“Gave me Chills”: BTS’ RM’s fans react to his and Colde’s emotional collab track Don’t Ever Say Love Me

By Anwaya Mane
Modified May 29, 2023 17:02 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM and Colde release the performance video for Don't Ever Say Love Me (Image via Twitter/@loopsofnj)

On May 29, the official music video for BTS’ RM and Colde’s emotional collab song Don’t Ever Say Love Me was released. In a dramatic performance video, BTS’ leader and his collaborator Colde belt out their vocals and rap, showing off their incredible synergy and the depth and nuance with which this song was created by the latter.

Notably, the song is from Colde’s album Love Part 2, the follow-up to his own 2019 album Love Part 1. EXO’s Baekhyun and AKMU’s Chanhyuk also contributed to the album, which portrays love, heartbreak, pain, and yearning in a beautiful 8-song album series and was released on May 4.

Colde is primarily known as an R&B singer, and the album is a multi-genre album that can be classified as K-pop, Korean Folk/Blues, R&B/Soul, and Hip-Hop/Rap, amongst others.

"Gave me chills," @yv_noon411 wrote as their honest reaction to the song's music video.

@ForeverwithRM Gave me chills #RMxCOLDE#DontEverSayLoveMe

BTS’ RM’s fans react to the chilling music video for Don't Ever Say Love Me

youtube-cover

BTS fans were happy to learn that Bangtan's leader's friendship with Colde had fructified into a stellar collaboration in the form of the soulful, R&B track Don’t Ever Say Love Me from his new album Love Part 2. The song touches on topics of love and heartbreak, particularly the irreversible repercussions of separation and the aftermath of it.

The song is taken notches higher thanks to the Indigo singer's deep lyricism and powerful rap, which fit perfectly with the 12 strings beautifully shown through the piano, building up to the verses of the scintillating track. Fans have taken to social media to react to the intense performance music video with the hashtags 'Don't Ever Say Love Me' and 'RM X Colde'.

this part is everything 🤤DESLM OUT NOWDESLM MV TODAY#RM #Colde #RMxCOLDE#DontEverSayLoveMehttps://t.co/iS79wF3wol
joon’s voice in this part he’s unreal #RM #Colde #RMxCOLDE#DontEverSayLoveMe https://t.co/cosnfdCd2F
Namjoon's deep voice, I'm having goosebumps!!! he sounds so heavenly 💯 DESLM IS COMINGDESLM MV TODAY#RM #Colde #RMxCOLDE#DontEverSayLoveMehttps://t.co/awsSGM5AQd
The perfect harmonization by Joonie & Colde + the mesmerizing visuals in the bg!! the goosebumps !! I'm obsessed with this 🥺🤧💜#DontEverSayLoveMe#RMxCOLDE #BTS #RM https://t.co/GbTTe7P2mt
Every part of him is perfect 🤍DESLM OUT NOWDESLM MV TODAY#RM #Colde #RMxCOLDE#DontEverSayLoveMe https://t.co/uPavf9EjAr
the unreal beauty clip and goosebumps . l'm so happy this finally dropped! literally is an excellent pairing vocal and visual. the visual effects of the MV together with namjoon's awesome rap and sonorous cold's singing is just in the heart. 💘#DontEverSayLoveMe #RMxCOLDE https://t.co/ZPAXfr30Jb
I'm lying on the floor!!!#RMxCOLDE https://t.co/dGMnEGcTKI
Namjoon’s verse hits so hard, and his vocals are just chef’s kiss.#RMxCOLDEDESLM MV OUT NOW#DontEverSayLoveMehttps://t.co/N43pmkIy7X

Previously, Colde had collaborated with BTS' leader on the song Hectic from the former's debut solo album Indigo. He even joined BTS' leader on stage to perform at his mini concert in Rolling Hall in Seoul, where he performed for 200 ARMYs who were chosen via a lucky draw.

In an interview with EyesMag, Colde dished on his friendship with BTS' frontman. Calling him a "special friend" and saying that their dreams and pursuits as artists and human beings are similar and that the Indigo singer helped him see his problems and issues in a different light and perspective.

"Namjoon is a special friend who has always been a great source of inspiration & strength. Our pursuits as human beings & artists are similar, when we meet, we talk & lose track of time. The stories we shared while working on Indigo, +Colde on @BTS_twt RMhttps://t.co/S5NcZmMCXZ twitter.com/cestlavie9090/…

BTS' RM hints at his upcoming military enlistment via a cryptic hint on Instagram

RM on Instagramdreams are infinite, but time is not enoughinstagram.com/p/CsaVR3zPGW7/… https://t.co/kdEHWCSSg6

A couple of days ago, BTS' leader took to his personal Instagram to drop a cryptic hint regarding his upcoming military enlistment. He shared a bunch of pictures depicting picturesque scenery, paintings, and his bonding with the group's maknae, Jungkook, supposedly at BLACKPINK member Jennie's after-party.

However, what caught fans' eyes was the caption "dreams are infinite, but time is not enough."

ARMYs believe it is a cryptic hint regarding his upcoming military service and that he would be the next member after Jin and J-hope to enlist in the military, and the above-mentioned solidifies that thought.

Previously, BTS' frontman had released a detailed letter updating fans about his current activities and enlistment plans. He shared that he is locked up in his studio most of the time to give fans the gift of his music when he leaves for the military.

Additionally, he confessed that he was supposed to enlist with J-hope, but he delayed it to focus on completing his impending work. The Indigo rapper further shared that he will enlist in the military once he completes his pending work. There is no further update on that front.

Edited by Somava
