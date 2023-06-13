Create

“That’s so cute”: BTS’ RM’s fans react to an adorable little ARMY wishing him on Bangtan’s anniversary

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Jun 13, 2023 17:13 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM's young fan wishes him on Bangtan's 10th debut anniversary (Image via Twitter/@reniitae @UniversBTS_)

BTS’ RM took to his personal Instagram stories to share the sweetest message he received from an adorable little ARMY kid wishing him on Bangtan’s anniversary. For the unversed, BTS celebrates their 10th debut anniversary on June 13. The talented seven-member boy group, comprised of RM (leader), Jin (oldest member), SUGA (rapper and producer), J-hope (rapper and dancer), Jimin (vocalist and dancer), V (vocalist and visual) and Jungkook (youngest), debuted with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool back on June 13, 2013, and this year marked their 10th debut anniversary.

“uncle namjoon happy bts 10th anniversary! let’s go for 10 years more”😭😭😭 https://t.co/dKPqnl2LM3

Since it is Bangtan’s landmark 10-year anniversary, the members are understandably being wished well by their beloved fanbase, friends, family, and colleagues on this special day. BTS’ RM took to Instagram to share a special wish he received from a little fan, whose identity is concealed.

In the audio message, the little fan addresses him as “Uncle Namjoon” and proceeds to wish BTS on their 10th debut anniversary. ARMYs are warmed to see this sweet post. @DrNupurrk took to Twitter to write, “Aww my heart. That’s so cute.”

@bichwi Aww my heart. That’s so cute 🥰😭

BTS’ RM shares a sweet audio message from a little ARMY on Instagram

rkive instagram story "🥰"👶: uncle namjoonie , congratulations on BTS' 10th-anniversary WAAAAA !! let's go for 10 million years together GO! GO!https://t.co/Yh6QDkkwFA

BTS’ RM took to Instagram to share a sweet audio message he received from a little ARMY kid whose identity is not exactly known. In the brief audio message, the little kid excitedly wished “Uncle Namjoon” (his real name) and hoped that there were 10 million years together.

“Uncle namjoonie , congratulations on BTS' 10th-anniversary WAAAAA !! let's go for 10 million years together GO! GO!”

The Indigo singer shared this on his Instagram stories with a smiley face and heart emoticon. Fans aren’t sure or aware of the little child’s identity, but nonetheless, they are touched to see BTS’ RM getting sweet wishes from a young fan.

ARMYs are aware that Bangtan’s leader avoids sharing much about his personal life and only shares contents related to his work; hence, fans were surprised to see him share a rather personal message publicly and show a different side to his otherwise reserved and professional personality.

@bichwi THIS IS SO CUTE MY HEART IS GONNA COMBUST KSKSKS 🥺🥺🥺
@bichwi "Namjoonie samcheon" I HAD A MELTDOWN😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
@bichwi IM CRYING THIS IS THE BEST AND MOST PRECIOUS THING EVER
@bichwi Protect that child at all costs 😭😭
@bichwi OH MY HEART😭😭 https://t.co/EMkrPGajbP
@bichwi imagine having namjoon as your uncle😭
@KNJsSource Cutie! Uncle Namjoon! Woaaah!
@KNJsSource Ow so sweet 😭💞 Cute! "Uncle Namjoon" 💜 armys heartu... 🌸 love yoou 💜 Borahae!

So far, six BTS members have taken to their personal Instagram or Weverse accounts to wish ARMYs. While BTS’ RM penned a long and poetic letter with some lovely pictures via his personal Instagram account, Jimin, too, took to Weverse to write down his thoughts on the septet’s tenth debut anniversary and express his love for ARMYs.

V took to Instagram to share a thoughtful paragraph and a bunch of exclusive and never-seen-before pictures of the members. SUGA shared a short and sweet note on Instagram with a group picture, and members Jin and J-hope, who are currently enlisted in the military, shared their own heartfelt letters, promising to reunite with ARMYs once they are discharged from the military.

BTS’ RM writes a long letter to mark Bangtan’s 10th debut anniversary

📸✨#BTS Leader #RM's throwback post with baby #Bangtan, a heartfelt letter signed #NamJune & a 🔥 selfie of himself is giving us a roller coaster of emotions on #BTS10thAnniversary!💜SILVER LINING RM #NAMJOON#10YearsWithRM #10YearsWithBTS #BTS10thAnniversary #BangtanTurns10 https://t.co/mH6QThppIG

BTS’ RM was the first member of the group to drop his anniversary wishes for ARMYs. The Indigo singer took to his personal Instagram to share some heartwarming pictures with Bangtan and posted a deeply moving and poetic letter on Weverse.

He revealed that a lot had changed in ten years and that his past self felt almost unfamiliar to him. However, they went on from becoming a noun to a pronoun, and together (BTS and ARMYs) built their own world that the outside world doesn’t understand.

The Still Life singer confessed that he is still wondering what the second chapter of their careers will be, but they are more than ready to take on the challenge. He concluded by saying that he is still immature and has a lot to learn and grow, and he hopes to be as nervous and distressed as possible and never take their stardom or fans’ love for granted.

“My members, staff, family, and friends! And ARMY! You’ve worked so hard. Let’s live together well for the next 10 years too. In this bad world!”

ARMYs can check out BTS’ RM’s complete letter on Weverse.

