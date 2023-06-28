On June 28, 2023, the rookie K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, announced its first-ever tour, FLAME RISES. Kickstarting in mid-September, the five-piece group will be touring in venues across Asia, including Seoul, Bangkok, etc. With their short yet addictive and consistently impressive discography, fans are ecstatic to witness the songs' performance live.
Given that the group has proved itself to be musically and commercially successful in the industry quite a few times, fans are beyond proud of them for rolling out a tour in less than a year since their debut. Additionally, while the tour's poster only reveals seven venues and twelve shows in total, fans hope that more dates will be added later.
LE SSERAFIM excited fans with its first tour announcement, FLAME RISES
As LE SSERAFIM announced the embarkation of the group's first tour, they also revealed a logo motion teaser that excitedly showed the tour's title. Despite the group bearing no more of the two comebacks, it's already evident that they aim to build a musical lore with an ongoing theme that reflects each album with one another.
The five-piece group has maintained the same tradition with the tour's title. People who're well-versed in LE SSERAFIM would know that their debut track, FEARLESS, was an anagram of the group's same. Similarly, it can also be noticed that FLAME RISES also stands as an anagram of their name. Here are all the venues and dates of the tour where the group will be kickstarting their first-ever tour.
September 12 - Seoul
September 13 - Seoul
September 23 - Nagoya
September 24 - Nagoya
September 30 - Tokyo
September 31 - Tokyo
October 6 - Osaka
October 7 - Osaka
October 30 - Hong Kong
December 3 - Jakarta
December 6 - Bangkok
December 7 - Bangkok
After months of yearning for a tour from LE SSERAFIM, their fandom, FEARNOTS, couldn't be happier about the tour announcement. While some are clearly and naturally sad about the scarcity of dates and venues when they expected a world tour from the group, they are still happy about the stepping stones of their touring career and are excited about what they have in store.
Especially given that the group's member, Yujin, expressed that there might be a world tour coming up, fans also hold hope that this FLAME RISES tour expands into a world tour. Additionally, given that there is much more information about the tour like stadium venues, its accommodation, ticket prices, etc., are yet to be revealed, fans also look forward to the same while holding hope that more dates be added.
Regardless, fans have been sending a lot of love and support to the group and congratulating them for their new and exciting embarkation. With almost all their tracks going viral on the internet, fans are sure that the turn for the tour will be undoubtedly overflowing and many attendees would be enjoying the show to its best. With only a few months left for LE SSERAFIM to roll out their tour, fans eagerly await as the tour content lands on the internet.