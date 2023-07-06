“LE SSERAFIM sixth member Jeon Jungkook”: ARMYFEARNOTs gush over BTS’ maknae dancing to Anti-Fragile in Xylitol’s behind the scenes 

BTS’ Jungkook is not only part of one of the biggest musical acts in the world, but he is also a supportive senior to his juniors. ARMYFEARNOTs noticed that during the filming of Bangtan’s Xylitol ads, the Euphoria singer was humming to LE SSERAFIM’s hit song Anti-Fragile from their EP ANTIFRAGILE.

For those unfamiliar, Xylitol is a Korean chewing gum brand from LOTTE, and Bangtan members are its official brand ambassadors. Before Jin and J-hope’s military enlistment, the Butter singers filmed many quirky commercials for Xylitol, enthralling ARMYs with their charm and humor.

Fans of the groups, ARMYs and FEARNOTs, are happy to see BTS’ Jungkook hype his juniors in a sweet manner, declaring him an honorary member of LE SSERAFIM. "LE SSEERAFIM sixth member Jeon Jungkook," @tetefmcIub wrote, sharing a clip of BTS’ maknae dancing on Anti-Fragile.

JUNGKOOK

BTS’ Jungkook and LE SSERAFIM’s fans react to his adorable dance on Anti-Fragile

d⁷ | FESTA¹⁰ ⟭⟬💜 @gookiebun

jungkook’s brain : anti ti ti ti fragile no one :jungkook’s brain : anti ti ti ti fragile https://t.co/eYifQm3X9q i know jungkook would eat le sserafim tiktok challenges someone get them in one frame please i need it i know jungkook would eat le sserafim tiktok challenges someone get them in one frame please i need it 🙏🏼 twitter.com/jeonjkloops/st…

BTS’ Jungkook has not only been Bangtan’s maknae (youngest) but also his agency’s youngest member for the longest time, as BTS were the only artists under BIG HIT MUSIC.

However, a couple of years ago, BIG HIT MUSIC expanded their services. Now known as HYBE, apart from BTS's independent label, the entertainment company houses multiple other K-pop labels, such as Source Music (LE SSERAFIM), ADOR (New Jeans), and PLEDIS ( SEVENTEEN), etc. With this, the SEVEN singer lost out on his unique status as Bangtan and BIG HIT’s maknae. However, he has proven time and again how supportive and generous he is to his juniors.

Recently, Xylitol released an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their fun series of commercials. At one point, BTS’ Jungkook stands with his bandmate Jimin when he dances to LE SSERAFIM’s Anti-Fragile, humming it softly under his breath. It is a short moment, lasting a few seconds, but eagle-eyed ARMYFEARNOTs caught it and were happy to see Jungkook enjoying the song. Fans are hoping the two HYBE artists can groove to Anti-Fragile and make a TikTok dance video for fans.

ando ヽ(♡‿♡)ノ @jungkookIuvr69 when jungkook does tiktok challenges for his solo debut and him and eunchae have a maknae off for his challenge with le sserafim when jungkook does tiktok challenges for his solo debut and him and eunchae have a maknae off for his challenge with le sserafim https://t.co/82vtt3wSow

Ultimate Bias Kim Yeontan⁷ OJO @JudgyYeontan Looking at these new pics of Jungkook while having Le Sserafim going I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess in my headphones is a vibe lemme tell you Looking at these new pics of Jungkook while having Le Sserafim going I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess in my headphones is a vibe lemme tell you

However, this isn’t the first time the golden maknae has danced to LE SSERAFIM’s songs. In August 2022, the SEVEN singer filmed a camping vlog where he was seen jamming to LE SSERAFIM’s Fearless. He not only sang the song but also showed off the signature dance moves in his car, proving his keen eye for detail and choreography.

Fans are happy to see BTS’ maknae take on the role of sunbae (senior) effectively. ARMYFEARNOTs are hoping to see the two powerhouse K-pop artists collaborate in the future.

BTS’ Jungkook enthralls fans with concept photos and film video for SEVEN

BTS’ maknae is gearing up for his first-ever solo release SEVEN on July 14, marking the beginning of his solo activities. On July 6, he released the twin promotional materials - multiple concept photos and a campaign short film. BTS’ maknae showed off his handsome visuals and charming demeanor.

Unsurprisingly, he has taken over Twitter with "Jeon Jungkook", "HE’S SO" and "I Need Him". On July 10, he will drop the Recording Film Preview, two days later, on July 12, he will drop the MV teaser for SEVEN, and finally, on July 14, he will drop the song featuring Korean actress Han So-hee.

On July 15, the My You singer will release SEVEN's official performance video, and ten days later, on the 25th, he will release the Recording Film, marking the official end of his scheduled events for SEVEN.

