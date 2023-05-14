“He is working hard”: BTS’ V hints at solo album with in-studio pictures, fans trend KTH1 IS COMING

The ARMY fandom is in celebratory mode as BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, posted pictures of him working in the studio on his Instagram account on May 14, 2023. He uploaded several photos and videos showing fans what he has been up to lately with the caption “these days.”

Among the photos were two pictures of the singer monitoring something wearing headphones with a microphone in front of him. Other media included a photo with Jung Kook, a video with Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, BTS' youngest member, and some other friends.

Fans’ excitement went over the roof after seeing BTS’ V in the recording studio. They trended "KTH1 is coming." KTH1 stands for "Kim Tae-hyung 1st album." Since the septet began solo activities, five members, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM, and Jimin, have released their solo albums. Hence, fans naturally await with much enthusiasm to see the Christmas Tree singer’s solo work.

BTS’ V posts pictures of recording in a studio, fans believe they won’t have to wait for long for KTH1

BTS’ V has often teased fans about his solo works on his Instagram account. In the past, the 27-year-old singer has deleted stories and posts of him working on music. He even revealed that he had shelved the previous songs and was writing new ones in last year’s Weverse Magazine interview.

On May 14, BTS’ V posted pictures and videos of how he was spending his time recently. Among exploring places with his friends and Jung Kook, the Christmas Tree singer is also busy, possibly working on his upcoming solo album.

The post fanned more fuel to the speculations that the 27-year-old singer will be releasing his solo music this year. A few days ago, a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities stated that BTS’ V is expected to release an album in Q3 (July, August, September) of 2023.

As it happened, the ARMY fandom took to Twitter to gush over the possibility of getting closer to KTH1, a fan-made name for BTS’ V’s solo album.

~♥︎ @ghiblivoo i'll be the most annoying person ever when KTH1 drops i'll be the most annoying person ever when KTH1 drops

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Taehyung’s album that will showcase his entire production of his discography with different styles, gorgeous vocals, incredible lyricism, his own identity and diversity. The album of the year is really coming, can’t wait for it 🥹



KTH1 IS COMING Taehyung’s album that will showcase his entire production of his discography with different styles, gorgeous vocals, incredible lyricism, his own identity and diversity. The album of the year is really coming, can’t wait for it 🥹KTH1 IS COMING https://t.co/FEVDPLjS6H

kth1 official manager @kthvord i'm gonna be the most annoying person the day kth1 comes out i'm gonna be the most annoying person the day kth1 comes out https://t.co/iOVX4jlbFD

Taehyung Website @TaehyungWebsite #BTSV #V KTH1 IS COMING currently trending worldwide as we all experience butterflies of excitement from his latest Instagram post #KimTaehyung KTH1 IS COMING currently trending worldwide as we all experience butterflies of excitement from his latest Instagram post #KimTaehyung #BTSV #V https://t.co/glxXMLoWqR

♡SinGuPhori𐤀ᵗᵏ♡CELINEboyV♡CKboyJK (fanAcct) @euphoriaLity36



Friends

Midnight stroll

Music and Golf

And my jungkookie



KTH1 IS COMING Thv these days..FriendsMidnight strollMusic and GolfAnd my jungkookieKTH1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Thv these days..FriendsMidnight strollMusic and GolfAnd my jungkookie💜💚 KTH1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Rf3rohKqAU

RK @extranoxcool Kim taehyung has got his priorities straight.....it's work, music, sports/games, hang out with friends and yeah Jungkookie.

Glad to see my man is living his life to the fullest!

(Ps: kth1 is coming, so get ready🤝🏻) Kim taehyung has got his priorities straight.....it's work, music, sports/games, hang out with friends and yeah Jungkookie.Glad to see my man is living his life to the fullest!(Ps: kth1 is coming, so get ready🤝🏻) https://t.co/zgEKovekB0

BTS Galaxy ⁷ SAW YOONGI🌌💜 @Jiyaa98

I CANT BELIEVE WE GOT A TAEKOOK SELCA ANOTHER TAEKOOK PICTURE FOR THE HISTORY

TAEKOOK HA GING OUT WITH WOOGA SQUAD

AND IS TAEHYUNG WORKING ON HIS ALBUM?? KTH1 IS COMING AAAHHHH TAEKOOKI CANT BELIEVE WE GOT A TAEKOOK SELCA ANOTHER TAEKOOK PICTURE FOR THE HISTORYTAEKOOK HA GING OUT WITH WOOGA SQUADAND IS TAEHYUNG WORKING ON HIS ALBUM?? KTH1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AAAHHHH TAEKOOKI CANT BELIEVE WE GOT A TAEKOOK SELCA ANOTHER TAEKOOK PICTURE FOR THE HISTORY TAEKOOK HA GING OUT WITH WOOGA SQUADAND IS TAEHYUNG WORKING ON HIS ALBUM?? KTH1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YLhvqpCpCO

Sam♡ Taehyung kissed me! @TaeLovesSam



KTH1 IS COMING KTH1 IS COMING Y'all Taehyung in the studio he is working for his album so let's screaming screamingKTH1 IS COMING KTH1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Y'all Taehyung in the studio he is working for his album so let's screaming screaming ☺️KTH1 IS COMING KTH1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pMCgc20gcb

*✧ @taeteluv_ taehyung is in his studio.. KTH1 IS COMING!!! taehyung is in his studio.. KTH1 IS COMING!!! https://t.co/E9nm3kYUtS

In July last year, BIGHIT MUSIC released member-specific vlogs. The Christmas Tree singer talked about the working process behind his solo music release. He mentioned that he was meeting with directors, studying, working on multiple new songs, and even wanting to shoot over five music videos.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Reminder that kim taehyung is working so hard for his songs, concepts and mvs. He has been studying, trying new genres and working hard to perfect it even get advice from directors.



KTH1 IS COMING Reminder that kim taehyung is working so hard for his songs, concepts and mvs. He has been studying, trying new genres and working hard to perfect it even get advice from directors. KTH1 IS COMING https://t.co/UBEyhNVg1q

It remains to be seen how and when V drops the album he has been teasing fans about for years.

Meanwhile, the rest of the BTS members’ solo projects have been received incredibly well. Most recently, Jimin became the first K-pop soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts with his title track Like Crazy from his debut solo album Face.

On the other hand, SUGA is currently on his Agust D world tour after releasing his first official solo album titled D-DAY, which also marks the end of his Agust D mixtape trilogy.

The report by Hanhwa Investment & Securities also mentioned the solo album debut of BTS’ youngest member, Jung Kook. However, it was expected to be released in Q4.

