BLACKPINK's Shut Down surpasses 200 million Spotify streams

BLACKPINK proved once again why they are called the biggest girl group globally, as their song Shut Down recently surpassed 200 million streams on music streaming application Spotify.

Not only did the song gain 200 million streams, but it also became the second fastest song of 2022 by a K-pop group to achieve this milestone, falling behind the group's other song Pink Venom.

Shut Down took 68 days, while the latter did it in just 42 days.

The K-pop girl powerhouse now has a total of 16 songs that have achieved the record and BLINKS could not be any more happier. Calling them "Queens," they celebrated the achievement on Twitter.

One fan even quoted the lyrics of their recent record-breaking song that perfectly asserts their influence on the global music charts.

Hit K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has an endless list of YouTube records

Often called the "Queens of YouTube" for creating new records with every comeback video, BLACKPINK once again proved this with their album BORN PINK.

On November 26, 2022, the music video for their pre-release single, Pink Venom, surpassed 400 million views, while the music video for the title song Shut Down surpassed 200 million views.

But it's not just the quartet's most recent releases that are breaking records. On November 25, 2022, their 2019 video for Kill This Love reached 1.7 billion views on YouTube, joining PSY's Gangnam Style and their own DDU-DU DDU-DU as the only K-pop videos to do so.

This made BLACKPINK the first Korean artists to achieve the feat with more than one music video, becoming an addition to the hit group's ever-increasing list of YouTube records.

BLACKPINK successfully concludes star studded Born Pink US tour

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa recently closed off their North American tour at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Their shows on the American continent were attended by several Hollywood singers and actors, including Simu Liu, Lily Rose-Depp, Selena Gomez and Tori Kelly to name a few.

However, the highlight was Latin American popstar Camilla Cabello's surprise performance of her song Liar with member Jisoo in LA.

After their final concert, the BOOMBAYAH singers took to Twitter to thank American BLINKS for making their tour a memorable one. Their post read:

"Can’t believe our North American tour has already come to an end. This last month was truly a series of amazement.Thanks to our LA BLINKs for making it extra special to the very last and we hope to see everyone again in a near future! Love you all!"

The artists will commence the European leg of their world tour with their first show in London on November 30, 2022. They will be touring Cologne, Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam and Barcelona before the year ends.

