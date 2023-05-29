“Gave me Chills”: BTS’ RM’s fans react to his and Colde’s emotional collab track Don’t Ever Say Love Me

On May 29, the official music video for BTS’ RM and Colde’s emotional collab song Don’t Ever Say Love Me was released. In a dramatic performance video, BTS’ leader and his collaborator Colde belt out their vocals and rap, showing off their incredible synergy and the depth and nuance with which this song was created by the latter.

Notably, the song is from Colde’s album Love Part 2, the follow-up to his own 2019 album Love Part 1. EXO’s Baekhyun and AKMU’s Chanhyuk also contributed to the album, which portrays love, heartbreak, pain, and yearning in a beautiful 8-song album series and was released on May 4.

Colde is primarily known as an R&B singer, and the album is a multi-genre album that can be classified as K-pop, Korean Folk/Blues, R&B/Soul, and Hip-Hop/Rap, amongst others.

"Gave me chills," @yv_noon411 wrote as their honest reaction to the song's music video.

BTS’ RM’s fans react to the chilling music video for Don't Ever Say Love Me

BTS fans were happy to learn that Bangtan's leader's friendship with Colde had fructified into a stellar collaboration in the form of the soulful, R&B track Don’t Ever Say Love Me from his new album Love Part 2. The song touches on topics of love and heartbreak, particularly the irreversible repercussions of separation and the aftermath of it.

The song is taken notches higher thanks to the Indigo singer's deep lyricism and powerful rap, which fit perfectly with the 12 strings beautifully shown through the piano, building up to the verses of the scintillating track. Fans have taken to social media to react to the intense performance music video with the hashtags 'Don't Ever Say Love Me' and 'RM X Colde'.

Previously, Colde had collaborated with BTS' leader on the song Hectic from the former's debut solo album Indigo. He even joined BTS' leader on stage to perform at his mini concert in Rolling Hall in Seoul, where he performed for 200 ARMYs who were chosen via a lucky draw.

In an interview with EyesMag, Colde dished on his friendship with BTS' frontman. Calling him a "special friend" and saying that their dreams and pursuits as artists and human beings are similar and that the Indigo singer helped him see his problems and issues in a different light and perspective.

BTS' RM hints at his upcoming military enlistment via a cryptic hint on Instagram

A couple of days ago, BTS' leader took to his personal Instagram to drop a cryptic hint regarding his upcoming military enlistment. He shared a bunch of pictures depicting picturesque scenery, paintings, and his bonding with the group's maknae, Jungkook, supposedly at BLACKPINK member Jennie's after-party.

However, what caught fans' eyes was the caption "dreams are infinite, but time is not enough."

ARMYs believe it is a cryptic hint regarding his upcoming military service and that he would be the next member after Jin and J-hope to enlist in the military, and the above-mentioned solidifies that thought.

Previously, BTS' frontman had released a detailed letter updating fans about his current activities and enlistment plans. He shared that he is locked up in his studio most of the time to give fans the gift of his music when he leaves for the military.

Additionally, he confessed that he was supposed to enlist with J-hope, but he delayed it to focus on completing his impending work. The Indigo rapper further shared that he will enlist in the military once he completes his pending work. There is no further update on that front.

