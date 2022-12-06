LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE Top’s Soompi’s Weekly Music Chart for the third consecutive week.

Hybe’s fourth-generation K-Pop girls group LE SSERAFIM has solidified its position as the leader of Soompi’s Weekly Music Chart by topping the charts for the third consecutive week with its latest title track, ANTIFRAGILE.

This achievement adds another feather to the hat of LE SSERAFIM, one of the fastest novice K-Pop groups, which has become an international sensation with ANTIFRAGILE and their debut album FEARLESS.

The Soompi Music Chart represents the latest trend in K-Pop in Korea and other countries across the world. This novel music chart is made by taking into account and analyzing the song rankings of major music charts in Korea and the most popular trending artists on Soompi.

The primary charts that are amalgamated and analyzed for Soompi’s weekly music charts are Circles rankings for singles and albums, Hanteo’s rankings, Spotify weekly charts, Soompi airplay, and YouTube K-pop MVs and songs.

LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE features on Soompi Weekly Music Charts for the sixth time

LE SSERAFIM has been dominating the weekly music charts since the start of November. While in the initial weeks of November, the band ranked second on the list of most hit K-Pop songs of the week, it soon rose to the top, surpassing (G)-IDLE’s NXDE, which ranked one for two consecutive weeks.

The latest weekly music chart for the first week of December marks the sixth time the group has featured on the music charts.

New Jeans and BLACKPINK follow LE SSERAFIM to top three of the charts

Following LE SSERAFIM into the top three is a rookie K-Pop girl group, New Jeans, and K-Pop Goliaths BLACKPINK.

New Jeans’ latest title track HYBE BOY, which is part of their debut EP New Jeans, has risen to rank two after spending six weeks on the chart. The song was formerly at rank three, below (G)-IDLE’s track NXDE. HYBE BOY was released on July 23, 2022, and was a part of the fourth-generation band’s debut.

K-Pop powerhouse BLACKPINK ranked third on the list with the track Shut Down, a part of the group’s album BORN PINK volume 2. Previously, BLACKPINK topped the Soompi weekly music charts for all four weeks of October.

BORN PINK is their second album, released on September 16 this year. With the right electrical tracks, the album has become one of the world’s leading K-Pop albums of the year.

The quintet K-Pop girl group (G)-IDLE, which formerly led the music chart in November, ranked fourth. NXDE, a part of the album I Love, was featured on the list for the sixth time and ranked fourth for the first time this week. I Love is (G)-IDLE’s fifth EP, which premiered on October 17, 2022.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM recently dropped a teaser for its upcoming Japanese debut single Fearless.

