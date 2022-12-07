"Art in Motion": BTS ARMY praise visuals in RM's Still Life MV

BTS leader RM's fans have another reason to rejoice as the video for Still Life, one of the most popular songs from his recently released full-length studio album Indigo, was released on December 6.

The cinematic music video showed the rapper boarding a train, but as the journey began, everything around him, including himself, became frozen in time.

The idol then started leaving behind older versions of himself, implying that he was moving forward despite the fact that he was still frozen. The trippy visuals of the video brilliantly reinforced the song's lyrics that say:

"I'm still life, but I'm movin'/Just live now, goin' forward yeah/ The unstopping still-life"

Still Life is the second music video to be released following the video for Indigo's title track Wild Flower, which was dropped on December 2. The new video gained a million views within just four hours of its release, and ARMYs enthusiastically took to Twitter to share their favorite parts from it.

One fan summarized her reaction by calling the entire video "art in motion."

#StillLife #Indigo #RM @BIGHIT_MUSIC I can still remember 'Do You'. That was a good MV already.This one? This one shows PROGRESS. It's art in motion.It goes so well with the lyrics it's a movie. @BIGHIT_MUSIC I can still remember 'Do You'. That was a good MV already.This one? This one shows PROGRESS. It's art in motion.It goes so well with the lyrics it's a movie.#StillLife #Indigo #RM https://t.co/tBV1TiDVJV

BTS ARMYs praise visuals of Still Life MV and hail RM as a "genius"

Still Life featuring Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak was already a fan-favorite after the album was released, but its surprise music video drop sent fans into a frenzy.

The majority of them picked up on the small details in the video that were deliberately incorporated to enhance the song's lyrics and shared it on Twitter. Impressed by RM a.k.a Kim Nam-joon's artistic and creative choices, they dubbed the video a "masterpiece" and the BTS leader a "genius."

One fan said the visuals "captured the whole essence of the song," while another called it "cinematic brilliance." However, the cinematography and transitions did not distract ARMYs from the idol's captivating looks. Demanding a raise for the stylist, some fans also commented that Namjoon gave major romantic K-drama lead vibes in an all brown look.

lea⁷ @seokjinniebit THE VISUAL EFFECTS IN THE STILL LIFE MV CAPTURED THE WHOLE ESSENCE OF THE SONG IM SO FKING INLOVE OH MY GOD NAMJOON YOU DID IT AGAIN THE VISUAL EFFECTS IN THE STILL LIFE MV CAPTURED THE WHOLE ESSENCE OF THE SONG IM SO FKING INLOVE OH MY GOD NAMJOON YOU DID IT AGAIN https://t.co/iUOjhZ0axN

#Indigo #StillLife youtu.be/2vfmL4q2koo

the fact that the setting is a moving train, the parts of him in motion stuck and getting distorted all align perfectly with the theme of still life. chef's kiss MMWAH TO ME THIS IS CINEMATIC BRILLIANCE the fact that the setting is a moving train, the parts of him in motion stuck and getting distorted all align perfectly with the theme of still life. chef's kiss MMWAH TO ME THIS IS CINEMATIC BRILLIANCE #Indigo #StillLife youtu.be/2vfmL4q2koohttps://t.co/ZjPh82cn82

민⁷ @syubunit erica @sugaIegend i gasped at this transition i gasped at this transition https://t.co/D6PeiZFm9r this mv truly has the perfect visuals for still life it literally made the song come alive even more. i didn't know that was even possible to a song that's already full of life and hope of the future but that's what it did, and they did it perfectly. twitter.com/sugaIegend/sta… this mv truly has the perfect visuals for still life it literally made the song come alive even more. i didn't know that was even possible to a song that's already full of life and hope of the future but that's what it did, and they did it perfectly. twitter.com/sugaIegend/sta…

farla @farla_risk Still life MV match the lyrics so well. He’s in the train that’s moving like the lyrics say still life but I’m moving. The train could be the lock up canvas but it gives life, how the reflection of him moving but he’s not. This man is genius Still life MV match the lyrics so well. He’s in the train that’s moving like the lyrics say still life but I’m moving. The train could be the lock up canvas but it gives life, how the reflection of him moving but he’s not. This man is genius

@itsbtszone the transitions, the reflection in the window, his movements, the production, everything becoming still life, this mv deserves all the awards and to be written in history books. @itsbtszone the transitions, the reflection in the window, his movements, the production, everything becoming still life, this mv deserves all the awards and to be written in history books. https://t.co/5W5Xh0ptkk

Art influences and deeper meaning behind Still Life MV

RM revealed before his performance at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert that his recently released music video was inspired by a visit to an art museum where he saw a painting of the same name.

Being an art connoisseur, he was intrigued by how the painting of a flower that perished in the 19th century still seemed so alive and in a way immortalized by the painter.

Throughout the song, the Yun singer has tried to describe the feeling of being displayed on a canvas for the world to see while still being full of life. He elaborated:

"Life is like a canvas, I’m exhibiting myself to the whole world. Still life is stuck on the canvas, but it’s alive and eternal and still moving forward.”

#RM #Indigo i think the blocky collage effect used in the #StillLife𓊲 MV is inspired by David Hockney's photo collages called 'joiners'! He would use this effect to bring movement and life into a still image! Hockney is an artist Namjoon loves. i think the blocky collage effect used in the #StillLife𓊲 MV is inspired by David Hockney's photo collages called 'joiners'! He would use this effect to bring movement and life into a still image! Hockney is an artist Namjoon loves. #RM #Indigo https://t.co/qscnKfdkaH

Meanwhile, ARMYs also found that the video incorporated a pixelated blocking technique that is similar to artist David Hockney's collages called "joiners."

The artist famously used the technique to give still images a moving appearance. Moreover, he is known to be one of RM's favorites in the art world.

