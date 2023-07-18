In a much-awaited Weverse live session held on July 16, 2023, by BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, exciting news was revealed about a possible reunion of the BTS members. The session brought immense joy to fans as RM shared that the members who are yet to enlist in the military have been discussing the idea of a casual reunion in their group chat.

RM's exact words were,

"The members who haven’t enlisted yet are going to get together soon. We’re all talking in our group chat." (Translation via twitter/ryuminating)

This announcement immediately ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the possibility of a BTS group selca (selfie), longing to see all the members together again.

BTS' RM surprises fans with a hint at the group's reunion, speaks about upcoming projects in recent Weverse live

During the live session, RM appeared in his home studio, sporting a fresh new haircut. While this could have been a hint at his upcoming military enlistment, he assured his fans by saying that he cut his hair because the weather was getting hot.

Despite the change in appearance, he looked charismatic in a black T-shirt. To the delight of fans, RM serenaded them by casually singing his bandmate Jungkook's new song, Seven, setting a warm and enjoyable atmosphere.

The live session gained tremendous traction and quickly became a trending topic in more than 25 countries, emphasizing the global impact and reach of BTS and RM's words. Fans, who have been longing to see all the members together, were particularly thrilled by RM's announcement of a potential reunion.

The last time all the members were seen together was on March 25, 2023, when Jin had received a vacation from his military duties to mark the completion of 100 days of service. Member Suga had taken to Instagram to post a picture of the group, featuring only five members as Jimin and Taehyung were not present.

He later informed fans that both of them had attended the reunion but had left early due to personal commitments. Jimin also revealed that it was the first time in three months that all the members had come together to have a casual meet and greet.

Meanwhile, in the live, RM also revealed that he is currently working on a completely different project from his previous album, keeping the details a surprise for his fans.

“I wish I could tell you about my next project, but I don't think I have much to say because it's so in the middle. It's going well and it's 180 degrees different from Indigo. Many people are helping me and I’m having fun.” (Translation via twitter/KNJsSource)

He expressed his excitement about the project, mentioning that it differs drastically from his previous work, Indigo, and involves the collaboration and support of many talented individuals. This tantalizing glimpse into RM's creative process left fans eager to witness the evolution of his music. RM also disclosed his own strategy of developing songs, music, and different projects.

“For example, when I have a song, it seems to take a long time to work because it goes through a lot of refining processes such as editing instruments, rearranging, writing, and constantly revising while receiving a feedback.” (Translation via twitter/KNJsSource)

With two members, Jin and J-Hope, currently serving in the military, the sight of all seven members together has been a rarity lately. Recent sightings of Jimin, V, and Jungkook attending Suga's concert further fueled fans' anticipation, heightening their hopes for a complete reunion. With Suga's D-Day World tour approaching its conclusion in August, fans speculate that the timing may be ideal for a gathering.

Namjoon ended the live with a heartwarming note that endeared him to the ARMYs even more.

“Stay healthy. Be careful of the weather, rains, corona, you know sh*t problems that we have from relationship, but at the same time we still know that the sh*t happens every time so I think c’est la vie, that’s life!” (via Weverse)

The prospect of a BTS reunion has brought immense excitement and joy to fans worldwide. As they eagerly await further updates and details, the bond between the members and their dedicated fanbase continues to grow stronger, reaffirming the powerful impact and influence of BTS on the global music scene.

Meanwhile, as it was the BTS rapper's first Weverse live in three months, fans got all excited and expressed their happiness regarding it on Twitter.

In other news, the BTS members are keeping busy with their individual pursuits. Taehyung is focused on his CELINE ambassadorship, frequently visiting Paris for fashion shows. Jungkook is currently in the spotlight due to his new digital single Seven, which has garnered significant attention.

Jimin recently concluded activities for his album Face and is now taking a break. Suga is currently on a world tour, which will conclude on August 6 in Seoul. On the other hand, RM has been maintaining a low profile and is working on his solo album.