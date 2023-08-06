"MY 2SEOK": ARMYs over the moon as BTS' Jin and J-hope were spotted in attendance at tonight's Agust D-Day Final tour

BTS fans around the world witnessed one of the most unexpected turns of events on August 6, 2023, as the final day of Suga's D-DAY concert series concluded in a way that left the entire ARMY community buzzing and overwhelmed with excitement and emotions.

This event was none other than BTS members Jin and J-hope attending their bandmate's concert, taking a well-deserved day off from their military commitments. This day not only marked the conclusion of a spectacular concert but also set off a wildfire of enthusiasm among dedicated fans.

Suga's D-DAY concert series had been a highly anticipated event, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the energy he brings to the table as well as the new surprises that have awaited them. However, the excitement reached new heights when two special guests were spotted in the crowd during the final concert.

From August 4 to 6, Suga's D-DAY world tour, which commenced in April, concluded its final leg. The opening day showcased an unexpected collaboration between Suga and fellow member Jungkook, surprising the entire audience. On August 5, Jimin joined Suga on stage for a zestful performance.

The tour's grand finale on the last day, August 6, featured BTS leader RM astonishing the fans beside Suga, while Taehyung, who did not perform, was seen situated amongst the crowd. This three-day event even proved to be a spontaneous reunion of the BTS members after a long time.

However, the only two remaining members, Jin and J-hope, who are currently serving in the military, demonstrated their invincible and heartfelt love and support for their fellow bandmates by setting aside time from their military commitments to attend Suga's concert.

Adorned in black caps, both were observed enjoying the event to the fullest, energetically cheering for Suga from their positions within the audience. This touching show of support emphasized the strong ties that bind the BTS members together, even when they are separated by various circumstances.

It was a given for fans to go totally crazy with surprise after surprise, and fans did not shy away from expressing their heartfelt happiness about seeing 2seok at the concert.

Suga and his special guest of the evening, RM, set the stage on fire with a duo performance. Seeing the group leader perform on stage after a long time surely had the fans' hearts racing faster than ever. Adding even more to the surprise, RM sang an unreleased song of his in front of the aaudience,which had the fans bawling with emotion.

This unexpected appearance of Jin and J-hope added an extra layer of significance to the already memorable occasion. Both members had been serving their mandatory military service, contributing to their country while being away from their fellow members and fans. Their presence at Suga's concert became a heartwarming token of the deep bond that the BTS members share among themselves as well as with their fans.