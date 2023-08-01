"This is so funny": BTS' Jungkook accidentally shares his TikTok account sending fans into a frenzy

On August 1, 2023, BTS' Jungkook shared Enhypen's TikTok video link featuring the group members Jungwon and Jay doing the singer's Seven Challenge. Many fans clicked on the link and discovered that it was shared from the idol's hidden TikTok account named Ian. Fans noticed that if they open the link in a browser, the user who shared the link is visible on top of the content but not in the application.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



ah everyone knows my tiktok account now because i shared the tiktok link kekekekekekekeke (ah i made the nickname Ian… im embarrassed…) thats right, thats me. but im not going to use it. its for monitoring use

i quickly changed it to JK… + [230801 Jungkook Weverse Post]ah everyone knows my tiktok account now because i shared the tiktok link kekekekekekekeke (ah i made the nickname Ian… im embarrassed…) thats right, thats me. but im not going to use it. its for monitoring usei quickly changed it to JK… + pic.twitter.com/miwMq8IdHn

Jungkook later admitted that Ian is his TikTok account, and he was a bit embarrassed about the username. He posted:

"Ah, everyone knows my TikTok account now because I shared the TikTok link kekekekekekekeke (ah, I made the nickname Ian... I'm embarrassed...) that's right, that's me."

Fans found it funny and cute at the same time, and they expressed their reactions on social media.

"He's so cute": ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook's gesture after he revealed his TikTok account

As Jungkook accidentally revealed his TikTok account, he was highly embarrassed about his nickname and later changed his TikTok username to JK. Fans noticed that the account had zero followers and wasn't following anyone. The idol also mentioned in his post that he had the aforementioned account just for monitoring purposes and that he doesn't use it often. He said since everyone knows about his secret account, he won't do anything and will keep it that way by changing the name to JK. He captioned it:

"Thats right, thats me. But I'm not going to use it. Its for monitoring use. I quickly changed it to JK...but now that its known I'll just leave it as is kekekekeke its better this way."

Naturally, fans had different reactions to the idol's playful attitude and were elated to find that he has no issues sharing his secret account.

˙ᵕ˙ @taebokkiii WHY IS HE SO. CUTE Jungkook didn't know that everyone can see your account by sharing a tiktok link. And he's embarassed cuz his nickname is ian in tiktokWHY IS HE SO. CUTE pic.twitter.com/HWFxF8XK18

ِ @taehyungsneck @miiniyoongs omg cute but i hope he has his mentions and tags off thou pic.twitter.com/SsyyarpVdm

It's me Dory⁷ SEVEN IS COMING @RUNBULLE @miiniyoongs jungkook accidentally sharing his tiktok burner account is literally such a jungkook thing to do lmao

hani⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @itsbtszone



pic.twitter.com/0dxwIwyNQO NO BUT JUNGKOOK HAVING HIS USERNAME ON TIKTOK AS IAN MAKES SENSE CUZ HE WAS SUPPOSED TO HAVE THAT AS HIS STAGE NAME HELP

Later, Jungkook also updated fans with two consecutive posts where he requested that they not make fun of him next time he comes live on Weverse. He humorously asks fans not to mock him for using "Ian" as his username and admits he is rather embarrassed about it.

When the idol accidentally revealed his TikTok account, fans were worried if he had turned off his mentions and tags, as they knew there would be many weird people tagging him in inappropriate things. Others found it hilarious and stated that only Jungkook could do this because it's ingrained in his nature.

Jungkook Charts @chartjungkook



— He’s also the fastest solo artist to reach 100K. Jungkook (39 minutes) becomes the fastest solo artist to reach 200K followers on Tiktok, surpassing Taylor Swift.— He’s also the fastest solo artist to reach 100K. pic.twitter.com/kaP5eAvf4b " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/kaP5eAvf4b

Currently, Jungkook is gaining an immense number of followers on his TikTok account and has already crossed the milestone of over one lakh followers since his account became public. He again changed his account's username to "letjungcook7." Meanwhile, the idol has also followed the HYBE artists accounts, including New Jeans, fromis_9, SEVENTEEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, and others.

The idol achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest solo artist to reach 200K followers on TikTok, surpassing Taylor Swift. Additionally, he holds the record for being the fastest solo artist to reach 100K followers.

In recent news, the Euphoria singer released his first-ever digital single, Seven, where fans loved his onscreen chemistry with South Korean actress HanSo-hee. He recently appeared on Suga's Suchwita, where he had a fun talk session with the BTS member.

Jungkook is planning to release a new single and mini-album before November 2023, as stated by him in the latest episode of Suchwita.