"Art in Motion": BTS ARMY praise visuals in RM's Still Life MV

BTS leader RM's fans have another reason to rejoice as the video for Still Life, one of the most popular songs from his recently released full-length studio album Indigo, was released on December 6.
The cinematic music video showed the rapper boarding a train, but as the journey began, everything around him, including himself, became frozen in time.
The idol then started leaving behind older versions of himself, implying that he was moving forward despite the fact that he was still frozen. The trippy visuals of the video brilliantly reinforced the song's lyrics that say:
"I'm still life, but I'm movin'/Just live now, goin' forward yeah/ The unstopping still-life"
Still Life is the second music video to be released following the video for Indigo's title track Wild Flower, which was dropped on December 2. The new video gained a million views within just four hours of its release, and ARMYs enthusiastically took to Twitter to share their favorite parts from it.
One fan summarized her reaction by calling the entire video "art in motion."
BTS ARMYs praise visuals of Still Life MV and hail RM as a "genius"
Still Life featuring Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak was already a fan-favorite after the album was released, but its surprise music video drop sent fans into a frenzy.
The majority of them picked up on the small details in the video that were deliberately incorporated to enhance the song's lyrics and shared it on Twitter. Impressed by RM a.k.a Kim Nam-joon's artistic and creative choices, they dubbed the video a "masterpiece" and the BTS leader a "genius."
One fan said the visuals "captured the whole essence of the song," while another called it "cinematic brilliance." However, the cinematography and transitions did not distract ARMYs from the idol's captivating looks. Demanding a raise for the stylist, some fans also commented that Namjoon gave major romantic K-drama lead vibes in an all brown look.
Art influences and deeper meaning behind Still Life MV
RM revealed before his performance at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert that his recently released music video was inspired by a visit to an art museum where he saw a painting of the same name.
Being an art connoisseur, he was intrigued by how the painting of a flower that perished in the 19th century still seemed so alive and in a way immortalized by the painter.
Throughout the song, the Yun singer has tried to describe the feeling of being displayed on a canvas for the world to see while still being full of life. He elaborated:
"Life is like a canvas, I’m exhibiting myself to the whole world. Still life is stuck on the canvas, but it’s alive and eternal and still moving forward.”
Meanwhile, ARMYs also found that the video incorporated a pixelated blocking technique that is similar to artist David Hockney's collages called "joiners."
The artist famously used the technique to give still images a moving appearance. Moreover, he is known to be one of RM's favorites in the art world.