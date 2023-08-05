“The power of Kim Taehyung”: BTS’ V’s fans thank Lee Seo-jin for highlighting the Sweet Night singer’s global impact when filming for Jinny’s Kitchen

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung’s impact is known all over the world. The Sweet Night singer makes one-seventh of the globally acclaimed K-pop group, BTS. In February this year, the 28-year-old K-pop idol made his variety show debut with Jinny’s Kitchen, also known as Seo Jins. It marked his first variety show appearance outside of Bangtan activities.

Jinny’s Kitchen is the spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen, wherein the focus was to convince enthusiastic Mexican citizens to try out Korean street food. The show was filmed in Bacalar, Mexico, and consisted of Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and BTS’ V.

Now, months later, Lee Seo-jin has spoken about the Singularity singer’s global impact in an interview with the Korean news outlet, Ilgan Sports. Lee Seo-jin revealed that during the filming of Jinny’s Kitchen in Mexico, he particularly witnessed V's popularity during the filming.

"When I was filming Seojins with BTSV, I realized how popular they are. Jinny's Kitchen was filmed in a countryside like area in Mexico and…

ARMYs have since taken to social media to thank Lee Seo-jin for highlighting BTS’ V’s global impact in Mexico during the filming of Jinny’s Kitchen. Many also took this to be a testament of the idol's influence.

BTS’ V’s fans react to ARMYs queuing up to meet him at Jinny’s Kitchen’s shoot in Mexico

In an interview with Ilgan Sports, Lee Seo-jin spoke about BTS’ V’s global impact even in the remotest parts of the world. The talented actor revealed that they shot Jinny’s Kitchen in Bacalar, which is a small-town in South-Eastern Mexico.

Lee Seo-jin confessed that he was shocked to see so many ARMYs come to such a remote location only to meet the Christmas Tree singer.

Lee Seo-jin confessed that ARMYs would come from far and queue up outside their shoot location to just catch a glimpse of BTS’ V. However, the fans maintained a respectable distance from the Sweet Night singer and only watched him from afar:

“It’s not visible or was shown on the show during the broadcast but fans were queued up all the way at a considerable distance from the restaurant.”

The talented actor confessed that he was proud to see that Korean culture had spread far and wide in the world:

“I think I had a good trip with these famous kids, I was proud because it seemed that the status of our country had risen that much.”

"After filming with V of BTS in 'Seojins', I realized how popular these friends are. It was filmed in a place like the…

Following the interview, fans couldn't help but gush over the idol on social media:

Victoria⁷ @vickyV_7 @taeguide I hope he enjoyed his stay in Mexico, BTS has a big fanbase here so I hope they realize it and notice us more :)

Fofana @Keep33605666 🏻 @KTH_Facts Indeed, Taehyung has raised the status of his country and the group high

Spanish Eyes ✨ @CuevadelAngel @KTH_Facts Jinny’s Kitchen is in the circle of love of ARMY.

Margel⁷🪻 @Sonrmy_ @taeguide Actually BTS is very famous in this side of Mexico. I'm from the state capital where Taehyung was and it's even crazy when the projections are made in the cinema 🥹

In fact, BTS’ V encountered many ARMYs during the filming of Jinny’s Kitchen. One young fan even left a sweet “I love you Kim Taehyung” note for him on her table, which reportedly made the Stigma singer blush in happiness.

In the final episode, as a payback for all the love and support ARMYs showered on him during the filming of Jinny’s Kitchen, BTS’ V danced on the group’s RUN BTS track. The Inner Child singer even prepared some chicken starters and corndogs and fed Mexican ARMYs as a return gift for the abundant love they lavished on him during Jinny’s Kitchen.

A large group of Mexican ARMYs had even gathered outside the makeshift restaurant to witness his live performance. Unsurprisingly, Jinny’s Kitchen reached its sales goal of 12K pesos (Mexican currency) on the last day of filming and completed its mission successfully.

Taehyung shot a RUN BTS dance tiktok in Mexico at the set of Jinny's Kitchen.

BTS’ V is currently preparing for the release of his debut solo album

On August 2, BTS’ V announced that he will be releasing his debut solo album soon. The album is tentatively titled KTH1 or Kim Taehyung 1, and he is working in collaboration with New Jeans’ creator and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin.

Min Hee-jin will oversee KTH1’s overall album production, which includes the key aspects: music, choreography, design, and promotions.

Hybe stocks rising with just the announcement of KTH1 and thats on being worldwide IT boy and BTS' final weapon

He will be the seventh and final member of Bangtan to make his solo debut after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, SUGA’s D-DAY, Jungkook’s SEVEN and finally KTH1.

In a brief interview with Vogue Korea, the Sweet Night singer revealed:

"You will be able to see a new side of V as a solo singer, different from BTS' V.”

More details about KTH1 will be revealed at a later date.