"KTH1 is going to be so big": Fans ecstatic as BTS' V is set to release solo debut album in collaboration with NewJeans' CEO, Min Hee-jin

On Tuesday, August 1, Vogue Korea made a special announcement revealing that BTS' V will be collaborating with ADOR's CEO and producer, Min Hee-jin, for his upcoming solo album. The latter has been one of the most-talked-about producers in the industry for years now, given her remarkable work with K-pop girl groups like Girls Generation and NewJeans.
With her ever-creative ideas that continue to surprise and shock the audience, fans are over the moon upon hearing the news of V's collaboration with Min Hee-jin. It was also additionally revealed that it was the idol who requested the CEO to take charge of the overall production of his upcoming solo album.
A bigger V is coming (feat. Min Hee-jin)
Around last year, it was solidated that the ADOR's CEO will be overlooking productions of music, design, choreography, and promotions for the upcoming solo debut album of BTS' V.
Fans go crazy following the announcement of BTS' V's collaboration with NewJeans' CEO, Min Hee-jin, for his upcoming solo album
Veteran K-pop fans would be aware of the fact that Min Hee-jin has been a big name in the industry for years now. The now-CEO, who initially began her career as the Creative Director of SM Entertainment, managed some of the most legendary K-pop groups like Girls Generation, EXO, SHINee, and Red Velvet. After her commendable work at SM Entertainment, she kickstarted her own agency.
Under HYBE corporations, where she previously worked as a Chief Brand Officer, Min Hee-jin began her own company ADOR, which plants NewJeans as its first debuted artist. It goes without saying that NewJeans has been the most successful group to have debuted the past year, with them excelling in several fields like fashion, music, collaborations, etc.
With a long list of remarkable reputations in her bag, fans' excitement over her recent collaboration with BTS' V naturally makes sense. To Vogue Korea, Min Hee-jin revealed that when she first received the offer from the artist, she was both nervous and hesitant:
"I received an offer at the end of last year. I hesitated at first due to the schedule, but I was intrigued by V’s attitude and passion as well as his voice tone, which I wasn’t familiar with. This time, I want (the audience) to focus on the music." (Via Vogue Korea)
She also dished about what she and BTS' V have in store for the fans with the upcoming album:
"We prepared music that reflects V’s preferences while simultaneously is music that I want to recommend. Rather than a familiar style, we placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off well. We were terribly busy, but I think an interesting production emerged." (Via Vogue Korea)
BTS' V too talked about his upcoming album in a previous interview, stating that creating a solo album wasn't an easy ride for the artist:
"I’m nervous but happy. It’s an album that captures my tastes. There will be abundant spectacles. I prepared while thinking that ARMY will be happy, so I hope you can anticipate it. I think you will be able to see a new side of solo artist V that is different from BTS’ V."
With BTS' V standing as the last member of the group to roll out his solo debut, fans eagerly await and look forward to the album which also brings the greatness of Min Hee-jin.