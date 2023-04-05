“Kim Taehyung impact”: BTS singer’s Elle Korea copies face delay in shipment due to an overwhelming demand from fans

In March, Kim Taehyung graced the cover of the fashion magazine Elle Korea slated to officially release in April. However, copies of the magazine are facing delays in shipment due to an overwhelming demand from fans.
Elle Korea took to their official social media handles to explain the situation and assure fans that they are working round the clock to ensure that the supply matches their demand.
"To readers who are waiting for the delivery of Elle Magazine's April 2023 issue, Thanks to your tremendous love, there has been a significant increase in sales, and it is expected to take some time before the delivery. We will do our best to ensure that you receive it soon."
Notably, K-pop retailers like Ktown4u have also issued a statement stating that BTS’ Taehyung’s Elle Korea copies will be slightly delayed due to the high volume of orders that their warehouse is struggling to keep up with.
Fans are considering this to be just another reminder that Taehyung is on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars in the industry and thus took to Twitter to celebrate.
Taehyung’s fans react to the overwhelming demand for his Elle Korea covers
BTS’ Kim Taehyung trended on social media upon the release of his exclusive photoshoot, taking over worldwide Twitter trends. Hence, it comes as no surprise that it topped major bookstores in Korea and Japan as soon as the pre-orders began, so much so that the shipment has faced a delay because of the overwhelming demand from fans worldwide.
Previously, BTS’ Taehyung demonstrated his star power as his Elle Korea copies sold like hotcakes in Korea and internationally. Before that, the Christmas Tree singer showcased his brand prowess by topping the best-selling rankings at major Japanese bookstores with just his blind covers.
For those unversed, blind covers are when fans are given a non-pictorial glimpse, either with a word description or a silhouette of the K-pop star.
A day after his Elle Korea covers were released, he achieved an 'all-kill' in sales by ranking atop the best-selling lists in nine major bookstores in Korea and Japan.
The Inner Child singer’s Elle Korea covers were sold out on Aladin, yes24, Ktown4U, Kyobobook, Gmarket, Amazon Japan, Rakuten Japan, Qoo10 Japan, and Music Japan.
In Korea, the top three best-selling online retailers were Aladin, Yes24, and Kyobobook, and in Japan, his Elle Korea covers topped Rakuten, Amazon Japan, and Qoo10.
Notably, the BTS singer’s debut solo Vogue Korea cover still holds the record for the most magazines sold of all time on Ktown4U, and his Elle Korea cover is slowly inching towards becoming the number one bestseller.
Unsurprisingly, this is his second all-kill in sales ranking after his six Vogue Korea covers became global bestsellers.
BTS’ Taehyung graced CELINE’s pop-up store in Seoul as the newly appointed brand ambassador
A couple of days back, the Singularity singer marked his debut appearance at CELINE’s pop-up store in Seoul located at Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido Hyundai Department Store.
The singer was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a long stylish overcoat, a pair of denim jeans, and trendy silver chains to complete the look.
Unsurprisingly, he immediately took over the Twitter trends as “CELINE boy” alongside the brand's other ambassadors Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.