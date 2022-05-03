LE SSERAFIM's 'FEARLESS' exceeds 100,000 sales, becomes highest-selling debut album by a K-pop girl group in first-day sales

Rookie K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has cemented itself in the K-pop music industry and has proved its talent with its latest debut album, FEARLESS. The officially released album recorded high sales on its first day, and with it, the group became the first K-pop girl group to achieve this landmark.

chart data @chartdata @le_sserafim 's 'FEARLESS' breaks the record for biggest first day sales for a debut album by a girl group in Hanteo history (175K sold). .@le_sserafim's 'FEARLESS' breaks the record for biggest first day sales for a debut album by a girl group in Hanteo history (175K sold).

The group recorded over 100,000 copies sold on its first day of release. The South Korean girl group formed by Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, consists of a six-member line-up of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, Kim Ga-ram, and Hong Eun-chae. The girl group debuted on May 2, 2022, and has created ripples on the internet for its powerful and unique music.

LE SSERAFIM's 'FEARLESS' break first-day sales record on Haneto

On May 2, HYBE’s rookie K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM made its highly-anticipated debut with its first mini-album, FEARLESS, along with the release of the title track and music video on the same day.

According to Hanteo chart, the group's debut album has now recorded 176,861 copies sold on the first day of its release. The new accomplishment makes LE SSERAFIM the girl group with the highest-selling debut album in Haneto’s history.

The record was previously held by rookie K-pop girl group Kep1er’s album FIRST IMPACT, which recorded approximately 150,000 first-day album sales.

Additionally, the brand new achievement makes it the third K-pop girl group to ever exceed 100,000 sales on the first day, following K-pop girl groups like aespa (SAVAGE) and Kep1er (FIRST IMPACT).

Even before the debut album of HYBE’s new girl group was released, FEARLESS had already become popular among fans for its simple yet catchy and addictive tunes.

As previously reported, the album racked up over 380,000 pre-order copies. On April 20, the K-pop group impressively accumulated 270,000 pre-orders and recorded the sale of 100,000 more copies within nine days.

LE SSERAFIM's 'FEARLESS' enters iTunes charts, and more

In related news, the K-pop girl group’s debut album FEARLESS successfully entered various iTunes charts in different regions. It managed to rank #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and #4 on the European iTunes Album Chart.

FEARLESS has also reached #1 on iTunes Album charts in 13 different countries, including Japan, Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia, and more. In South Korea, the title song also secured ranks on various music charts, such as #1 on Bugs, #2 on Genie, #11 on MelOn, and #15 on FLO.

Considering that both the title track and debut album have entered various music charts, it is safe to say that the rookie K-pop girl group has caught the attention of K-pop enthusiasts and is on the road to stardom.

Edited by Danyal Arabi