7 goofy Jung Kook and SUGA moments that prove YoonKook is the most chaotic duo

Jung Kook and SugaKookie (SUGA) are unarguably one of the most adored and chaotic duos in the seven-piece K-pop boy group. Despite their huge age gap, their relationship seems to cross all the boundaries. Fans get to see several cute incidents that bloom when the two come together.

While SUGA is usually calm and collected, his goofy side emerges when he comes in contact with the loud and restless Jung Kook and fans couldn't love it more.

With the announcement that ARMYs will get to see the duo get all chaotic in the upcoming Suchwita episode, fans have been celebrating the same. On July 29, 10 PM KST, the maknae of BTS who made his solo debut with the single, Seven, will be appearing on Suchwita (Time to Drink with SUGA) show to promote and commemorate the same. In light of the same, here's a trip down memory lane of the chaotic YoonKook moments that ARMYs adore.

7 times Jung Kook and SUGA proved that they are the most chaotic duo out there

1) YoonKook's That That dance break in the upcoming Suchwita episode

In the recent teaser that SUGA released for his upcoming Suchwita episode, it was explicitly revealed that Jung Kook will be the next guest of the show. While many speculated the same, given that the idol just made his solo debut, fans were delighted to hear the confirmation of the same.

In the teaser, fans could already see glimpses of how chaotic the episode is about to be. Suchwita episodes are usually calm and quiet, where SUGA and guests talk about their careers, schedules, etc., over drinks. However, with the upcoming episode, there's a short clip of YoonKook dancing to SUGA's That That which was sung in collaboration with PSY.

Despite the clip being no longer than a few seconds, fans are already in love with how loud and goofy the two areThe fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the episode.

2) YoonKook playing with the camera in the middle of an online concert

In January 2021, BTS conducted their online concert, We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal, to compensate for their world tour which was canceled due to the rise of Covid-19. Despite it being a concert where the members couldn't directly interact with ARMYs, they still managed to keep the party alive with their unmatched stage presence.

When they were performing the title track of their Love Yourself: Answer album, Idol, we see Jung Kook and SUGA rolling out their antics. As SUGA was singing his verse to the camera, the camera kept rotating and moving, matching SUGA's actions. It was soon revealed that the person holding the camera was none other than his goofy partner, Jung Kook.

3) YoonKook's blindfolded romantic dance session

Another goofy moment that the duo is most known for resulted from their BTS GAYO series. In 2015, the seven-piece K-pop boy group briefly had a weekly broadcast where they'd live stream on VLive and play a few games while engaging with the fans.

In Track 14 of the series, one person had to dance Tango wearing a blindfold, in the game. When they come in touch with their partner, they're supposed to identify the member dancing with them. So when SUGA joins Jung Kook's dance, they break into a chaotic Tango dance session where they both crack up into heavy laughter.

4) Yoongi joining Jung Kook in his excited-birthday dance for him

On March 9, 2021, for SUGA's birthday, he started a live broadcast a few minutes before the clock struck twelve. He spent some time with his fans during the first moments of his new year. It is customary for other BTS members to barge into the live stream and send their wishes to the birthday person.

During this live stream, Jung Kook made an entrance into SUGA's studio, already loud and excited to celebrate his hyung's birthday. He immediately wore some birthday accessories, like the candle-cake glasses, and started to sing the birthday song to SUGA. The birthday celebrant, SUGA joined him in the goofy dance he was doing in the background and fans absolutely adored the moment.

5) YoonKook matching each other's energies during Airplane Pt. 2 live

Another chaotic YoonKook moment fell during BTS' concert, Permission To Dance on Stage, which was held between October 24, 2021 to April 16, 2022. In one of their venues which was held in the month of March, the members rolled out their planned setlist which was a bunch of their previously released performing songs.

When Airplane Pt. 2 was performed by the group, the air automatically got excited given the enthusiastic and cheery song. The members, however, just vibed to the song in their own ways as they weren't performing the choreography done for the song. Jung Kook and SUGA took their cue to dance and jump around together in the cutest way.

6) YoonKook adorable staring contest

One of the most iconic YoonKook moments tracks its way back to the initial years of BTS. While the group's anniversary is now celebrated as a worldwide festival, back then it was limited to a room, where DJ SUGA would conduct a special radio show for the same.

For their third anniversary, SUGA celebrated the same with his 꿀 (KKUL) FM 06.13 listeners. During the radio show, the members went around playing several games, one of which demanded Jung Kook and SUGA engage in a staring contest. The two not only rolled it out cutely, but the maknae also cupped his hyung's cheeks, making all ARMYs sob.

7) Yoongi cracking up after Jung Kook tries on his glasses

Another precious YoonKook moment also comes from the same online concert held in 2020, We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal. The behind-the-scenes video which was later released through the group's YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, has several cute and crazy moments shared between the members.

One such moment was when Jung Kook tried on SUGA's iconic yellow-shaded sunglasses, that the idol wears and carries around almost everywhere. People who've watched Bon Voyage 4 would be aware of the same. When SUGA saw him with his glasses on, they both burst out laughing.

With the upcoming episode of the Suchwita show, fans can experct even more adorable and goofy moments between Jung Kook and SUGA.