“Oh to be friends & sharing conversations with Joonie”: BTS’ RM’s fans react to his honest thoughts on love in Colde’s Blue Room

On July 5, BTS’ RM featured on singer and fellow collaborator Colde’s YouTube talk show, titled Colde’s Blue Room. For the inaugural episode, Colde and RM spoke about love, with the latter expressing his thoughts on how love has changed from before. The Indigo singer also shared song recommendations and dished a bit on his upcoming project.

This is BTS’ RM’s first talk show appearance since Bangtan’s 10-Year Anniversary celebrations in Yeouido, Hangang Park, in Seoul, where he hosted a live program for ARMYs present. Although his latest interview was short at roughly eight minutes, ARMYs loved hearing the rapper talk.

Several netizens also spoke about the camaraderie between Colde and RM, with some even wishing they could be friends with "Joonie," which is what fans affectionately call the BTS member, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon.

BTS’ RM reveals his favorite love songs and the status of RM4 in a freewheeling chat with Colde

BTS’ RM joined his friend Colde in a freewheeling chat, revealing his favorite love songs and the status of his upcoming unconfirmed solo release, RM4, which is the tentative title.

The duo also dished on their latest collaboration Don’t Ever Say Love Me from Colde’s album Love Part 2, the follow-up to his own 2019 album Love Part 1. The song portrays love, heartbreak, pain and yearning. BTS’ RM revealed that they co-wrote the song together as they share common sentiments on love and matters of the heart.

When Colde asked him his honest thoughts on love, the Wildflower crooner contemplated for a bit and answered by wondering out loud about why humans are programmed to be this way? He added that a lot of people may deem love unnecessary, but “we live for love” and “we still dream of love” and that it simply exists in us.

BTS’ RM skillfully referenced his own song Trivia: Love from the group's 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer, where the Korean word for Love (Sarang) and Human-being (Saram) are similar sounding, and can be spoken in a similar vein. He added that this means humans exist because of love and love prospers because of humans.

The Hectic singer also called out haters and trolls and confessed that he doesn’t understand where they get the energy and inclination to hate upon someone so much:

“I think its gross to see someone who has so much hateful energy toward someone else.”

Colde proceeded to ask BTS’ RM his song recommendations on love and Bangtan’s leader promptly recommended September by Earth, Wind & Fire and Careless Whisper by George Michael and also sung a bit for fans.

He also revealed that when it comes to love songs, Already One Year by Brown Eyes, Snow Flower by Park Hyo-shin, and Dynamic Duo and Epik High’s music were big influences as well.

Finally, BTS’ RM dished on his upcoming solo project, tentatively titled RM4, and revealed that he has been making music non-stop. The Still Life singer also revealed that he is working on something and it won't be released anytime soon, but like his debut solo album Indigo, he is collaborating with many artists, including another collaboration with Colde.

BTS’ RM’s fans react to him almost confirming RM4

BTS’ leader RM almost confirmed that his next venture will be RM4 (tentative title) and hinted that it may release in the latter half of the year or early next year.

The news got fans excited as Bangtan’s leader has been missing in action for quite some time. Fans revealed that they are looking forward to listening to more of his solo music.

More details regarding RM4 will be revealed in due course of time.

