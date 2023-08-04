“I will NEVER get over this”: BTS’ Jungkook sends fans into a frenzy as he joins Suga to perform on the stage at the D-Day final concert

On August 4, 2023, Agust D, aka BTS’ Suga, held the final leg of his world tour series for his album D-DAY. However, the most unexpected and exciting surprise was when his fellow bandmate Jungkook appeared on the stage and performed with him.

Fans attending the concert and watching it through their screens went berserk when Jungkook performed his new solo chart-buster song Seven along with Suga’s other song, Burn It. This day will definitely remain an eternally memorable day for BTS fans all around the world.

BTS members Jungkook and Suga stun fans by performing together at the latter's D-DAY concert

Following the release of his most recent album, D-DAY, on April 26, Suga launched his globe tour of the same name. This tour visited many nations, including the US, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Korea. It is presently in Seoul for its last leg, which will take place on August 4, 5, and 6.

As it was the finale, a lot of anticipation was hovering around what special element will Suga present. To everyone’s surprise, the People singer invited his fellow BTS member Jungkook to join him on stage.

Jungkook, who had recently released his digital solo Seven in mid-July, had previously attended Suga’s concert as an audience member with V and Jimin. However, Jungkook took everyone by surprise this time by performing alongside his hyung instead of being a spectator.

Jungkook’s appearance on stage during the concert was unexpected as it was not mentioned anywhere in the concert details. Hence, this particular incident was one of the biggest shocks and happy surprises that made the entire stadium go wild.

Both stars charmed the stage together while singing their songs, with Jungkook singing some of Suga’s songs. Together, they performed the latter’s song Burn It, which was released in 2020. The duo even shared an adorable hug, showcasing their camaraderie.

The duo brought immense energy to the stage, leaving no stone unturned in entertaining the audience. This unexpected collaboration between the two talented artists made the finale of the D-DAY tour even more memorable for the fandom.

Here are some excited comments from the audience regarding their favorite duo “YoonKook’s” performance:

𝓦𝓸𝓸𝓫𝓲 ⁷ @BaseLineWoo

Yoongi sharing his stage with his brother, his fellow team member, his dongsaeng, his Jungkookie





#TheFinal pic.twitter.com/BIfqrTzB3z #YoonKook is such a beautiful combo!!!Yoongi sharing his stage with his brother, his fellow team member, his dongsaeng, his Jungkookie

char⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ - SAW JK!! @lovemuffinkoo I’m crying at these two introverts trying their absolute best to simultaneously look each other in the eye and vibe while also not looking each other in the eye at all and vibing LMAOOO twitter.com/kkukvmin/statu…

malaika⁷ @sattar_malaika @mimilostjams WE ARE OFFICIALLY YOONKOOED

cheri ⁷ @li0Kae Them performing w other members is jus so unmatched PLEASE BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER twitter.com/taekookfolder/…

During the Seoul leg of the D-DAY tour on June 25, fans were thrilled to see Jungkook, V, and Jimin attending Yoongi’s concert together. Hence the August 4 performance of the YoonKook duo sent fans into a frenzy because it had been almost a year since they had last performed together on a stage. The last time they were seen performing as a unit was at the Seoul EXPO charity concert on October 15, 2022.

This recent reunion brought back memories of their collective performances and added to the excitement surrounding the event. Fans were undoubtedly delighted to witness this special moment of friendship among the BTS members.