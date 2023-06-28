On June 28, 2023, the rookie K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, announced its first-ever tour, FLAME RISES. Kickstarting in mid-September, the five-piece group will be touring in venues across Asia, including Seoul, Bangkok, etc. With their short yet addictive and consistently impressive discography, fans are ecstatic to witness the songs' performance live.

Given that the group has proved itself to be musically and commercially successful in the industry quite a few times, fans are beyond proud of them for rolling out a tour in less than a year since their debut. Additionally, while the tour's poster only reveals seven venues and twelve shows in total, fans hope that more dates will be added later.

icha³⁹ @kkurasier LE SSERAFIM FIRST TOUR OMG ITS HAPPENING OMG LE SSERAFIM FIRST TOUR OMG ITS HAPPENING OMG https://t.co/R6xUr6I4v0

LE SSERAFIM excited fans with its first tour announcement, FLAME RISES

As LE SSERAFIM announced the embarkation of the group's first tour, they also revealed a logo motion teaser that excitedly showed the tour's title. Despite the group bearing no more of the two comebacks, it's already evident that they aim to build a musical lore with an ongoing theme that reflects each album with one another.

The five-piece group has maintained the same tradition with the tour's title. People who're well-versed in LE SSERAFIM would know that their debut track, FEARLESS, was an anagram of the group's same. Similarly, it can also be noticed that FLAME RISES also stands as an anagram of their name. Here are all the venues and dates of the tour where the group will be kickstarting their first-ever tour.

September 12 - Seoul

September 13 - Seoul

September 23 - Nagoya

September 24 - Nagoya

September 30 - Tokyo

September 31 - Tokyo

October 6 - Osaka

October 7 - Osaka

October 30 - Hong Kong

December 3 - Jakarta

December 6 - Bangkok

December 7 - Bangkok

After months of yearning for a tour from LE SSERAFIM, their fandom, FEARNOTS, couldn't be happier about the tour announcement. While some are clearly and naturally sad about the scarcity of dates and venues when they expected a world tour from the group, they are still happy about the stepping stones of their touring career and are excited about what they have in store.

👩🏻‍💻 @lsrfzuha when i finally see le sserafim on tour and realise they’re not fake people inside my phone when i finally see le sserafim on tour and realise they’re not fake people inside my phone https://t.co/EaPlIyfXqL

⭒ @jndoir me on le sserafim tour when they start singing sour grapes

me on le sserafim tour when they start singing sour grapes https://t.co/Z6IhNvknvu

🌪 @msgzuha remember that le sserafim’s stylist said she was preparing for a “World Tour” she is our only hope now remember that le sserafim’s stylist said she was preparing for a “World Tour” she is our only hope now https://t.co/V7kJSOpsW7

rose @laviensakura THE WAY YOU CAN SPELL "IM FEARLESS" AND "FLAME RISES" WITH LE SSERAFIM. AND ALSO "FLAME RISES" IS SUCH A GENIUS NAME FOR A WORLD TOUR. THIS WILL BE AMAZING



THE WAY YOU CAN SPELL "IM FEARLESS" AND "FLAME RISES" WITH LE SSERAFIM. AND ALSO "FLAME RISES" IS SUCH A GENIUS NAME FOR A WORLD TOUR. THIS WILL BE AMAZING https://t.co/tvzTPs9Sxa

agnes☆彡 @yunjinkr another anagram & a whole logo motion/teaser for tour instead of just immediately dropping tour dates.. everything has been planned out since the very beginning, i remember kkura saying they have 3 years’ worth of material already 🥹 stanning le sserafim is so fun another anagram & a whole logo motion/teaser for tour instead of just immediately dropping tour dates.. everything has been planned out since the very beginning, i remember kkura saying they have 3 years’ worth of material already 🥹 stanning le sserafim is so fun

kovu⁷₉ is seeing twice @kovetzu

haha hey le sserafim world tour flame rises wouldn't it be so funny if you also came to Florida... (PLEASE PELADE PLEASE PLSSDE PLEASE PLEADE PLAAEE) @SOURCEMUSIC haha hey le sserafim world tour flame rises wouldn't it be so funny if you also came to Florida... (PLEASE PELADE PLEASE PLSSDE PLEASE PLEADE PLAAEE) @SOURCEMUSIChttps://t.co/84HhmxpKr1

#🧚🏼‍♀️ @beomtoorie @le_sserafim i think you forgot to add the "more dates coming soon" @le_sserafim i think you forgot to add the "more dates coming soon" 😊

Especially given that the group's member, Yujin, expressed that there might be a world tour coming up, fans also hold hope that this FLAME RISES tour expands into a world tour. Additionally, given that there is much more information about the tour like stadium venues, its accommodation, ticket prices, etc., are yet to be revealed, fans also look forward to the same while holding hope that more dates be added.

Regardless, fans have been sending a lot of love and support to the group and congratulating them for their new and exciting embarkation. With almost all their tracks going viral on the internet, fans are sure that the turn for the tour will be undoubtedly overflowing and many attendees would be enjoying the show to its best. With only a few months left for LE SSERAFIM to roll out their tour, fans eagerly await as the tour content lands on the internet.

