the comments section that the Indigo singer has clarified to him that his new buzz-cut look has nothing to do with his impending military enlistment.

“He mentioned that his new haircut has nothing to do with the military thing.”

ARMYs have heaved a sigh of relief that, at least for the time being, Bangtan’s leader isn’t enlisting in the military. Notably, two members of BTS have enlisted in the military so far. Jin enlisted in the military on December 13 last year at the recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County, in Gyeonggi Province. On the other hand, J-hope enlisted in the military on April 18 at the New Recruit Training Center Division A in Gangwon-do.

So far, there is no information on when the other five members will enlist in the military.

BTS’ RM’s fans predict that Bangtan’s leader is sporting a buzzcut for his upcoming album

Now that eAeon has clarified that BTS’ RM isn’t enlisting in the military anytime soon and that his new buzzcut is not related to his impending conscription, fans are predicting that it is for his upcoming album. For the past couple of months, Bangtan’s leader has hinted via his social media platforms and Weverse live streams that he is working on new music and hopes to release it either prior to his military enlistment or after that.

His last solo release was his debut album Indigo, which consisted of ten tracks, including the title track Wildflower feat. Youjeen of Cherry Filter fame. Ever since, BTS’ RM has made limited public appearances and has only updated fans via his personal Instagram about his current activities.

The Still Life hitmaker’s sudden haircut took ARMYs by surprise, and fans assumed that he may announce his enlistment soon. However, now that he has clearance from one of his close friends and collaborators, eAeon, fans believe that he may surprise them with a new song, collaboration, or album anytime soon.

ARMYs also believe that BTS’ RM might be collaborating with eAeon on his upcoming album, and their selfie certainly indicates that a musical collaboration is brewing between them. They previously worked on eAeon’s song Don’t, the lead single off eAeon’s LP Fragile. If confirmed, this will mark their second collaboration in two years.

A couple of days ago, Bangtan’s leader shared a post on Instagram with the caption “Gotta expect the unexpected”. The post accompanied pictures of him traveling, working in a studio, and getting a new haircut. Fans believe that his new album or song will be different from his debut studio album, Indigo, and we will see BTS’ RM in an avatar never seen before.

BTS’ RM shares an update on his upcoming project on Colde’s Blue Room

On July 5, BTS’ RM was featured on singer and fellow collaborator Colde’s YouTube talk show, titled Colde’s Blue Room. The Korean artists discussed their thoughts on love and song recommendations and dished a bit on his upcoming album. The solo project is tentatively titled RM4.

He didn’t delve much into it but revealed that, like Indigo, he will be collaborating with many artists, including Colde. Notably, Colde collaborated with him on the song Hectic for Indigo. More details regarding RM4 will be revealed in due course.

