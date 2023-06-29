"Fearnots are SOOO proud!": Fans celebrate as LE SSERAFIM becomes the second fastest K-pop group to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify

The rise of the new rookie K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, has been nothing short of phenomenal since their debut in 2022. Within a remarkably short period, they have managed to scale new heights and achieve a milestone by crossing the mark of a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 420 days.

This outstanding feat has solidified their position as one of the fastest-growing acts in the K-pop scene as they became the second fastest group to achieve this feat, after NewJeans.

Needless to say, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the group on their latest achievement.

LE SSERAFIM's entry into the K-pop world

LE SSERAFIM, is an exciting girl group comprising five members, signed under HYBE and Source Music. The group consists of Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae.

Originally debuting as a six-person group, their company, HYBE, terminated the contract with one of the former members, Kim Ga Ram, because of her alleged involvement in a bullying scandal.

On May 2, 2022, LE SSERAFIM made their highly anticipated debut with their first mini-album, titled FEARLESS, which consisted of four tracks, named Sour Grapes, The World Is My Oyster, FEARLESS, and Blue Flames. This album was of the highest music quality and marked their official entry into the music industry, introducing their unique sound and performances to the world.

Just in the matter of a few months, the quintet has succeeded in producing some of the biggest hits of the K-pop industry, with their track ANTIFRAGILE being the highest grossing of them all with 28 million streams alone.

Achievement after achievement by the group caused a happy stir among their fans and a feat as huge as a billion streams made them shower their favorites with praise and appreciation.

A deep dive into LE SSERAFIM's songs

The five-member group has consistently taken digs at their haters, showcasing their resilience and constant determination to the world. Recently, the group made a triumphant comeback with their latest album, UNFORGIVEN, captivating their audience once more. The album comprises 13 tracks, including six songs from their previous releases.

This album's title track, UNFORGIVEN, named after the album itself, serves as a potent anthem that empowers individuality, urging listeners to liberate themselves from societal expectations and conventions and embrace their true selves. It also features jazzy and energetic guitar music by American musician, Nile Rogers.

One of the standout tracks on their latest album is Burn The Bridge, a meticulously crafted song that symbolizes LE SSERAFIM's entrance into the music industry. It smartly weaves together lyrics sourced from the members' interviews and written materials throughout their career, enveloping their journey.

Another remarkable addition to the album is the captivating track Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard's Wife. Through the lens of biblical characters, it conveys a profound message about attaining freedom by breaking away from society's taboos. The song showcases LE SSERAFIM's artistic brilliance and their ability to communicate powerful and intelligent themes through their music.

Their most acclaimed track, ANTIFRAGILE, delivers a powerful message that no matter how many times we stumble or face adversity, it is crucial to rise again. The song emphasizes that no individual in this world is inherently fragile, instead, we possess immense strength and resilience. By embracing our inner strength, we become "anti-fragile" and capable of withstanding and growing stronger in the face of challenges.

ANTIFRAGILE has garnered significant popularity due to its empowering lyrics and the universal message it conveys.

The group, on June 28, 2023, announced their first ever world tour.

