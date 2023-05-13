BTS RM sneakers collection: 5 best Nike sneakers owned by the K-Pop star

BTS RM particularly likes sneakers and has become known for his impressive sneaker collection. The rapper's love for sneakers began in childhood, and he has since developed a keen eye for unique and rare sneakers.

Over the years, RM has been spotted wearing various types of sneakers, ranging from classic Nike Air Jordan's to limited edition collaborations. The BTS member's passion for sneakers has become a personal hobby and a reflection of his unique style and personality. On that note, here are five Nike sneakers that are owned by RM.

RM's sneakers collection includes Nike Sacai, Air Force 1 Low, and many other Nike sneakers

1) Nike Sacai IDV Waffle Versity Blue

BTS RM in Nike Sacai IDV Waffle Versity Blue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Sacai IDV Waffle Versity Blue is a sneaker collaboration between Nike and Sacai. It is a hybrid shoe that combines two Nike runners from the archives: the Waffle Daybreak and the LDV. The sneaker features a blue and red upper with yellow and silver Nike "Swooshes". The shoe has double tongues, shoelaces, and Swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo.

2) Nike Air Force 1 '07

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 is a modern take on the iconic AF1 sneaker. It was introduced in 2007 and has become popular among sneaker enthusiasts. The low-cut silhouette of the shoe gives it a versatile look and a low-to-the-ground feel. One of the main feature of this pair from RM's sneakers collection is that the colorway of the sneakers can be personalized. Additionally, it has signature crenellations and a star-studded bumper toe in tribute to its presidential namesake.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low Mini Swoosh “FC Barcelona”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Mini Swoosh “FC Barcelona” is a premium leather sneaker that pays tribute to the local football team, FC Barcelona. The sneaker features a tricolor finish with blue on the front and white and red on the back. Apart from having a mini Swoosh branding, the upper of the sneaker is tri-paneled in blue, white, and red.

4) Nike NBA Air Force 1 Low "Statement Game"

Nike NBA Air Force 1 Low "Statement Game" sneaker pack was released in 2017 and includes a series of team-based colorways in similar construction. The Blue version features a Blue leather upper with a White Nike Swoosh and white Air sole unit. Moreover, the sneaker comes with new AF-1 branding on the heel and tongue.

5) Nike Air Max 90 The Ten

BTS RM in Nike Air Max 90 The Ten (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 90 The Ten sneaker model was from the Swoosh brand and Virgil Abloh's monumental collaboration in 2017. It features a variety of panels and swathes all over the upper, while mudguards, panels across the profiles, along the toe, and the heel are all dressed in a woody color. It also includes stitched bright orange Nike Swooshes and a zip tie.

BTS RM's love for sneakers, particularly his affinity for Nike sneakers, has become a defining characteristic of his personal style. In the last few years, the rapper has amassed an impressive collection of rare and unique sneakers, many of which have become highly sought after by collectors. Moreover, the BTS leader's passion for sneakers and his ability to incorporate them into his fashion choices has solidified his position as a style icon and trendsetter.

