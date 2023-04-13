“Let’s manifest positive”: BTS’ V’s fans hope to listen to his unreleased song ‘Maybe’ after he jokes that he will release it after 10 years

BTS' V hosted a solo Weverse broadcast on Wednesday, April 12, and shared some interesting updates about his work, particularly a new song, Maybe, that he’s worked on recently and is excited to share with fans.

Fans were hopeful that the song could be included in the idol's unreleased solo project, KTH1, which he has been teasing for many years now. A soulful jazz-themed track laden with BTS’ V’s soulful and melancholic singing, Maybe already sounds like a winner, according to fans.

FACE 🪞ia @vminpinkie TAEHYUNG SHOWED US A TRACK CALLED “MAYBE” POSSIBLE KTH1 TRACK??? TAEHYUNG SHOWED US A TRACK CALLED “MAYBE” POSSIBLE KTH1 TRACK??? 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BNF0lu4YsD

However, V joked that he will release the song in ten years, making fans sad at the possibility of such a long wait to listen to it:

“This song..I’ll release it sometime after ten years.”

“Let’s manifest positive”, wrote netizen @priyaja74798715 on Twitter in an attempt to cheer up disheartened fans who are desperately waiting for Maybe to be released soon.

priya V biased vkook @priyaja74798715 @SumSumSeVeN Can we be positive and can think it otherwise..he said he will release after 10 years . And their debut date is 12 June 2013...so 10 years will be on 12th June 2023.... let's wait till this date....may be ..coz it's Tae so anything can happen... let's menifest positive @SumSumSeVeN Can we be positive and can think it otherwise..he said he will release after 10 years . And their debut date is 12 June 2013...so 10 years will be on 12th June 2023.... let's wait till this date....may be ..coz it's Tae so anything can happen... let's menifest positive

"Taehyung teasing us his new song": BTS’ V’s fans joke that the singer will forget or misplace the track he intends to release in 10 years

BTS’ V’s fans had a bittersweet moment on Weverse Live when the singer teased a new jazz song Maybe, making them hopeful that Maybe will perhaps be included in KTH1, the singer’s solo album which is long in the making.

♡⁷ D-DAY People pt2 @hotkingsbts Taehyung's song "Maybe" is so soothing i just love his voice so much he said he'll release it in next 10 years and I'm always here for him 🥺

However, BTS’ V disappointed fans when he revealed that he will release the song sometime in a decade. While some fans were shocked and heartbroken that they would have to wait so long to listen, others took the opportunity to showcase their unmatched wit and sense of humor by making jokes and memes.

ARMYs joked that in ten years' time, BTS’ V will either forget about Maybe or misplace the song altogether and host another Weverse live to relay to fans that he will take another couple of years to find the jazz-themed track and release it. Check out some of these tweets below:

newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies Taehyung teasing us his new song “maybe” which we’ll never hear Taehyung teasing us his new song “maybe” which we’ll never hear 😭https://t.co/k1giX7YbOR

vhope pics @vhopediary taehyung said his song called ‘maybe’ will be released in 10 years.. what taehyung said his song called ‘maybe’ will be released in 10 years.. what 😭 https://t.co/5NFmCjK7ph

Shraddha⁷ D-Day is coming @hobizzieee

"You guys still remember that? Well, I think I deleted it long time ago hehe" @SumSumSeVeN Taehyung after 10years"You guys still remember that? Well, I think I deleted it long time ago hehe" @SumSumSeVeN Taehyung after 10years"You guys still remember that? Well, I think I deleted it long time ago hehe"

Sumsum⁷🍊PEOPLE PT. 2 👥️ @SumSumSeVeN Me waiting for Taehyung to release his songs that he said he'll maybe release after 10 years



Me waiting for Taehyung to release his songs that he said he'll maybe release after 10 years https://t.co/2fN2xlU2Gj

*✧ @taeteluv_ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… the way we all know that we never ever going to get “travel with me” and “maybe” by taehyung, cus he said whenever he write a song he forgot where he put them the way we all know that we never ever going to get “travel with me” and “maybe” by taehyung, cus he said whenever he write a song he forgot where he put them 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xjLRlUqct9

ᵗʰᵛ @frentae i cant move on. i can imagine an old couple dancing in Maybe in their 50th anniversary. a classic love song. oh god taehyung all the scenarios and movies in my head

i cant move on. i can imagine an old couple dancing in Maybe in their 50th anniversary. a classic love song. oh god taehyung all the scenarios and movies in my headhttps://t.co/dkSiy1PU2N

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090 🫂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Not Taehyung casually teased us by playing his song titled, Maybe, after he light the candle Not Taehyung casually teased us by playing his song titled, Maybe, after he light the candle 😭🫂💜 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8rLrnyZzCX

🌸𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐣𝐤y.ᵗʰ𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐳𝐚⁷🌸❣️태젠ⱽ❣️🏌️🐯🐻 @borahaerhapsody I'm going back to this one after last night's Maybe, because this too, shouldn't be forgotten. Taehyung and love songs are so good together. ᶜᵗᵗᵒ

I'm going back to this one after last night's Maybe, because this too, shouldn't be forgotten. Taehyung and love songs are so good together. ᶜᵗᵗᵒhttps://t.co/R2SYd7vwzc

Fans pointed out that BTS’ V always shares snippets of his unreleased songs with ARMYs, giving them a glimpse into his hard work and versatile talent. Additionally, many were particularly impressed with the lyrics of Maybe:

“you are my twin flame, our colors shimmers the same, when the world is cold in the winter we melt each other away”.

Based on the lyrics, fans even deciphered that the singer’s twin flame, whom he is referring to, is none other than co-member Jin.

♡ @KTH_UK Obsessed with the different genres of Taehyung's unreleased songs!!

Maybe by V (new) - jazz

Travel with me - Pop Soul

Umbrella - Contemporary R&B

Sleep - slow ballad

I see your smile - slow ballad



Kim Taehyung is a versatile singer. Obsessed with the different genres of Taehyung's unreleased songs!! Maybe by V (new) - jazz Travel with me - Pop SoulUmbrella - Contemporary R&BSleep - slow balladI see your smile - slow balladKim Taehyung is a versatile singer. https://t.co/BtZbaTlQ2D

It is no secret that the Sweet Night singer is a fan of jazz music and listens to and has recommended songs like All of Me by Frank Sinatra, Moonlight on the Ganges by Ella Fitzerald, and La Vie En Rose by Louis Armstrong among others.

He even visited a jazz club in Las Vegas when the band was performing for one of its concerts and despite having no date by his side, he grooved to the music all by himself. Hence, fans are not surprised that one of his best compositions is a song from the jazz genre and are desperately hoping that Maybe is added to his solo album and that they get to listen to it much sooner and not in ten years.

BTS’ V shares a song recommendation from bandmate Jungkook

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



The Jeon bros have… So funny. Jungkook listened to “oh no oh yes” by Akina Nakamori on his Weverse live, Taehyung played the song “oh no oh yes” based on Jungkook’s recommendation and now Jungkook’s brother recommends it too on ig. This is such a popular song all of a sudden!The Jeon bros have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So funny. Jungkook listened to “oh no oh yes” by Akina Nakamori on his Weverse live, Taehyung played the song “oh no oh yes” based on Jungkook’s recommendation and now Jungkook’s brother recommends it too on ig. This is such a popular song all of a sudden! The Jeon bros have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wDIt4c8zm9

Other than sharing his own original jazz song, V shared a song recommended by co-member Jungkook, Oh No Oh Yes by Akina Nakamori, which was also played by the latter on his Weverse live previously. Acknowledging this, he wrote:

“Oh, Jungkookie told me this, oh no oh yes”.

The duo even hosted a joint Weverse live from Jungkook’s house a couple of days ago where they were joined by another BTS co-member J-hope, who showed off his new buzz-cut hair. Notably, J-hope will be the second member after eldest member Jin to enlist in the military on April 18 soon.

In other news, the BTS member is currently starring in his first variety show, Jinny’s Kitchen, alongside Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Lee Seo-jin and Jung Yu-mi which airs every Friday at 8:50 pm KST on tvN, TVing, and Amazon Prime Video.

