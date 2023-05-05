“Jin hyung”: BTS fans react to Jin’s sweet message for J-hope on Weverse while they are both serving in the military

On May 5, 2023, BTS’ oldest member, Jin, briefly came on Weverse to drop a special message for fellow member J-hope, who is also currently serving in the military. Fans were warmed to see the heartwarming friendship between Bangtan members and how Jin is taking care of his fellow younger brothers through a sweet and encouraging message on social media.

Despite, J-hope currently serving in the military and not being able to access any social media, ARMYs have been dropping sweet messages for him to read once his training period is over. Jin replied to an ARMY and wrote his own encouraging message for J-hope under the ARMYs post.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS WEVERSE COMMENT JIN/SEOKJIN 230505



SJ: jwehope

how is it there

are you getting rained on

are you using px

did you gain weight

are you being unable to phone call while eyeing the room

did you receive the online letter that i sent

did you get hurt

BTS fans were happy to not only get Jin’s message on Weverse but a sweet and unexpected 2Seok moment. For those unversed, 2Seok is the ship name for members Jin, whose real name is Seokjin and J-hope, whose real name is Hoseok.

eli🌻🍻 @sunflower_kims



how lucky is that army missing jhope but he got a reply from Jin. Jin hyung came to save the day again.how lucky is that army missing jhope but he got a reply from Jin. Jin hyung came to save the day again.😭 how lucky is that army missing jhope but he got a reply from Jin.😭😭😭 https://t.co/oL2SGumeRX

BTS’ Jin wrote “I’m spending my military life looking at you” in heartwarming message for J-hope

BTS’ J-hope is currently serving in the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province as an active duty soldier. He will be receiving the standard five weeks of basic military training before being transferred to his station.

In response to an ARMY's message on Weverse for J-hope, BTS’ oldest member Jin wrote his own long and encouraging message for the Jack in the Box singer. BTS' oldest member penned a heartfelt note peppered with his trademark humour and unique style of writing.

He began by asking if J-hope is doing well, continuing with a series of rhetorical questions like if he is training well, getting soaked in the rain, whether he’s hurt himself during training, among other short and sweet questions.

"Are you getting <soaked> in the rain? Are you using the px (store)? Have you not gained weight? Have you not been able to call?"

BTS’ Jin then asked him if he has read the numerous letters he sent him. Followed by another series of quirky rhetorical questions pertaining to food and life in the military training camp, he also joked that there’s a long time before he gets vacation and that he’s spending his military life looking at J-hope.

“Because you have been reading the room. Have you received the letters that I have sent well. Are you hurt anywhere? Have you shaved your friends’ hair? Is the food that is served there good?There’s a long time to go until you get a vacation. Kekekekekekeke. I’m spending my military life looking at you.”

The last time all seven members of BTS were seen together was during J-hope’s official military enlistment, when the other five members SUGA, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V came to drop him off at his military base in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province.

BTS’ Jin took special leave from his military training to bis J-hope farewell. The members hugged each other and patted J-hope’s buzzed hair. Notably, all seven members posed for a group picture and uploaded it on their official Twitter account @BTS_twt. The septet is expected to reconvene in 2025 once they complete their respective military duties.

BTS' fans were elated to read Jin’s heartfelt note to J-hope

ARMYs were warmed to see Jin send J-hope a lengthy message considering he gets to use his phone only for a limited time and used that to dedicate a heartfelt note to the Arson singer. Fans are now hoping that the members reunite when J-hope gets his military vacation.

💜Jin💜 @Youknowdou @nightstar1201 I bet Jin will visit J-hope in his camp at the very first chance he gets @nightstar1201 I bet Jin will visit J-hope in his camp at the very first chance he gets💜💜💜

ًً @fairytaegis “did you receive the letter i sent you well?” my 2seok im gonna cry so hard “did you receive the letter i sent you well?” my 2seok im gonna cry so hard

mr yunki 🫂 @boobkoos oh god the military is keeping 2seok from calling each other every day im gnna throw upf seokjin has been resorting to sending EMAILS he is one jhope-less day away from sending him a letter via messenger pigeon this is absolutely unacceptable somebody DO SOMETHING oh god the military is keeping 2seok from calling each other every day im gnna throw upf seokjin has been resorting to sending EMAILS he is one jhope-less day away from sending him a letter via messenger pigeon this is absolutely unacceptable somebody DO SOMETHING

MAYCEE ⁷ fan account 🚀🪞🥢💙 @seokjinmylabsss “i spend my time in military looking at you” - seokjin to hobi im crying my 2SEOK “i spend my time in military looking at you” - seokjin to hobi im crying my 2SEOK 😭 https://t.co/rxwIJ0trHW

에리 ◠‿◠ | wag bentahan @seokjinniall jin wrote a comment on a fan’s post with jhope’s picture,, HE EVEN SENT A LETTER TO JHOPE AND IS ASKING IF HE SAW IT BC HE HASN’T CALLED HIM 🥹 i love u both so much my 2seok omg sobbingjin wrote a comment on a fan’s post with jhope’s picture,, HE EVEN SENT A LETTER TO JHOPE AND IS ASKING IF HE SAW IT BC HE HASN’T CALLED HIM 🥹 i love u both so much my 2seok omg sobbing 😭 jin wrote a comment on a fan’s post with jhope’s picture,, HE EVEN SENT A LETTER TO JHOPE AND IS ASKING IF HE SAW IT BC HE HASN’T CALLED HIM 🥹 i love u both so much my 2seok https://t.co/nDFY6c99pH

Sangeeta Limbu @Jinkook_Sheng our Moon and Sun, 2seok @nightstar1201 Aww Jinnie is so precious, caring lovable and kind. Miss him smour Moon and Sun, 2seok @nightstar1201 Aww Jinnie is so precious, caring lovable and kind. Miss him sm 😭😭😭 our Moon and Sun, 2seok 💜

In other news, Bangtan will release an OST titled THE PLANET for the upcoming Korean animation film series called Bastions on May 18.

