"IT'S REALLY HAPPENING Y'ALL!": BTS' Jungkook set to kick off GMA 2023 Summer Concert Series Live at New York's Central Park

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Modified Jul 08, 2023 06:00 GMT
Jungkook
Jungkook's concept photos for his new digital solo "Seven" (image via instagram/bts.bighitofficial)

BTS' beloved golden maknae, Jungkook, has sent fans into an ecstatic shock with the mind-blowing announcement that he’s going to be performing at America's renowned Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert series stage on July 14, 2023. Coinciding with the release of his highly anticipated digital single Seven, this performance marks his debut as a solo artist on the GMA platform.

Set against the iconic backdrop of Central Park in Manhattan, New York, this milestone event promises to be a momentous occasion for Jungkook and his dedicated fanbase.

THIS IS FXCKING HUGEEEE OMGJEON JUNGKOOK DEBUTING ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA !!!!😭😭😭😭😭ITS REALLY HAPPENING Y'ALLJUNGKOOK WORLD DOMINATION 🔥GMA SOLO DEBUT JUNGKOOK #JungKook_Seven https://t.co/VNnqjuAa9U

Fans are convinced this is "Jeon Jungkook's era" as excitement builds over the artist's official solo debut at GMA 2023

Jungkook's solo performance at the GMA summer concert series will signify an exciting new chapter in his musical journey. Having previously collaborated on Dreamers for the FIFA World Cup, this will be his first solo endeavor and the GMA stage offers the perfect platform for him to showcase his talents on an international scale.

The news about the event was announced through GMA's official social media accounts, where a video was shared featuring the star personally making the announcement. The singer was also said to have leaked this information accidentally on one of the Weverse lives he did a couple of days ago.

JULY 14: Get ready, #BTSARMY! Jung Kook is kicking off our GMA Summer Concert series LIVE from Central Park on July 14! gma.abc/3Q3Oogj #JungKookOnGMA 🎤💜 https://t.co/G0eVXRuRWJ

The mere mention of one of Korea's exceptional vocalists' solo debut at the GMA summer concert series has sparked a frenzy among fans worldwide, leading to the idol trending on Twitter.

well golden maknae for golden solo debut show them jungkookie how to perform on the stage😎armys will be there to support u dont worry💜 twitter.com/btschartsdaily…
summer has a meaning to it again twitter.com/daily_jkupdate…
🐰 “get ready to dance”Ohmygosh Jungkook had an entire choreography planned for Seven!! He’ll be doing it for the first time live on stage in Central Park, NY on July 14th!! #JungkookOnGMAhttps://t.co/mTuC5dtvbI
Chapter 2 has been really really interesting. Each one of them is unique, diverse & really shows the difference in colour that each one of @BTS_twt members possessed. twitter.com/GMA/status/167…
Soloist Jungkook performances so far.Bigger than K-pop! #JungKookOnGMA https://t.co/SD30PKwyPT
Global promotions have started. Brace yourselves for more! The world is Jungkook's stage! He is indeed beyond K-Pop! twitter.com/Jungkook_SNS/s…
jungkook gave us a spoiler of his solo debut stage date in his 230630 live!#Jungkook #전정국 #JungKookOnGMA https://t.co/9nr1chTQfX
This was the moment Jungkook made GMA hosts and the whole audience fall in love with him (｡uωu) #JungKookOnGMA https://t.co/fP8aPvc4O7
WE WILL HAVE A JUNGKOOK GLOBAL ACTIVITY ALREADY NEXT WEEK YALLLLLALSKSKA HE IS GOING TO PERFORM AT GOOD MORNING AMERICA!! THIS IS IT!!! THIS IS WHERE THE DREAMS START!!! IM SOOO READY FOR IT 😭

The GMA summer concert series is a highly prestigious event, known for hosting a lineup of exceptional artists from various genres. It is an annual event hosted by the popular American morning television show, Good Morning America. Taking place in the heart of Central Park, the concert series serves as a summer-long celebration of music and entertainment, spanning from July 14 to September 1. This year's series will feature an array of renowned performers like Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Hozier, and more.

The fans are preparing themselves for an explosion of talent as Jungkook's solo debut at the GMA summer concert series takes the world by storm. The stage is set for a spectacle where music's brightest stars will collide in an unparalleled display of artistry.

Tickets for his performance will be available for purchase online starting at noon ET on Friday, July 7, 2023. Given the immense popularity of the BTS maknae and the limited availability of tickets, it is not wrong to assume that the tickets may be sold out at a breakneck speed.

