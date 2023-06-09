“Already Crying”: BTS fans celebrate as Bangtan makes a smashing OT7 comeback with their digital single Take Two

BTS is back with their OT7 digital single, Take Two. It is their first official release as a group in a year, the last being their anthology album Proof, released in 2022. Although they released The Planet OST a month ago, this officially marks their first release as a group in a year, and ARMYs are overjoyed to receive new music from the group. Take Two is their 10th anniversary present for ARMYs, their beloved fandom, for loving and supporting them for ten years.

Take Two is co-written by 94-liners RM and J-hope and produced by SUGA and EL CAPITXN, with the rest of the vocal line members participating in the song as well.

“Already Crying,” @99G3HA wrote in response to BTS’ smashing hit comeback song Take Two.

Gн.⁷ @99G3HA

TAKE TWO OUT TODAY

BTS BTS BTS OHMG ITS SO GOOD ALREADY CRYINGTAKE TWO OUT TODAYBTS BTS BTS OHMG ITS SO GOOD ALREADY CRYING 😭😭😭😭TAKE TWO OUT TODAYBTS BTS BTS https://t.co/wFRtHLu26e

BTS’ Take Two is the fastest K-pop song to reach number one on iTunes US in just 1 hour and 10 minutes

Take Two is a nostalgia-driven song wherein BTS members reminisce about their ten years together with each other and the ARMYs, the beautiful time spent together, and how they look forward to their second chapter ahead. The song is released today, on June 9, a month before ARMY Day on July 9. Take Two is Bangtan’s precious gift to the ARMYs, expressing their gratitude for ten fulfilling years together as BTS and ARMY.

According to fan theories, the idiom Take Two refers to "take a break" or "take rest," as musicians use it. Notably, Take Two has become the fastest K-pop song to reach number one on iTunes U.S. in just 1 hour and 10 minutes, breaking their own record. Take Two also landed at number one on Melon’s Real Time chart. Fans are loving BTS’ vocals and lyrics and have taken to Twitter to lavish praise on the song.

Gн.⁷ @99G3HA The trend is so scary as always BTS and ARMY dominating

BTS BTS BTS The trend is so scary as always BTS and ARMY dominatingBTS BTS BTS https://t.co/qVWE6ojKps

⁷ slow @Pk_bts_land Take Two debuted at #1 on MelOn Real Time Chart! Take Two debuted at #1 on MelOn Real Time Chart! https://t.co/Ou3XcdUg68

Ava⁷ FESTA 💜¹⁰ @itsbtsworld

TAKE TWO IS A BTS COMEBACK



y'all keep streaming on every single platform!!! BTS BTS BTSTAKE TWO IS A BTS COMEBACKy'all keep streaming on every single platform!!! BTS BTS BTSTAKE TWO IS A BTS COMEBACKy'all keep streaming on every single platform!!!💜 https://t.co/1j0vTOlahC

The members’ sweet and frisky voices are layered with heartwarming instrumentals and fast-paced rap, which talks about how happy ARMYs make them and asks fans to join hands with them as they move on to Take Two of their lives. Notably, this year’s Festa celebrations are bigger than ever before, as not only does it mark BTS’ landmark 10th year in showbiz but also their first anniversary without all members together.

The oldest members of Bangtan, Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in the military, while the other five members are busy with their album/song releases, solo world tours, brand promotions, and collaborations.

Although all the members won’t be present for all Festa-related activities, ARMYs are in for a treat as BIG HIT MUSIC and Bangtan members have planned two-week-long activities to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary in style.

BTS has planned a special ARMY Lounge event for their 10th-anniversary celebrations

On June 8, BIG HIT MUSIC announced the details for the upcoming 'BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido' one-day event, which will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park. Photo booths, raffles, temporary tattoos, fireworks, interactive playlists, the members’ performance outfits displayed, and family portraits are just a few of the interesting events planned.

However, the most special is leader RM personally addressing the ARMYs at the event and Jungkook giving a narration.

RM will host a visible radio program titled ‘This is Kim Namjun’ which will take place from 5 pm to 6 pm KST, followed by a fireworks show that Maknae Jungkook will narrate. International fans can watch it streaming via Weverse Live and TikTok. There are more activities planned for the 2023 Festa, which will be revealed in due course.

Poll : 0 votes