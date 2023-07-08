"IT'S REALLY HAPPENING Y'ALL!": BTS' Jungkook set to kick off GMA 2023 Summer Concert Series Live at New York's Central Park

BTS' beloved golden maknae, Jungkook, has sent fans into an ecstatic shock with the mind-blowing announcement that he’s going to be performing at America's renowned Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert series stage on July 14, 2023. Coinciding with the release of his highly anticipated digital single Seven, this performance marks his debut as a solo artist on the GMA platform.
Set against the iconic backdrop of Central Park in Manhattan, New York, this milestone event promises to be a momentous occasion for Jungkook and his dedicated fanbase.
Fans are convinced this is "Jeon Jungkook's era" as excitement builds over the artist's official solo debut at GMA 2023
Jungkook's solo performance at the GMA summer concert series will signify an exciting new chapter in his musical journey. Having previously collaborated on Dreamers for the FIFA World Cup, this will be his first solo endeavor and the GMA stage offers the perfect platform for him to showcase his talents on an international scale.
The news about the event was announced through GMA's official social media accounts, where a video was shared featuring the star personally making the announcement. The singer was also said to have leaked this information accidentally on one of the Weverse lives he did a couple of days ago.
The mere mention of one of Korea's exceptional vocalists' solo debut at the GMA summer concert series has sparked a frenzy among fans worldwide, leading to the idol trending on Twitter.
The GMA summer concert series is a highly prestigious event, known for hosting a lineup of exceptional artists from various genres. It is an annual event hosted by the popular American morning television show, Good Morning America. Taking place in the heart of Central Park, the concert series serves as a summer-long celebration of music and entertainment, spanning from July 14 to September 1. This year's series will feature an array of renowned performers like Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Hozier, and more.
The fans are preparing themselves for an explosion of talent as Jungkook's solo debut at the GMA summer concert series takes the world by storm. The stage is set for a spectacle where music's brightest stars will collide in an unparalleled display of artistry.
Tickets for his performance will be available for purchase online starting at noon ET on Friday, July 7, 2023. Given the immense popularity of the BTS maknae and the limited availability of tickets, it is not wrong to assume that the tickets may be sold out at a breakneck speed.