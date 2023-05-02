“A wingless angel”: BTS’ V’s fans laud him for paying for stray dog Perro’s medical treatment on Jinny’s Kitchen before leaving Mexico

BTS’ V is earning praise yet again from fans for his kind and philanthropic act towards Perro, a street dog who became an honorary cast member of Jinny’s Kitchen, the variety show he was filming for in Bacalar, Mexico.
Jinny’s Kitchen was the official spin-off of the network’s own food-based variety show, Youn’s Kitchen, featuring Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-sik, and BTS’ V as the main cast members. The cast and crew were stationed in Bacalar, Mexico, where they set up a snack bar and sold Korean street food to Mexican customers.
While filming the show, the cast became close to stray dog Perro, who hung out on the sets of Jinny’s Kitchen. Apparently, the dog had some medical issues, and when BTS’ V learned of this, he requested that one of his trusted team members pay for Perro’s medical treatments.
ARMYs were touched by the Singularity singer’s kind gesture and lauded him for his charitable efforts. “A wingless angel”, @Taehyungimpact wrote in response to his kind deeds.
BTS’ V’s fans appreciate him for looking after stray dog Perro’s medical expenses
Perro suddenly showed up during the filming of Jinny’s Kitchen and in no time integrated himself with the cast and crew of the show, particularly becoming BTS’ V’s favorite. The Sweet Night singer often indulged Perro during Jinny’s Kitchen, playing games with him and even treating him to meals.
Now, according to multiple news reports, BTS’ V took care of Perro even after the filming ended and even requested one of his trusted Mexican staff members to officially adopt the dog. He even accompanied the staff member during the process of officially adopting Perro. Additionally, he took the stray dog to a local vet to get its vaccines and even paid for his medical treatments out of his own pocket.
The news was shared by a Mexican ARMY who revealed that their mother worked at a vet clinic and that one of BTS’ V’s team members who resided in Mexico had adopted Perro at the BTS member’s behest and was instructed to take care of Perro.
The news report was first picked up by Korean publication Ilgan Sports and then reported by various Korean and international publications, and BTS member V’s fans have taken to social media to praise the singer for his kind and selfless gesture towards Perro’s well-being.
Notably, an article about the Butter hitmaker paying for Perro’s treatment while filming Jinny’s Kitchen is trending at number one on the Japanese site Kstyle. The article became a hot topic of discussion in theqoo community, garnering 98,000 views and over 290 replies, with netizens showering praise on the BTS singer for his kind gesture. Additionally, it is also trending at number 1 on Naver’s most-viewed page with 86,000 views. K-pop fans praised him for doing a kind deed without publicizing it.
ARMYs are aware that BTS’ V is a dog lover and has a pet teacup pomeranian dog, Yeontan, whom he adopted from an animal shelter. The BTS singer always indulged Perro on the sets of Jinny’s Kitchen, playing catch with him, feeding him meals, and even fanning him during peak summers. Additionally, he revealed during the behind-the-scenes segment that he will greatly miss Perro after leaving Mexico.
It is believed that BTS’ V’s kind gesture has inspired animal rescue organization The Animal Pad to make generous donations towards the well-being of stray dogs in Mexico, provide treatment and facilitate adoptions.
BTS’ V personally cooks and dances for Mexican fans in the last episode of Jinny’s Kitchen
BTS’ V had the most unique way of thanking Mexican ARMYs in the last episode of Jinny’s Kitchen. The singer was stationed in Bacalar, Mexico, for a month to film for the aforementioned variety show, and he thanked Mexican ARMYs who had gathered to see him by cooking chicken starters and corn dogs for them.
Not only that, but he also put up an impromptu dance performance on the septet’s hit song Run BTS as a thank-you gift to ARMYs for their unconditional love and support. This bit was aired in the special “Behind the Scenes” segment of the episode.
The impromptu dance performance went viral on TikTok, garnering millions of views and likes within a day. Fans were also proud to witness the Sweet Night singer’s incredible growth on the show, showcasing his versatility in the cooking department and becoming a pro chef by the end of Jinny’s Kitchen.
Fans can now stream all the episodes of Jinny’s Kitchen on TVing and Amazon Prime Video.