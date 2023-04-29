“Korea’s sweetheart”: BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to a Mexican fan recognising him on Jinny’s Kitchen’s latest episode

BTS’ Taehyung is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop stars in the world. It is therefore not surprising that the singer has a huge global fan base and is one of the most well-known and adored superstars. As part of his non-group activities, the singer is currently starring in the food-themed variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, having a wonderful time as he interns and helps the staff consisting of actors Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-Sik, and Jung Yu Mi.

In the latest episode of the variety show, the Singularity singer was recognized by a Mexican fan. Upon realizing that it was V of BTS behind the kitchen counters, the local fan walked up to him and bravely asked if he was indeed the idol himself. Taehyung was surprised but immediately acknowledged by giving the fan a thumbs up.

Notably, this wasn’t the first time he was recognized on Jinny’s Kitchen. Previously, a young fan recognized BTS’ Taehyung but did not approach him. Instead, she left him a handwritten note with the message “I love you Kim Taehyung”, which visibly left the Singularity singer blushing.

Following Taehyung's encounter with the Mexican fan on the show, many ARMYs took to Twitter to praise the singer's global appeal.

BTS’ Taehyung dances on Dynamite on being recognized in Jinny’s Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen was packed with a group of students in one of the recent episodes. The restaurant quickly filled up, and the back staff, where BTS' Taehyung is usually stationed, had to step forward to assist with customer service. The Singularity singer stepped out to serve customers and drew the attention of a Mexican fan who was seated with her group of friends.

The Mexican fan did a double take to ensure it was indeed BTS’ Taehyung and told her friends that he was a world-famous K-pop star from the Butter group. She boasted to her friends that her sister is a huge BTS fan and has 100 photos of BTS’ Taehyung on her wall.

"There's a BTS member over there. The guy is a member of BTS. My younger sister is a fan, and she'll faint if she finds out. There are hundreds pictures of him in my sister's room."

Upon seeing the singer, she decided to walk up to the counter to ask for napkins, and at the counter she boldly asked BTS member Taehyung, “You are V of BTS, right?" The Sweet Night singer was slightly flustered but did a quick thumbs-up in acknowledgment.

He raced inside the kitchen, overjoyed about being recognized, and performed a brief dance routine on Dynamite. Park Seo-joon suddenly entered the kitchen and Taehyung started a spontaneous skit about being an aspiring idol, entertaining the audience further.

Towards the end of the episode, BTS member Taehyung even did a live, impromptu dance to the septet’s song Run BTS, showcasing his natural talent.

The final day ended on a successful note as team Jinny’s Kitchen achieved their goal of earning 12,000 pesos (Mexican currency), the most they had earned in a single day since they opened shop in Bacalar, Mexico.

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to a Mexican fan's interaction with him on Jinny’s Kitchen

BTS fans took to social media to react to a Mexican fan's encounter with him on Jinny’s Kitchen and his dancing to Dynamite. ARMYs were happy to see the Sweet Night singer earning worldwide popularity through his non-group activities.

🫧BubbleBubbleG⁷⟬⟭🇺🇸semi-IA🫧 @BubbleBubbleG7 !



But she’s better than me because I would’ve asked many more questions and made sure we talked longer



TE AMO

JINNYS KITCHEN FINALE

#JinnysKitchenEp10 @taeguide Oh the way she got up the moment Taehyungie was out front, perfect timing, she was smooth😆! But she's better than me because I would've asked many more questions and made sure we talked longer😭😭😭😭😭😭

TAE GUIDE @taeguide She was floored.. V FROM BTS SERVING US??! She was floored.. V FROM BTS SERVING US??! https://t.co/gnx3Mlr6qb

maelstromtrix @maelstromtrix @taeguide He was so cute~ I love how he has such a down-to-earth aura when the girl asked him. But when he presents himself with his V persona he has such a powerful charisma. @taeguide He was so cute~ I love how he has such a down-to-earth aura when the girl asked him. But when he presents himself with his V persona he has such a powerful charisma.

vigitha vijayakumar @vigitha93 @taeguide Lol i love how he acted cool in front of her and then started dancing inside but V there is no point of doing this because they are gonna see what you did when her sister will watch this episode ! @taeguide Lol i love how he acted cool in front of her and then started dancing inside but V there is no point of doing this because they are gonna see what you did when her sister will watch this episode ! 😂

Catrin T-Gustafsson @CatrinTG 🏼 when she ask if he’s V from BTS and then his cute smile and dance to Dynamite in the kitchen I guess she called her sister and told her who cooked for her. @taeguide The way he do this🏼 when she ask if he’s V from BTS and then his cute smile and dance to Dynamite in the kitchenI guess she called her sister and told her who cooked for her. @taeguide The way he do this 👍🏼 when she ask if he’s V from BTS and then his cute smile and dance to Dynamite in the kitchen♥️♥️ I guess she called her sister and told her who cooked for her.

The April 28 broadcast of Jinny’s Kitchen achieved a 9.7 percent rating recorded nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.

