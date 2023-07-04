“Getting us through the Tannie drought every time”: BTS fans lavish praise on their new OT7 Xylitol Commercials

BTS dropped a new OT7 ad for Lotte's Xylitol gum and going by fan reactions online, ARMYs are thoroughly impressed with the members’ acting skills. Notably, this is the group's first commercial as Bangtan in quite some time. Dressed in similar colours to the brand, members can be seen wearing shades of green and looking uber-stylish.

For those unversed, Xylitol is a chewing gum brand by Korean brand Lotte and is a naturally sweet, low-calorie gum extracted from green oak but tastes sugary like sugarcane. Notably, BTS’ collab with Xylitol has three commercials - one Bangtan commercial featuring all members, one with members RM, SUGA, V, and Jungkook, and the final one with Jimin, Jin, and J-hope.

“Getting us through the Tannie drought every time,” @HOBlTAE wrote, sharing a snippet from their Xylitol ad. Tannie is an affectionate term used by ARMYs for the Bangtan members.

mina @HOBlTAE these damn chewing gum ads getting us through the tannie drought every time these damn chewing gum ads getting us through the tannie drought every time https://t.co/wwB6QzVOPr

The first Xylitol commercial starts off with Jungkook saying “I want…” and before he can complete his sentence, the other six BTS members are offering him various goodies like a pillow, glass of water, and bouquet, amongst other things, indulging their beloved maknae. Jungkook gets up in a dramatic fashion and declares that he wants Xylitol and a fresh breeze blows across their faces.

In the second ad featuring RM, SUGA, V and Jungkook, the four BTS members are brushing their teeth before bed when Bangtan’s leader suddenly exclaims “I want.” The other three members rush to get oversized glasses and basketball for him and he calmly reveals that all he wants is Xylitol gum and the four of them can be seen relishing the chewing gum together.

In the final commercial featuring the three J members of BTS - Jin, Jimin and J-hope, Bangtan’s oldest member declares he wants Xylitol and a similar dramatic breeze blows on their faces as they relish a nice Xylitol.

ARMYs were quite happy to see a BTS commercial after quite some time; many praised the group's exaggerated but endearing acting talent.

ᴮᴱJ ⁷ SEVEN 🥢 TAKE TWO | 🪞💙🚀🃏 @itsjoonitae why are all the bts x xylitol commercials always the cutest 🥹 why are all the bts x xylitol commercials always the cutest 🥹💜

jia⁷ @everytaehyngoes the xylitol commercials so cute and so funny i miss yall @BTS_twt the xylitol commercials so cute and so funny i miss yall @BTS_twt 😭

💜Kaye 💚 💎 🖤 D-Day 🖤 @KoyaAhgase Xylitol commercials with BTS are always the most cheesiest adorable things I have ever seen in my entire life Xylitol commercials with BTS are always the most cheesiest adorable things I have ever seen in my entire life 😭

cess ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ @bigboyjeonjk



their commercials are always unserious i love it I THINK XYLITOL IS THE BEST BRAND COLLAB WITH BTStheir commercials are always unserious i love it I THINK XYLITOL IS THE BEST BRAND COLLAB WITH BTS their commercials are always unserious i love it 😭

Raya⁷ @Raya_for_BTS Ahahahaha 🤣 I love cheesy and cute BTS in commercials! Xylitol keeps giving us the greatest gifts! Ahahahaha 🤣 I love cheesy and cute BTS in commercials! Xylitol keeps giving us the greatest gifts!

In April 2023, BTS participated in a photoshoot with Xylitol, dressed in the same green outfits they wore in the video commercial recently. Notably, the commercial was filmed last year, prior to Jin’s enlistment in the military; hence fans gushed over the members’ love and camaraderie and were sad that they will have to wait for a couple of years before Bangtan members reunite and feature in another OT7 commercial.

What are BTS members up to these days?

JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdate Jungkook’s ‘Still With You’ Official Audio is now the Most Viewed Soundcloud Song by BTS members with 492K views in its first 24 hours after being released on YouTube Music!



#StillWithYouByJUNGKOOK #JungKook_Seven Jungkook’s ‘Still With You’ Official Audio is now the Most Viewed Soundcloud Song by BTS members with 492K views in its first 24 hours after being released on YouTube Music! 📊 Jungkook’s ‘Still With You’ Official Audio is now the Most Viewed Soundcloud Song by BTS members with 492K views in its first 24 hours after being released on YouTube Music!#StillWithYouByJUNGKOOK #JungKook_Seven https://t.co/9N6LtBcl5P

Bangtan members are on a break from group activities since last year’s Festa celebrations. For this year’s Festa celebrations, the seven members wished ARMYs on their 10th anniversary on June 13 this year. Jin and J-hope are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service and are expected to be relieved from their services on June 13 and October 17 next year, respectively.

RM is currently working on his solo projects, which is expected to release closer to his military enlistment date or post his enlistment. SUGA has just wrapped up his first solo world tour and was last seen attending his older brother’s wedding ceremony in Daegu, his hometown.

Jimin is busy with his brand activities for Dior and Tiffany & Co. V had flown to Paris to attend CELINE’s latest show but returned after reports of political unrest in the city. Finally, Jungkook is coming up with his first-ever official solo release, SEVEN, on July 14.

