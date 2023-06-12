“He’s so bora blooded”: BTS’ RM pens a poetic letter to fans on 10th anniversary, makes them emotional

BTS’ RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, posted a picture of his handwritten letter to his fandom, ARMY, as soon as the clock struck midnight on June 13, 2023. The poetic message was intended to express his love and gratefulness for the fans who had supported him and the members for the past ten years. 2023 marks the global superstar septet’s tenth debut anniversary.

RM, who also serves as BTS’ leader, shared a philosophical and almost poetic letter to the ARMY fandom. He reminisced on the treasure trove of memories they had built together, how his “past self feels more unfamiliar,” the worries that still linger on, and most importantly, the love that he shared with the fans, staff, friends, and members.

🍯 ⁷ ¹⁰ @kosmicyoon namjoon dropping his letter within min of 12am kst…. he’s so bora blooded namjoon dropping his letter within min of 12am kst…. he’s so bora blooded 😭

The letter left millions of ARMYs emotional. They especially loved that BTS’ RM signed it off as ‘Nam June’ by playing with his own name.

bts birth @kkyukirby namjoon wrote his letter out AND posted it typed up on weverse my sweet baby namjoon wrote his letter out AND posted it typed up on weverse my sweet baby https://t.co/KdlaGL6bLc

The seven-member K-pop boy group who is currently known as the biggest musical act, debuted ten years ago on June 13, 2013. Celebrating the massive achievement, BTS’ RM wrote a letter to his fandom, ARMY, posting it right on-the-dot when the clock struck midnight on June 13, 2023. The leader posted the picture of his handwritten letter alongside other pictures on Instagram and even typed the same on the Weverse platform.

In his letter, BTS’ RM pondered upon the many things that had changed in the past ten years, the new heights they had reached, and how different he feels when he is in his 30s today than he was in his 20s. He shared how enchanting it was to see ordinary words take the shape of something completely new and meaningful, such as the words ‘army’ and ‘bulletproof.’

“They say rivers and mountains change in ten years..and it’s true. There have been endless new waves reaching new heights. There are so many late nights that I do not remember. Myself at 20 and 30 feel like completely different people. Now, my past self feels more unfamiliar. It is quite special to feel enchanted by certain words. For a noun to become a pronoun. For bulletproof to become BTS, for army to become [BTS’s fan club] ARMY…”

BTS’ RM added that the journey was full of troubles and happiness. He mentioned how the septet, along with the fans, had created a world that was difficult for others to understand.

“There was a lot of rain, wind, and love. We’ve built our own world that we may not make anyone else understand. Thanks to ARMY and the many people who helped us. We’ve had very special experiences that we can never experience again.”

BTS’ RM mentioned how he restlessly moved forward, and how it had become his habit. He added that he still wonders what the group’s second chapter (the septet branching out in solo activities till they reunite in 2025) would be like.

“Looking back, even if I was momentarily soaked in reminiscence, I was used to kicking down doors and stepping out without rest. Even now, I am still taking a guess at our second chapter. I feel like we can become anything.”

The 28-year-old rapper further added that the worries he had during his teenage years and in his 20s, continue to stay the same. He also talked about change being a constant.

“The worries and ambivalence I had at 17 and 20 years old are still valid now. As I gradually become an adult, I learned that in the world, there are many things that cannot be explained through words and writing, and that things you thought would never change, change someday too.”

Towards the end of the letter, BTS’ RM said that he was still “incredibly immature” and will mostly be his old self that is often nervous and in distress, again. However, he promised to continue moving forward because he has ARMY and the fans have him.

“Also, that the birth of one ‘name,’ needs the strength and love of so many people. I am still incredibly immature. In the future too, I will likely continue to be unfamiliar, nervous, and in distress. But I will still move forward. Apart and together, far but close, I have you all, and I hope you all have me. My members, staff, family, and friends! And ARMY! You’ve worked so hard. Let’s live together well for the next 10 years too. In this bad world! I love you." 2023.6.13. Nam June (Entire English translation via Soompi)

BTS’ RM's letter opened the floodgate of tears in the ARMY fandom. He was the first member to post a letter and fans couldn’t stop praising him for sharing his love and thoughts in public.

ً @thvdiaries in a world full of text messages, there's still a guy name Kim namjoon, who writes handwritten letter to his fans. in a world full of text messages, there's still a guy name Kim namjoon, who writes handwritten letter to his fans.

little prince @koomilkk “to where a noun becomes a pronoun” is my favorite part of namjoon’s letter …i think about how ive been an army for so long that it has become a part of my identity “to where a noun becomes a pronoun” is my favorite part of namjoon’s letter …i think about how ive been an army for so long that it has become a part of my identity

Meanwhile, BTS released their song Take Two as their annual Festa track (song dedicated to fans released during the anniversary celebrations) on June 10, 2023. Fans now await to see what kind of content awaits them as part of their main 2023 Festa celebrations.

